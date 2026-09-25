5 Major New Technologies Elon Musk's Companies Are Racing to Build Across Space, AI and Robotics This Year

Elon Musk's various companies are pursuing an unusually dense slate of new technology projects in 2026, spanning space exploration, brain-computer interfaces, humanoid robotics and semiconductor manufacturing. Here are five of the most significant technologies currently in development across his business empire.

The first is Neuralink's push to scale brain-implant production and restore vision for blind patients. Musk has said Neuralink plans to move toward high-volume production of its brain-computer interface device in 2026, alongside a transition to a nearly fully automated surgical implantation procedure, following the company's earlier regulatory clearance. As of September 2025, twelve patients worldwide had received Neuralink implants, and the company has continued expanding its clinical trial participant registry, including accepting applications from Canada, with expansion into the United Kingdom under evaluation. Separately, Neuralink's Blindsight implant, designed to restore a form of vision for people who are completely blind by using ultra-fine threads to stimulate the visual cortex and generate perceptions of light and shapes, is set for its first patient trial in 2026, a milestone the company has described as a significant step toward using brain-computer interfaces to address sensory disability.

The second major project is SpaceX's development of its next-generation Starship V3 spacecraft. The upgraded vehicle, featuring SpaceX's new Raptor V3 engine, is expected to conduct propellant transfer tests in orbit during 2026, a capability that could eventually support long-distance missions to the moon or Mars by allowing spacecraft to refuel while already in space. SpaceX is also continuing to deploy its next-generation Starlink V3 satellites, designed to offer improved performance and faster internet connectivity compared with earlier generations of the satellite internet constellation.

The third significant development is Tesla's expanding robotics and autonomous vehicle production. The company began mass production of its Optimus Gen 3 humanoid robot and its Cybercab autonomous vehicle in 2026, alongside continued production of the Tesla Semi. Tesla has also worked to expand its Full Self-Driving software into a fully unsupervised operating mode, with the company's Robotaxi service already operating in Dallas and Houston. On the energy storage side, Tesla has continued expanding its Megapack 3 and Megablock systems, aimed at supporting large-scale electrical grid storage projects.

The fourth major initiative is Terafab, a joint semiconductor manufacturing project between Tesla and SpaceX aimed at giving Musk's companies greater control over their own chip supply chains. Musk announced in March that the project would begin with what he called an "advanced technology fab" in Austin, Texas, designed with the equipment necessary to manufacture and test a wide range of chip types. Musk has said the broader semiconductor industry is moving too slowly to keep pace with the volume of chips his companies expect to need in the coming years. "That rate is much less than we'd like," Musk said, addressing the industry's current production pace. Beyond the Austin facility, reporting has also pointed to a related manufacturing arrangement in which computer chip maker Intel would produce chips at a separate facility, called Terafab, with Tesla, SpaceX and xAI serving as anchor customers, designed to bring logic, memory, packaging and testing operations together in a single location, producing chips intended for use in Tesla's Optimus robots and Cybercabs as well as space-based data centers SpaceX is developing. Investment firm ARK Invest has estimated the broader Terafab initiative could eventually require as much as $1 trillion in total investment, a figure that would exceed the inflation-adjusted cost of building the entire U.S. Interstate Highway System.

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The fifth major technology push involves the consolidation of Musk's artificial intelligence efforts under a single corporate structure. SpaceX completed its acquisition of xAI in February, valuing the AI company at $250 billion in an all-share transaction that created a combined entity valued at approximately $1.25 trillion, a deal reported to be among the largest corporate mergers on record. Following that consolidation, xAI has continued expanding its Colossus supercomputer cluster located in Memphis, Tennessee, acquiring a third building as part of a plan to increase the cluster's total training capacity toward nearly two gigawatts of computing power. The AI arm's Grok product line, now formally part of SpaceX's broader AI division following the merger, has continued to be distributed through Musk's social media platform X as its primary AI offering, even as X itself remains a separate operating entity within Musk's broader portfolio of companies.

Beyond these five headline projects, Musk's companies have continued advancing other initiatives simultaneously, including The Boring Company's underground transit tunnel systems and ongoing efforts to expand creator payouts on X in an effort to compete more directly with larger platforms like YouTube for original content creators. Industry analysts covering Musk's broader technology portfolio have noted that his various companies increasingly overlap across artificial intelligence, robotics, vehicles, communications and infrastructure, reflecting a deliberate strategy of building an interconnected ecosystem of technologies rather than operating each company as an entirely independent business line.

Given Musk's own history of ambitious timelines that have not always been met on schedule, technology analysts have cautioned against viewing any of these projects, Neuralink's scale-up, Starship V3's orbital refueling tests, Tesla's robotics production targets, the Terafab chip manufacturing effort, or the continued build-out of xAI's computing infrastructure, as guaranteed to arrive precisely as announced. Even so, each project represents a substantial ongoing investment of capital and engineering resources across Musk's companies, positioning 2026 as what industry observers have described as a pivotal year for testing how many of these ambitious technology bets can move from announcement to functioning reality.