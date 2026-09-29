BRISBANE, Australia — Brazil led Australia 3-2 in the late stages of a thrilling international friendly at a sold-out Suncorp Stadium on Tuesday night, after Bruno Guimaraes restored the five-time World Cup champions' advantage in the 70th minute.

The match, the second and final game of the Queensland Football Series, kicked off at 8 p.m. local time (6 a.m. EDT). It has been streamed live exclusively on Paramount+ in Australia.

Where to watch

In Australia, Tuesday's match is available only on Paramount+, which holds exclusive rights to the Brisbane friendly. Unlike the first game of the series in Townsville, which aired free on Network 10 and 10 Streaming, the second match is not being shown on free-to-air television.

Paramount+ requires a subscription, with plans in Australia starting at 7.99 Australian dollars per month, according to Football Australia.

In Brazil, fans can watch the match live on TV Globo, SporTV, ge tv and the Globoplay streaming service.

For viewers in other countries, availability depends on local broadcasters. Football Australia has advised international fans to check their local TV guides. No confirmed official broadcaster had been announced for the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico or India ahead of the series.

Fans who are unable to watch can follow live updates through the Socceroos' official match center and major sports news outlets.

Brazil strikes first

Brazil made a blistering start. Right back Vanderson gave the visitors the lead in the third minute, as Carlo Ancelotti's side came out with intense energy and pressure.

Brazil nearly doubled its advantage soon after, but the Socceroos weathered the early storm and grew into the match, moving the ball well through midfield.

Socceroos hit back

Australia responded with two goals in five minutes to take the lead. Defender Alessandro Circati equalized in the 29th minute, and midfielder Connor Metcalfe put the Socceroos ahead in the 34th minute, sending the Brisbane crowd into a frenzy.

Brazil drew level just before halftime. Midfielder Danilo Santos was brought down in the penalty area by Australia captain Harry Souttar, and after a video review, the referee awarded a penalty. Barcelona forward Raphinha converted the spot kick in the 45th minute to make it 2-2 at the break.

The four-goal first half marked a significant moment in the rivalry. Before Tuesday, Brazil had conceded only two goals in its history against Australia, including one in last Friday's match.

Tempers flare before Guimaraes goal

Ancelotti replaced Raphinha with Real Madrid forward Endrick at halftime, and the change quickly had an effect.

Endrick and Souttar engaged in a running battle through the second half, which boiled over in a scuffle involving several players, including Australian defender Aziz Behich.

Shortly after play resumed, Brazil regained the lead. Vinicius Junior charged down the left and played Endrick in behind the Australian defense, and the forward cut the ball back for Arsenal midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who finished from close range in the 70th minute.

Australia goalkeeper Paul Beach made several important saves, including tipping a powerful header from Gabriel Magalhães over the bar. Nestory Irankunda was shown a yellow card for a heavy challenge on Danilo.

Brazil later made a triple substitution, bringing on Chelsea's Estevao, Manchester United's Andrey Santos and Matheuzinho in place of Rayan, Gabriel Bontempo and Vanderson.

First match ended level

The two teams met in the first match of the series last Friday at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville, where they played to a 1-1 draw.

Irankunda gave Australia the lead with a spectacular free kick, but Brazil teenager Rayan equalized with a header in stoppage time. The result drew criticism of Brazil's performance in Brazilian media and among fans, adding pressure on Ancelotti's side heading into Tuesday's rematch.

Brazil has historically dominated the matchup. The most recent meeting before this series was a 2017 friendly that Brazil won 4-0, and the Selecao had also won earlier encounters 6-0 and 2-0.

New cycle for both teams

The series marks the start of a new cycle for both teams following the 2026 World Cup.

Brazil is playing for the first time since a disappointing World Cup campaign, its worst performance at the tournament since 1990. Ancelotti, the former Real Madrid coach who is contracted through 2030, is using the matches in Australia to rebuild ahead of the 2028 Copa América. The Queensland friendlies are the first of five matches Brazil will play to close out the calendar year.

Brazil's squad includes stars such as Vinicius Junior, Raphinha, Bruno Guimaraes, Gabriel Magalhães, Marquinhos and Endrick.

For Australia, the series is part of preparations for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup. Coach Tony Popovic made 10 changes to the squad that competed at the World Cup, where the Socceroos finished second in Group D, and named seven uncapped players as he looks to refresh the team.

The two matches against Brazil are Australia's only home games before the Asian Cup. The Queensland Government and Tourism and Events Queensland supported the fixtures.

Starting lineups

Australia lined up in a 3-4-2-1 formation, with Beach in goal behind a back three of Souttar, Circati and Lucas Herrington. Jacob Italiano, Jackson Irvine, Paul Okon-Engstler and Behich made up the midfield four, with Metcalfe and Irankunda supporting striker Tete Yengi.

Brazil started in a 4-3-3, with Vanderson, Magalhães and Guimaraes in the lineup and a front three of Raphinha, Vinicius Junior and Rayan.

Japanese referee Yosuke Araki took charge of the match.

A win would give Brazil its first victory under Ancelotti since the World Cup and end its Australian tour on a positive note. For the Socceroos, the performance against one of the world's most famous football nations has offered encouraging signs as Popovic builds toward the Asian Cup.

This is a developing story and will be updated with the final result.