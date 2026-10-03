Shivon Zilis said Friday that Elon Musk ended their relationship without warning, describing a shift from "in love to let go" in a single week, and that she hopes they can remain friends and coparents to their four children.

Zilis, a Neuralink executive who has worked with Musk for years, posted the account on X, the platform Musk owns. "It's hard to go from in love to let go in a week with no warning, but that's just how it is sometimes," she wrote. She said she had loved him "more than life itself," that there is "a lot of loss," and that she is "so beyond grateful" for their children, who "make every single day the best day of my life."

"I do hope and pray he and I can be great friends and coparents," she wrote. She also said she is hurting, cares deeply about Musk, and will "always be cheering for his happiness." In the same post she said she was glad she had shown him "how it feels to be deeply understood, nurtured, and peacefully loved with stability and gentleness," and described their household as a respite from what she called his "otherwise militant existence," a place "full of happiness and love, not war."

Musk, Neuralink and Zilis did not immediately respond to requests for comment, Business Insider reported. The post drew attention after reports that Musk was no longer following Zilis on X. Her message included a screenshot she presented as a Sept. 24 text exchange in which Musk said he would have invited her to a dinner with Chinese President Xi Jinping if he had known he could bring a "significant other."

The pair's relationship became public in 2022, after reports that they had welcomed twins in 2021. Zilis later testified that Musk offered in 2020 to donate sperm so they could have children through in vitro fertilization. People magazine identified the four children as twins Strider and Azure, born in 2021, daughter Arcadia, born in 2024, and son Seldon, whose birth was announced in early 2025. Zilis and Musk were photographed together as recently as Feb. 1, 2026, at the Palm Beach wedding of Dan Scavino and Erin Elmore.

Zilis is not a peripheral figure in Musk's companies. She has been an executive and adviser across his businesses and testified in May in Musk's legal fight with OpenAI's co-founders. Neuralink, where she is an executive, is the brain-implant company Musk controls alongside Tesla, SpaceX and xAI. The personal split does not, on its own, change any of those roles. Neither she nor the companies has said her job is affected.

Musk has other children from previous relationships, including with Justine Wilson and Grimes. He has spoken publicly for years about declining birth rates and has treated a large family as part of that argument. Zilis's post is the first detailed public account of how this relationship ended. It is hers alone. Musk had not answered it as of Friday night.

The post is unusually direct for an executive still tied to Musk by work and by four young children. She did not allege misconduct. She described a one-week end, gratitude for the children, and a wish to coparent. The only documented response on the platform was the unfollow that preceded her statement. Until Musk or the companies speak, the record of the split is the statement she published herself.