BEIJING — Novak Djokovic's unbeaten run at the China Open has reached 30 matches, a record that has drawn wide attention and also raised questions about how tennis presents its statistics.

The 39-year-old Serbian extended his perfect record in Beijing on Wednesday, beating Portugal's Nuno Borges 6-3, 7-6 (2) in his first match at the tournament since 2015. The victory took him to 30-0 at the event, where he won the title in each of his six previous appearances.

The streak is an impressive part of Djokovic's long career. But a column published by Last Word on Sports argued that presenting it as an ongoing run without noting the 11-year gap between his last two appearances can give a misleading picture of his current form.

A record built over two eras

Djokovic won the China Open in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015, going undefeated each time. He then skipped the tournament for more than a decade before returning this year.

The 29 wins he had before this week came when he was between 22 and 28 years old, during the peak years of his dominance in the sport. He is now 39 and returning from a difficult stretch.

The column, written by Jack Beatnik, said the record is "genuinely extraordinary" but argued that it says little about how Djokovic might perform today. Winning a tournament six times without a loss deserves recognition, Beatnik wrote, but the long interruption changes what the statistic can reasonably show.

A broader critique of tennis numbers

The piece used Djokovic's record to make a wider point about how tennis coverage relies on statistics. It argued that numbers are often packaged with narrow conditions, such as age, nationality, surface or time of year, to make ordinary results look historic.

Beatnik pointed to head-to-head records as another example. A lopsided record between two players may say little about their next meeting if most matches were played on one surface, years ago, or before one player reached the top level.

He wrote that some statistics, such as serve effectiveness, return points won and results against stronger opponents, can give real insight into how players perform. Others, he argued, are closer to trivia designed to make a strong headline.

The column also acknowledged that its own headline used the same attention-grabbing style it criticized.

Djokovic's 'happy place'

Djokovic himself acknowledged how much time had passed since he last played in Beijing.

"It's a great pleasure to be back in my happy place," Djokovic said after beating Borges. "Obviously I'm a completely different person and player than I was 11 years ago when I played here last but thankfully I kept the streak going and hopefully I can do it again."

He said the conditions and atmosphere in Beijing suit his game. Fans packed the stands to watch the 24-time Grand Slam champion, who remains hugely popular in China.

Physical concerns

Djokovic's return to Beijing came after a difficult period. He arrived at the tournament after a shock first-round loss to Mariano Navone at the U.S. Open in late August, a match in which he struggled with shoulder and back problems and vomited on court.

The win over Borges was his first at any event since Wimbledon in July and ended a three-match losing streak.

He did not look fully comfortable in Beijing either. Djokovic used his racket to stretch his back between games and needed a medical timeout during the second set as a trainer worked on his right shoulder. He saved two break points in the first set and struggled at times in the second before taking control of the tiebreaker to close out the match in 1 hour, 50 minutes.

Before the tournament, Djokovic said his body was responding well.

"Yeah, feeling good so far," he said on Monday.

A tough draw ahead

Djokovic, seeded sixth, faces a difficult path. His second-round opponent is Chinese wild card Bu Yunchaokete, who beat Argentina's Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the first round. Bu became the first Chinese man to reach the China Open semifinals in 2024.

The match was scheduled for Friday. A win would keep Djokovic on course for a possible quarterfinal against U.S. Open champion Alexander Zverev.

Djokovic is chasing his first title of the season and a place in history. Winning a tournament this year would make him the first man in the Open Era to win at least one title in 21 consecutive seasons.

Djokovic's 30-0 record in Beijing reflects one of the most dominant runs any player has had at a single tournament. But the debate it has sparked shows the limits of statistics without context.

The streak tells fans how dominant Djokovic was at the China Open during his prime. Whether he can extend it this week will depend less on his past success and more on how his 39-year-old body holds up against a difficult field.