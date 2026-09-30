BRISBANE, Australia — Brazil beat Australia 4-2 on Tuesday at Suncorp Stadium, coming from behind after Connor Metcalfe had given the Socceroos a first-half lead in the second of two friendlies on Australian soil.

The scoreline completed a short tour that began with a 1-1 draw in Townsville on Friday. Carlo Ancelotti's side needed this result. It was Brazil's first win since a disappointing World Cup exit. Australia, under Tony Popovic, again showed it could trouble the five-time world champions for stretches, then faded after the interval.

Vanderson scored in the third minute, his first international goal. A move involving Bruno Guimarães, Gabriel Bontempo and Rayan ended with the Monaco right back driving an angled shot past Patrick Beach before Australia had completed a pass. Brazil then forced two more saves from Beach. The early statement did not last.

Alessandro Circati equalized in the 28th minute, tapping in at the far post from Metcalfe's corner after an offside flag was overturned by VAR. Five minutes later Metcalfe put Australia 2-1 up with a left-footed strike from outside the box into the top corner. Fox Sports Australia compared the finish to his World Cup goal against Turkey. The home crowd had a lead against Brazil at the break — until the last kick of the half.

Danilo went down under a challenge from Australia captain Harry Souttar. Raphinha converted the penalty in the 45th minute to make it 2-2. The Barcelona forward, Brazil's captain for the night, did not return after halftime. The Brazilian federation said he felt discomfort in his right leg, the same area that has produced repeated hamstring and thigh problems. Endrick replaced him.

The second half turned on that substitution and on tempers. Endrick and Souttar tangled near Australia's bench around the 65th minute, pushing and shoving after a series of heavy challenges. Four minutes later Endrick crossed from the left and Guimarães finished for 3-2. Vinícius Júnior sealed it from the spot in the 80th minute after Nestory Irankunda tripped him, taking a stuttering run-up before scoring.

ESPN listed the scorers as Vanderson (3), Circati (28), Metcalfe (33), Raphinha (45 pen), Guimarães (69) and Vinícius (80 pen). Brazil held 51 percent possession and put eight shots on target to Australia's two. Each side collected two yellow cards. Referee Yusuke Araki of Japan issued bookings to Irankunda and Souttar for Australia and to Gabriel Magalhães and Endrick for Brazil.

Ancelotti changed seven players from Friday and rebuilt the entire defense. Australia started the same XI that had drawn in Townsville. The contrast showed after the hour. Brazil kept the ball. Australia's press, so effective in the first half-hour, thinned.

Guimarães said after the match: "Last game, we played a lot of long balls, today we could keep the ball a bit more, and for me that was the key for us to score more goals. We played very well today." He also credited Australia's energy, pressing and compact defense.

Metcalfe, speaking on the broadcast, said: "A disappointing result but I feel like, just off the back of the World Cup, we've continued to play the football we're trying to play."

Brazil next plays India in Kolkata on Oct. 3. Australia's next window includes Qatar and Jordan in November, with the Asian Cup in January. Popovic's group leaves the week with a draw and a defeat against Brazil and with evidence that Circati, Metcalfe and the high press can create chances against elite sides. Ancelotti leaves with a win, a muscle scare for Raphinha, and a reminder that Australia will not sit off.

The video clip that circulated after the match caught the swing: Vanderson's opener, Australia's reply, Metcalfe's lead, the first penalty, Guimarães' go-ahead goal, Vinícius' second penalty. What the clip compresses is the argument of the night. Australia led a Brazil team that was supposed to put it in its place. Brazil answered after the scuffle and the substitutions. The friendly finished 4-2. The tour finished 1-1 and 4-2. Neither score was a formality.