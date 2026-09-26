Haaland Surpasses Ronaldo Nazario and Ibrahimovic With Record-Pace 64th Norway Goal Ahead of Portugal

OSLO — Erling Haaland moved past Brazilian great Ronaldo Nazario and Sweden icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic on the all-time international scoring charts Friday, scoring twice as Norway defeated Denmark 3-2 in the teams' UEFA Nations League opener, setting up a highly anticipated meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal in Norway's next fixture.

Haaland's brace against Denmark pushed his international tally to 64 goals in just 56 appearances for Norway, a scoring rate exceeding 1.1 goals per game. That mark moves the Manchester City striker ahead of both Ronaldo Nazario and Ibrahimovic, who each retired from international football with 62 goals for Brazil and Sweden, respectively. Where Haaland reached his total in only 56 matches, Ronaldo Nazario needed 98 appearances to reach his mark and Ibrahimovic required 122, underscoring the unusual speed with which the 26-year-old has climbed the international scoring charts relative to two of the sport's most prolific historical goalscorers.

Friday's match itself produced a tense, back-and-forth contest despite Norway's eventual comfortable-looking scoreline. Norway raced to an early lead when Oscar Bobb opened the scoring in the 14th minute, before Haaland doubled the advantage just four minutes later, finishing clinically through the goalkeeper's legs after Antonio Nusa drove into the penalty area and slipped him a pass. Denmark responded with goals from Mikkel Damsgaard and Rasmus Hojlund, turning what had briefly looked like a comfortable Norwegian win into a genuinely contested match. Haaland ultimately had the decisive say, restoring Norway's lead in the 74th minute by finishing off a short-corner routine to seal the 3-2 victory. The result marked Norway's first-ever competitive win over Denmark.

While Haaland's new international scoring mark represents a significant individual milestone, it still falls short of the overall Nordic international scoring record. That distinction belongs to Sweden's Lotta Schelin, who scored 88 international goals over the course of her career in the women's game, a total that remains well clear of Haaland's current tally.

The timing of Haaland's latest milestone carries particular significance given Norway's upcoming schedule. Norway is next set to face Portugal in Nations League play, a matchup that will pit Haaland directly against Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portugal captain and the all-time leading scorer in men's international soccer history, with 146 goals to his name. The meeting sets up a notable generational clash between two of the sport's most prolific international goalscorers, with Haaland entering the fixture having climbed to 64 goals in 56 appearances against Ronaldo's much longer, more decorated international career total.

Beyond the upcoming Portugal fixture, Norway's Nations League group schedule continues with a match against Wales on October 1, before Denmark hosts Norway in the final group-stage match on November 17, giving Denmark an opportunity to respond to Friday's defeat later in the campaign.

Read more (VIDEO) Haaland Reaches 300 Club Goals Faster Than Ronaldo And Mbappé, Trails Only Messi's Pace (VIDEO) Haaland Reaches 300 Club Goals Faster Than Ronaldo And Mbappé, Trails Only Messi's Pace

Haaland's continued goalscoring surge for Norway comes amid a broader stretch of record-setting form across multiple competitions this year. He has separately been reported to have surpassed the pace Lionel Messi once set for goalscoring in the UEFA Champions League, with his own tally in that competition having reached 59 goals in just 59 appearances following a brace against Porto, marking the fastest anyone has reached that milestone in the tournament's history.

Haaland's rise to prominence on the international stage has coincided with Norway's own resurgence as a competitive force in European football, with the national team increasingly built around his goalscoring output in recent qualifying campaigns and tournament matches. His strike partnership with teammates including Antonio Nusa and Oscar Bobb has continued to develop, with Friday's match against Denmark showcasing the kind of combination play that has helped generate scoring opportunities for Haaland throughout his recent run of international matches.

For Cristiano Ronaldo, the upcoming meeting with Haaland adds another chapter to a career that has already spanned more than two decades at the international level, with the Portugal captain continuing to add to his all-time scoring record even as younger forwards like Haaland begin closing the statistical gap between them at a considerably faster career pace than Ronaldo's own trajectory suggested at a similar stage.

With Haaland now sitting ahead of two of the most prolific international goalscorers in the sport's history and set to share the pitch with the format's current all-time leader in Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, the upcoming Nations League fixture between Norway and Portugal is shaping up as one of the most closely watched individual storylines of this international window, offering a direct comparison between a rapidly rising goalscoring record and the sport's most decorated international scoring career to date.