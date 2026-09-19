Kevin Durant, 37, Enters His 20th NBA Season With a Hall of Fame Case Still Growing as Retirement Looms

HOUSTON — Kevin Durant is entering his 20th NBA season with the Houston Rockets, and at 37 years old, he continues adding to a resume that already stands among the strongest Hall of Fame cases in league history, even as the forward himself has offered hints that his playing career may be nearing its final stretch.

Durant's credentials speak for themselves: two NBA championships, two Finals MVP awards, the 2014 NBA MVP, 16 All-Star selections, 12 All-NBA Team selections, and four Olympic gold medals as Team USA's all-time leading scorer. He is currently the NBA's sixth all-time leading scorer, having passed Dallas Mavericks Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki for that position on January 18 during a game against New Orleans. Durant now sits 544 points behind Michael Jordan for fifth place on the all-time scoring list.

Even at his age, Durant showed no signs of significant decline during his first full season in Houston. He appeared in 78 games during the 2025-26 season, leading the Rockets in scoring at 26.0 points per game while also leading the team in minutes played and shooting accuracy. He added 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, production that earned him an All-NBA Second Team selection and helped Houston win more than 50 games and secure the fifth seed in the Western Conference, despite the team's offense being tested by an injury to starting point guard Fred VanVleet during the year. The Rockets were ultimately eliminated in the first round of the 2026 playoffs by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Durant's individual honors continued piling up throughout the season. He earned his 16th career All-Star selection, making him, at 37, the oldest player in Rockets franchise history to receive the honor. That selection also gave him the fourth-most All-Star appearances in NBA history, trailing only LeBron James, with 22, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with 19, and Kobe Bryant, with 18. Durant also continued closing in on one of basketball's rarer statistical milestones: with 997 career games of 20 or more points, he needs just three more such performances to join James, Karl Malone and Abdul-Jabbar as the only players in NBA history to reach 1,000 career 20-point games. He is also one of just two players in league history to combine a career scoring average above 25 points per game with a true shooting percentage of at least .600.

Durant re-signed with the Rockets in February, committing to Houston for at least the near term even as questions persist about how much longer his career will continue. Speaking to Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon in an interview for Durant's media company, Boardroom, Durant declined to set a firm timeline for retirement but suggested that playing five more seasons, which would take him to age 42, one year older than LeBron James is now, "sounds like it might be a stretch."

In a separate, widely circulated clip, Durant went further, signaling to fans that the upcoming 2026-27 season could be his last, holding up a single finger to indicate one more year when informed that the news would be difficult for fans to hear. Should that timeline hold, Durant's final season would close out a career spanning two decades and stops with the Seattle SuperSonics and Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets.

Rockets head coach Ime Udoka has pushed back on any notion that age has diminished Durant's effectiveness on the floor, pointing instead to the consistency he has brought to a young Houston roster. "There's no dropoff. It's the same ol' Kevin, efficient," Udoka said. "It's good for the group to have that [in Houston], and it's rubbed off on our young guys. He goes about every day the same as he always has."

Durant's continued excellence at his age has drawn direct comparisons to James, who has similarly defied typical career arcs, recently signing a new two-year contract after his 23rd NBA season and continuing his own career into his 40s, most recently agreeing to join the Philadelphia 76ers. Some analysts have noted that James's own longevity storyline has, at times, overshadowed the attention given to Durant's comparable late-career production, even as both players continue performing at a level far exceeding typical expectations for players their age.

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Heading into the 2026-27 season, Houston faces its own set of questions beyond Durant's individual outlook. With VanVleet expected back from injury and the Western Conference growing increasingly competitive, some analysts have characterized the coming season as a pivotal, potentially final opportunity for Durant to pursue a championship with the Rockets, particularly given ongoing questions about the team's ball-handling depth beyond Durant himself once opposing defenses key in on him.

Whatever the outcome of Houston's season, Durant's Hall of Fame case appears secure regardless of how much longer he continues playing. With his combination of individual accolades, historic scoring milestones and sustained production well into his late 30s, Durant's enshrinement in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is widely regarded as a formality once his playing career eventually does come to a close, whether that arrives after this season or, as history suggests may still be possible, several years further down the road.