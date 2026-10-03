NEW YORK — Tony Romo's tenure as CBS Sports' lead NFL analyst is over. The network and the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback said Friday they have "mutually agreed to part ways," months after Romo's arrest on drunken-driving charges in Wisconsin.

JJ Watt, who had been filling in for Romo on an interim basis, will remain in the network's top broadcast booth for the rest of the season alongside play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson.

"We thank Tony for his contributions over the last nine years and wish him the best moving forward," CBS said in a statement.

Romo: Time to 'take a break'

Romo, 46, said in a statement that he would step away to focus on his health and family.

"I'm proud of what I accomplished at CBS Sports over the last nine years. I approached my role as a game analyst the way I've approached everything in my life — with a desire to win and be the best that I can be," Romo said.

"I'm going to use this time to take a break, something I've never done before, and focus on my health and my family before moving on to my next opportunity," he said. "I am grateful for my time with CBS Sports and for the continued support of my family and friends, as well as the NFL community and fans."

Arrest and leave

Romo was arrested in Wisconsin in July in connection with an operating-while-intoxicated incident. He pleaded no contest to three charges related to the case.

CBS placed him on indefinite leave shortly afterward. On Aug. 11, CBS Sports president David Berson said the network had made the decision and promoted Watt to start the season in order to provide stability with the season approaching.

"We have to consider the impact on our image and on our brand," Berson said at the time.

A lucrative contract

Romo's departure ends one of the most high-profile and expensive partnerships in sports broadcasting.

In early 2020, CBS signed Romo to a 10-year deal worth about $180 million, a contract that reset the market for television analysts and set off a wave of big-money deals for broadcasters across the industry.

Romo had four years and roughly $72 million left on that contract. Financial terms of the separation were not disclosed.

A meteoric rise

Romo joined CBS in 2017 immediately after retiring from the Cowboys, replacing Phil Simms as the network's lead analyst.

He made an immediate impression. Fresh off his playing career, Romo brought energy and detailed knowledge of NFL defenses he had faced only months earlier. He became known for predicting plays before the snap, a skill that drew widespread praise from fans and critics and made him one of the most talked-about voices in sports television.

For a time, he was arguably the most sought-after broadcaster in the business, prompting CBS to secure him with a record-setting deal.

In recent seasons, however, his popularity declined. Some viewers and critics said his style had grown stale and that his famed ability to predict plays had faded. His performance became a frequent subject of debate on social media.

A Cowboys favorite

Before his broadcasting career, Romo spent his entire playing career with the Dallas Cowboys. He signed as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Illinois and became the team's starting quarterback in 2006.

Romo became one of the most prolific passers in franchise history and was selected to four Pro Bowls. Injuries limited him late in his career, and he lost his starting job to Dak Prescott in 2016 before retiring the following year.

Watt steps in

Watt, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year who retired from playing after the 2023 season, has served as an analyst for CBS. The former Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals star was named Romo's interim replacement before the season and has worked alongside Nantz in the network's top booth.

Watt's elevation offers CBS a new voice with a defensive perspective at a time when the network is looking ahead to major broadcasts. CBS will not air the Super Bowl in 2027 but is scheduled to broadcast the game in 2028.

It was not immediately clear whether CBS intends to keep Watt in the lead role beyond this season.

Romo said he plans to take time off before considering his next opportunity. His departure leaves one of the biggest names in sports broadcasting without a network for the first time since he left the field.

For CBS, the focus now shifts to the rest of the NFL season with Watt and Nantz, and to its long-term plans for its top broadcast team ahead of its next Super Bowl.