Maye Musk, the mother of Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, said in a recent television appearance that her son ignored a piece of career advice she gave him after he sold PayPal, choosing instead to pursue several major ventures simultaneously rather than focusing on just one.

Speaking with Fox Business host Stuart Varney, Maye Musk recalled the moment her son first weighed his next move following the sale of PayPal, the online payments company he co-founded. According to Maye, Elon pursued electric cars, rockets and solar energy all at once rather than narrowing his focus to a single venture, a decision that ran counter to the advice she had originally offered him.

The story echoes an account Maye Musk gave in an earlier interview with Sports Illustrated, in which she described the exchange with her son in more detail. "Elon, after he sold his PayPal, he said, 'What should I do? Should I do electric cars or solar energy or space?' And I said, 'Well, just choose one.' And he didn't listen to me, so there you go," Maye said at the time.

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Elon Musk's decision to disregard his mother's suggestion and pursue multiple industries at once ultimately shaped the trajectory of his career. Rather than settling on a single company, he went on to found or lead a cluster of major ventures across distinct sectors: Tesla in electric vehicles, SpaceX in rocketry and space exploration, and SolarCity in solar energy, the latter of which was later acquired by Tesla. That parallel approach, unusual among entrepreneurs who typically focus their attention and capital on a single business at a time, has become a defining characteristic of Musk's career in the years since.

Maye Musk, herself an international best-selling author, registered dietitian and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model, has spoken publicly on multiple occasions about her son's career and the qualities she believes set him apart. In earlier television appearances, she has described recognizing signs of exceptional ability in Elon from a young age, while also acknowledging that early promise does not guarantee later success. She has said that many people she considered geniuses in her own life did not go on to achieve comparable outward accomplishments, underscoring what she has described as the unpredictability of translating early intellectual gifts into major achievement later in life.

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Maye Musk's television appearances discussing her son have often touched on his public image alongside his business ventures. In one prior appearance on Varney's program, when asked directly whether people actually like her son given his wealth and prominence, she responded enthusiastically in the affirmative. When Varney pressed further, noting that Elon carries the distinction of being the world's wealthiest individual, Maye pushed back on the framing of that wealth itself. "I don't like the word wealthy or billionaire or things like that because I think it's degrading," she said. "I think he's the genius of the world, and people are loving him for that." She added that the public reaction she personally encounters reflects that same sentiment. "When they see me, they go crazy because I'm his mother," she said, adding, "They respect him, and I'm very proud of him."

Maye Musk has continued to speak about her son's career and public reception in interviews throughout 2026 as well. In a separate conversation with "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King, she described her son as someone who "just wants to do good in the world, but that means you stand on a lot of toes," while expressing frustration with critics she views as unfairly targeting him. "People are mean," she said. "And they're strangers, or they're not accomplished themselves, and then they can do insults. It makes me angry." She added that she wants the public to understand her son's underlying motivations. "He does whatever is best for America and what's best for the world," she said, before referencing his long-standing ambition for SpaceX. "And then, if we don't listen, then let's go to Mars."

Elon Musk's decision to build out multiple ventures simultaneously rather than concentrating on a single business has drawn significant attention from business commentators over the years, with some crediting the approach for the scale of his eventual success and others noting the substantial financial and personal risk inherent in spreading resources and attention across capital-intensive industries including automotive manufacturing, aerospace and energy at the same time. Whatever the broader assessment, Maye Musk's own retelling of the exchange suggests she remains somewhat bemused by her son's decision to disregard her original advice, even as that decision helped shape the career that has since made him one of the most closely watched entrepreneurs in the world.

Maye Musk has continued to make regular media appearances discussing her son's career, public perception and personal life, offering a recurring window into how the family has processed Elon Musk's rise from a young entrepreneur weighing his next career move after selling PayPal into the head of multiple major companies spanning some of the most closely watched industries in the global economy today.