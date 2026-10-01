NEW YORK — Instagram has become one of the most powerful stages in the fashion world, turning models into global brands, business founders and some of the most sought-after voices in advertising.

In 2026, the app remains central to how the fashion and beauty industries market products, discover talent and reach consumers. A small group of models dominates that space, commanding audiences in the tens or even hundreds of millions and shaping trends that ripple from runways to shopping carts.

Follower counts shifted this year after Meta carried out a large cleanup of fake, inactive and bot accounts across Instagram in May 2026, and almost every top account lost followers overnight. Even so, the platform's leading models remain among its most influential users.

Here are 10 models worth following this year, based on reach, industry influence and cultural impact.

1. Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner)

Kendall Jenner is the most followed model on Instagram by a wide margin. As of late September, her account had about 277 million followers, ranking her among the most followed people on the platform.

Jenner first became widely known through her family's reality series, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," before building a high-fashion career with brands including Chanel, Versace and Givenchy. She is among the highest-paid runway models in the world despite walking fewer shows than many of her peers, and she has expanded into business with 818 Tequila.

Her feed is notably more restrained than those of her famous siblings, mixing campaign images, travel and occasional personal moments.

2. Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

Gigi Hadid rose to fame in the mid-2010s and quickly became one of the defining faces of her generation of models. With roughly 76 million followers, she ranks behind only Jenner among the most followed women in modeling.

Hadid remains a fixture of high-fashion editorials and runway shows, and her account consistently draws strong global engagement. She has also built a fashion business of her own, extending her influence beyond modeling.

3. Bella Hadid (@bellahadid)

Bella Hadid, Gigi's younger sister, is widely credited with helping define modern high-fashion aesthetics. Her Instagram presence blends editorial photography, archival fashion and personal snapshots that are closely watched by stylists and fans alike.

Hadid has also moved into the beauty business with her fragrance brand, Orebella, adding entrepreneurship to a career that has included campaigns for some of the world's biggest luxury houses.

4. Hailey Bieber (@haileybieber)

Hailey Bieber has become one of the most influential figures in digital beauty. A model represented by IMG, she has fronted campaigns for brands such as Guess, Ralph Lauren and Levi's.

Her biggest success, however, has come in business. Her skin care brand, Rhode, was sold to e.l.f. Beauty in a deal valued at about $1 billion, cementing her status as a model-turned-founder. Her Instagram account is a major driver of beauty trends, from skin care routines to makeup looks.

5. Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata)

Emily Ratajkowski has built a career that spans modeling, acting, writing and business. Her 2021 essay collection, "My Body," became a bestseller and sparked wide discussion about beauty, power and ownership of one's image.

She also runs a swimwear and fashion brand and hosts a podcast. Her account remains one of the most engaged among fashion figures, combining polished campaign work with candid commentary.

6. Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne)

Cara Delevingne became one of the most recognizable models of the 2010s, known for her bold eyebrows and outspoken personality. She was a muse for major fashion houses, including Burberry and Chanel, and was twice named Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards.

Delevingne has since expanded into acting and other creative projects, and she maintains a large following across social platforms.

7. Kaia Gerber (@kaiagerber)

Kaia Gerber, daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford, has established herself as a regular on the world's top runways. Since her professional debut as a teenager, she has walked for major fashion houses and appeared in numerous high-profile campaigns.

Gerber has also developed interests beyond modeling, including acting and a book club that she promotes to her followers, reflecting a trend of models using their platforms to share personal passions.

8. Ashley Graham (@ashleygraham)

Ashley Graham is widely seen as a pioneer for body inclusivity in mainstream fashion. In 2016, she became the first plus-size model to appear on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, a milestone that helped push the industry toward broader representation.

Graham has since become a television host, author and entrepreneur. Her Instagram account mixes fashion content with posts on motherhood, body image and self-confidence, and it has built a loyal and highly engaged audience.

9. Sommer Ray (@sommerray)

Sommer Ray represents a different path to Instagram stardom. Rather than rising through traditional runway modeling, she built her audience through fitness and lifestyle content.

Ray gained a following by sharing workout routines, fitness tips and personal content, and she has launched her own fitness apparel line. Her success reflects the growing overlap between modeling, fitness and influencer culture on the platform.

10. Gisele Bündchen (@gisele)

Gisele Bündchen is one of the most successful models in history and for years was the highest-paid model in the world. Though she retired from the runway in 2015, the Brazilian supermodel remains a powerful presence in fashion and on social media.

Her feed today focuses heavily on wellness, family, nature and environmental causes. Her enduring influence demonstrates how established supermodels have adapted to the Instagram era.

Why Instagram models matter

Instagram has reshaped how models build careers. Where agencies and magazine editors once controlled access to fame, models can now build direct relationships with audiences and bring those followers to brand deals.

That shift has turned many top models into entrepreneurs. Tequila, fragrance, skin care and apparel brands launched by models have become common, with Instagram serving as both a storefront and a marketing channel.

Industry estimates suggest top Instagram models can earn anywhere from $10,000 to $500,000 per sponsored post, depending on their reach and influence, while the very biggest names can command far more.

Followers aren't everything

Marketing experts note that the largest accounts do not always deliver the best results for brands. Smaller creators often generate higher engagement rates relative to their audience size, and many companies now pair a high-profile name for visibility with several mid-tier creators for stronger engagement per post.

Follower counts also change frequently. The May 2026 purge of inactive and fake accounts reshuffled some rankings and served as a reminder that raw numbers can overstate real reach.

As short-form video, artificial intelligence and shopping features continue to reshape Instagram, models are likely to keep evolving from faces in campaigns into full-scale media and business brands.

For fashion followers, these 10 accounts offer a window into where the industry is heading, from the runways of Paris and Milan to the beauty counters and brand launches that increasingly begin with a single post.