Neymar Becomes First Player Sent Off Under Brazil's New Rule to Stop Goalkeeper Time-Wasting

SAO PAULO — Brazilian soccer star Neymar became the first player affected by a newly piloted rule aimed at curbing goalkeeper time-wasting in the country's top domestic league, after he was ordered to leave the field for one minute during a match between Santos and Vasco da Gama.

According to Reuters, Brazil's Serie A is piloting the new rule as part of an effort to prevent goalkeepers from intentionally delaying matches under the guise of receiving injury treatment, a tactic that has long drawn criticism from fans, coaches and match officials across professional soccer for disrupting the flow of games and unfairly running down the clock.

Under the new rule, if play is stopped to allow a goalkeeper to receive medical treatment, the team's head coach is required to designate one outfield player to leave the pitch for one minute once play resumes. If the coach fails to name a player within 10 seconds of being prompted to do so, responsibility shifts automatically to the team's captain, who must then leave the field for the one-minute period instead.

The rule was applied for the first time in Brazil's top flight during a match in which Santos defeated Vasco da Gama 3-0. The triggering incident occurred after Santos goalkeeper Gabriel Brazão requested treatment during the match. When Santos head coach Cuca did not designate a player to leave the field within the allotted time limit, the referee ordered team captain Neymar off the pitch instead.

Neymar, 34, complied with the ruling, waiting off the field for the full one-minute period before returning to play. He went on to help seal his team's victory following his return to the pitch, according to the report.

The pilot program represents one of several recent experiments across global soccer aimed at addressing persistent frustration over time-wasting tactics, particularly those involving goalkeepers, who have historically had more opportunities than outfield players to delay restarts through injury timeouts, prolonged ball retrieval, or extended preparation before goal kicks. Brazil's Serie A appears to be among the more aggressive leagues globally in directly penalizing a team's overall roster availability, rather than simply cautioning or fining the individual goalkeeper accused of stalling.

By requiring a healthy outfield player, rather than the goalkeeper themselves, to leave the field for a fixed period, the rule is designed to create a direct competitive disincentive for teams that might otherwise be tempted to use injury treatment stoppages strategically to protect a lead or disrupt an opponent's rhythm late in a match. Because the rule applies regardless of whether the goalkeeper's need for treatment is genuine, it places pressure on coaching staffs to more carefully weigh the tactical cost of any stoppage request.

Neymar's involvement in the rule's debut carries particular significance given his stature as one of the most recognizable and closely followed players in world soccer. Since returning to Santos, the club where he began his professional career, Neymar has remained a central figure in Brazilian domestic soccer, drawing significant media attention to matches involving his current team. His being the first player affected by the new time-wasting rule is likely to ensure the pilot program receives outsized public and media attention as Brazilian soccer officials evaluate its effectiveness during this trial period.

It remains unclear from currently available reporting how long Brazil's Serie A intends to continue piloting the rule before deciding whether to adopt it permanently, or whether governing bodies overseeing other domestic leagues or international competitions might consider similar measures if the pilot proves effective at reducing goalkeeper-related time-wasting. Soccer's global lawmaking body, the International Football Association Board, has in recent years experimented with various other approaches to reducing time-wasting across the sport more broadly, including stricter enforcement of six-second limits on goalkeepers holding the ball and, in some competitions, running a stoppage clock specifically during goalkeeper-controlled possession.

Time-wasting by goalkeepers has long been a source of tension in professional soccer, particularly in matches where a team holding a slim lead has an incentive to run down the clock through any means available, including prolonged treatment stoppages that fall into a gray area between legitimate medical necessity and deliberate gamesmanship. Referees have traditionally had limited tools to definitively distinguish between the two in real time, making rules like Brazil's new pilot program, which shift the competitive cost onto the team as a whole rather than relying solely on referee discretion regarding the legitimacy of an injury, an increasingly common approach among leagues seeking a more automatic and less subjective deterrent.

Neymar's compliance with the rule during its debut application, without apparent protest or delay, suggests Brazilian players and coaching staffs have been made aware of the new regulation ahead of its implementation, reducing the likelihood of significant on-field confusion or dispute during the early stages of the pilot program. Whether the rule proves effective at meaningfully reducing goalkeeper-related stoppages over a larger sample of matches will likely become clearer as Brazil's Serie A season continues and additional data on stoppage frequency and match duration becomes available for officials to evaluate.

As Brazilian soccer authorities continue monitoring the pilot program's early implementation, Wednesday's incident involving Neymar is likely to serve as a widely referenced example both within Brazil and among international soccer observers tracking how different leagues around the world are experimenting with new approaches to addressing time-wasting, a persistent point of frustration for fans and broadcasters seeking to preserve the flow and watchability of professional matches.