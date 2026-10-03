NEW YORK — Women's tennis has never had a bigger global profile. Top players fill stadiums, sign major fashion and beauty deals and draw millions of social media followers, and their style on and off the court has become part of the sport's appeal.

Beauty is subjective, and no list can capture it fully. The 10 players below stand out in 2026 for their style, their presence and their influence beyond the court, alongside the results that made them stars. They are listed in no particular order.

1. Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)

Sabalenka is known for her powerful game, bold personality and confident style. The four-time Grand Slam champion spent 99 weeks at No. 1 before Elena Rybakina overtook her this year, and she reached the U.S. Open final in September.

Off the court, the 28-year-old has built a large social media following with playful videos and behind-the-scenes content, and she regularly appears at fashion events. She opened her China Open campaign this week with a dominant 6-1, 6-3 win and told the crowd she was "always excited to come back to China."

2. Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan)

The new world No. 1 is known for her calm presence and understated elegance. Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, added a second major title by beating Sabalenka in the U.S. Open final this year.

Her composed demeanor and minimalist style have made her a favorite with fans who admire her quiet confidence as much as her powerful serve.

3. Coco Gauff (United States)

Gauff has been one of the most marketable athletes in the world since she was a teenager. The American, who won the 2023 U.S. Open and the 2025 French Open, is known for her bold on-court outfits and her influence on fashion and culture.

Gauff has spoken out on social issues and has become a role model for young fans, pairing her athletic success with a strong personal brand.

4. Iga Swiatek (Poland)

The former world No. 1 and six-time Grand Slam champion is known for her focus and intensity, as well as her clean, sporty look. Swiatek has expanded her profile through brand partnerships and her open discussion of mental health and sports psychology.

Her signature cap and intense competitive style have become recognizable around the world.

5. Naomi Osaka (Japan)

Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion and former world No. 1, is one of tennis' most influential fashion figures. She has made headlines for her creative outfits at major tournaments and has worked with leading fashion houses.

The Japanese star, who returned to the tour after becoming a mother, has also launched her own business ventures, including in beauty and media, and has been a prominent voice on mental health.

6. Paula Badosa (Spain)

Badosa, a former world No. 2, has long been one of the sport's most stylish players. The Spaniard has modeled for major brands and frequently appears at fashion events.

She has also been open about her struggles with injuries and mental health, earning respect from fans for her honesty and resilience.

7. Maria Sakkari (Greece)

Sakkari, a former top-3 player, is known for her athletic build and fitness, as well as her warm personality. The Greek star is one of the most popular players on tour and has built a strong following in her home country and beyond.

Her dedication to training and her relentless fighting spirit on court have made her a favorite with fans.

8. Emma Raducanu (Britain)

Raducanu became an overnight sensation when she won the 2021 U.S. Open as a qualifier, a historic run that made her one of the most famous athletes in Britain. She has since become a fixture in fashion and luxury brand campaigns.

Her elegant style and global appeal have kept her among the sport's most marketable stars, even as she has worked to regain her best form.

9. Amanda Anisimova (United States)

Anisimova has enjoyed a resurgence in recent seasons, returning to the top of the game after stepping away from tennis to focus on her mental health. The American's smooth, powerful groundstrokes are matched by a polished, modern style.

Anisimova, the defending China Open champion, ended her 2026 season early because of injury but remains one of the most watched players on tour.

10. Mirra Andreeva (Russia)

One of the sport's brightest young stars, Andreeva has risen quickly into the top ranks of the women's game, winning major titles while still a teenager. Her expressive personality and natural, youthful style have won her fans worldwide.

Andreeva is widely seen as a future face of women's tennis.

Honorable mention: Eugenie Bouchard (Canada)

Although she retired from professional tennis in 2025, Bouchard remains one of the best-known style icons the sport has produced. The former Wimbledon finalist has continued her career in media and has played professional pickleball.

Beyond looks

While fans often celebrate these players for their style and appearance, their success rests on years of training, discipline and competitive drive. Many of them have used their platforms to speak about mental health, equality and representation in sports, extending their influence far beyond the court.

Their growing visibility has also helped lift the business of women's tennis. Top players now earn major endorsement deals with fashion, beauty and luxury brands, reflecting the sport's rising commercial appeal.

With the season's final tournaments underway in Asia and the WTA Finals approaching, many of these stars will remain in the spotlight in the weeks ahead, competing for titles and rankings as well as attention on and off the court.