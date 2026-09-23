TopstepX Down: Futures Traders Report Outage as Platform's History of Disruptions Raises Fresh Concerns

Users of TopstepX, the proprietary trading platform used by futures traders participating in Topstep's funded trading programs, began reporting connectivity problems Tuesday morning, with outage-tracking service Downdetector logging a spike in user complaints starting at 9:54 a.m. Eastern time and the hashtag #TopstepxDown trending on social platform X as affected traders compared notes on the disruption.

Downdetector's official account posted an alert shortly after the spike began, asking users how the outage was affecting them and directing them to submit detailed reports through the platform. As of the alert, the scope, cause and expected duration of the disruption had not been detailed in any official statement from Topstep.

For TopstepX users, an outage carries stakes that go beyond the typical inconvenience associated with most consumer app disruptions. TopstepX serves traders working through Topstep's funded trading programs, commonly known in the industry as "combines," in which traders attempt to demonstrate profitable trading performance on a simulated or funded account in order to qualify for access to larger amounts of trading capital. When the platform experiences technical issues during active trading hours, affected users can find themselves unable to close open positions, facing frozen or delayed price data, or locked out of their trading dashboard entirely, circumstances that can directly affect a trader's profit and loss on open positions depending on how markets move while the platform remains inaccessible.

TopstepX operates as a rebranded version of a trading platform called ProjectX, according to industry reporting, though neither Topstep nor ProjectX has officially confirmed the exact nature of that relationship. The arrangement took on added significance last year, when multiple futures proprietary trading firms announced that ProjectX intended to end its services to third-party platforms, with Topstep positioned as the sole firm continuing to offer trading through ProjectX's underlying infrastructure going forward.

Tuesday's reported outage adds to a pattern of recurring technical disruptions that TopstepX has faced over the past year, a pattern that has previously generated significant frustration within the futures trading community. Following an earlier wave of repeated outages, Topstep acknowledged the problems directly in a message posted to the company's Discord server. "Right now, we are not delivering the Ultimate Trading Experience we promised," the company wrote at the time, addressing trader frustration over the disruptions. That acknowledgment came amid broader criticism from traders who said the company had responded inadequately to users who experienced financial losses tied to platform outages, with some describing the company's response to affected traders as unsupportive.

Independent outage-tracking services have continued to log periodic complaints about TopstepX's reliability throughout the year. Reports collected by various monitoring services have described symptoms including the platform failing to load properly, data feeds not connecting, and, in at least one previously documented case, price charts appearing to freeze entirely during active trading hours, with the platform's internal clock continuing to advance even as displayed prices remained static at a level last updated hours earlier. Individual trader complaints logged through these services have also described being unable to close open trades or enter new positions during periods when the platform was experiencing technical difficulties.

Not every reported connectivity issue necessarily reflects a problem on Topstep's own servers. Some independent monitoring services have noted that isolated user reports can stem from a trader's own specific network connection or an outdated version of the trading application, rather than a broader, platform-wide outage affecting all users simultaneously. Those same services generally advise traders experiencing connection issues to check Topstep's official status page or its community Discord channel for confirmation of whether a reported problem reflects a genuine, widespread service disruption before assuming a broader outage is underway.

As of the most recent available information, Topstep had not issued a detailed public statement specifically addressing Tuesday's reported outage, and it remained unclear whether the disruption was affecting all users across all regions or was concentrated among a specific subset of traders. Affected users were directed to Topstep's official channels, including its status page and Discord server, for the most current and authoritative updates on the situation, rather than relying solely on crowdsourced outage trackers, which can occasionally lag behind or imprecisely characterize the true scope of a still-developing technical issue.

Downdetector, the platform that first flagged Tuesday's disruption, aggregates user-submitted problem reports alongside automated monitoring signals to identify spikes in complaints for a given service, generating alerts when reports exceed typical baseline levels. Given TopstepX's history of recurring outages and the financial consequences those disruptions can carry for traders with open positions, Tuesday's reported issues are likely to draw renewed scrutiny from the platform's user base, many of whom have publicly expressed frustration over how previous outages were handled and resolved.