KEY POINTS Scaloni Reveals He Pushed Hard for Messi's Final Argentina Farewell Match on October 6 in Buenos Aires BUENOS AIRES — Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni revealed he personally pushed to bring Lionel Messi back for one final appearance with the national team, arranging a farewell match against Benin at Monumental Stadium on October 6, despite Messi having already announced his international retirement following this summer's World Cup. Messi announced his retirement from international football after Argentina's 1-0 defeat to Spain in the World Cup final, closing out a career with the national team that stands as one of the most decorated in the sport's history. He retires as Argentina's all-time leading appearance-maker with 207 caps and its all-time leading scorer with 125 goals, while having captained the team to the 2022 World Cup title and two Copa America championships. Messi's World Cup record stands alone across several statistical categories. The 39-year-old has played more World Cup games, 34, and registered more World Cup goal involvements, 33, including 12 assists, than any other player in the tournament's history. Only Kylian Mbappe, with 22 goals, has scored more World Cup goals than Messi's own tally of 21. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner also leads the all-time World Cup charts in shots, with 140, shots on target, with 64, chances created, with 99, and dribbles completed, with 250. Despite his retirement announcement, Messi was called up to Scaloni's most recent Argentina squad and will make one final appearance for his country against Benin. Scaloni explained the reasoning behind bringing Messi back for the occasion. "I believe that a player like him deserves this. Personally, I did my part because I wanted to be at his farewell," Scaloni told reporters. Scaloni acknowledged uncertainty about his own future with the national team factored into the urgency of arranging the match now rather than waiting. "Since I don't know if I would be here later, we pushed hard so that he could be in this match," Scaloni said. He described Messi's willingness to participate despite the demands already placed on him this year. "We knew everything he was going through and even so, he put in the desire and effort to want to come and be able to say goodbye to the people who love him so much." Scaloni framed the timing of the tribute as essential, given the uncertainty of arranging a similar occasion in the future. "If we have to pay tribute, we have to do it at this moment," he said. "With him, it will never stop, but later, the magic might not be the same." Messi's on-field legacy with Argentina includes delivering the country's first World Cup title since 1986, scoring twice in the penalty shootout that decided the 2022 final against France following a 3-3 draw after extra time. He followed that triumph with what Scaloni and others have described as a similarly sensational performance at this summer's tournament, scoring eight goals, including his first-ever World Cup hat-trick, which came against Algeria. Reflecting on the experience of coaching Messi throughout his tenure, Scaloni offered an emotional assessment of what the partnership had meant to him personally. "For me, getting to coach him was the ultimate experience. It was a dream. I told him so, and I'll say it for the rest of my life. There will never be anyone like him," Scaloni said. He went on to describe what he sees as the rarity of a talent like Messi's. "It's very rare for a player like that to come along, not just because of what he does on the pitch, but because of everything he conveys off it. Let's enjoy this." Scaloni also weighed in on Messi's case for individual recognition following this summer's tournament, suggesting the statistical record speaks for itself. "After the World Cup he just played, there isn't much more to add. If the award is for the best player, there's no doubt. It's already spoken for, the statistics prove it," Scaloni said. "As long as he's on a football pitch, it's hard to argue that he doesn't deserve it." While Messi's international future is now settled with the announced farewell match, the same cannot be said for Scaloni himself, whose contract as Argentina's head coach is set to expire this December. Asked whether he had received any update on his own future with the federation, Scaloni said he planned to meet with Argentine Football Association president Claudio Tapia in the coming days to discuss the matter. "It is a dream come true, but that doesn't mean I have to cling to the job forever," Scaloni said. "There are certain conditions we need to discuss with the president, and we'll see if we can reach an agreement." With Messi's farewell match now set for October 6 at Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentine football fans will have one final opportunity to see the sport's most decorated World Cup performer represent the national team, closing out a international career that Scaloni and others have suggested may never be matched by another player in the sport's history.

BUENOS AIRES — Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni revealed he personally pushed to bring Lionel Messi back for one final appearance with the national team, arranging a farewell match against Benin at Monumental Stadium on October 6, despite Messi having already announced his international retirement following this summer's World Cup.

Messi announced his retirement from international football after Argentina's 1-0 defeat to Spain in the World Cup final, closing out a career with the national team that stands as one of the most decorated in the sport's history. He retires as Argentina's all-time leading appearance-maker with 207 caps and its all-time leading scorer with 125 goals, while having captained the team to the 2022 World Cup title and two Copa America championships.

Read more Argentina To Pause Every Match In 10th Minute For Applause Honoring Messi's National Team Retirement Argentina To Pause Every Match In 10th Minute For Applause Honoring Messi's National Team Retirement

Messi's World Cup record stands alone across several statistical categories. The 39-year-old has played more World Cup games, 34, and registered more World Cup goal involvements, 33, including 12 assists, than any other player in the tournament's history. Only Kylian Mbappe, with 22 goals, has scored more World Cup goals than Messi's own tally of 21. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner also leads the all-time World Cup charts in shots, with 140, shots on target, with 64, chances created, with 99, and dribbles completed, with 250.

Despite his retirement announcement, Messi was called up to Scaloni's most recent Argentina squad and will make one final appearance for his country against Benin. Scaloni explained the reasoning behind bringing Messi back for the occasion. "I believe that a player like him deserves this. Personally, I did my part because I wanted to be at his farewell," Scaloni told reporters.

Read more 10 Motivational Lionel Messi Quotes That Define His Legendary Career as He Retires From Argentina Now 10 Motivational Lionel Messi Quotes That Define His Legendary Career as He Retires From Argentina Now

Scaloni acknowledged uncertainty about his own future with the national team factored into the urgency of arranging the match now rather than waiting. "Since I don't know if I would be here later, we pushed hard so that he could be in this match," Scaloni said. He described Messi's willingness to participate despite the demands already placed on him this year. "We knew everything he was going through and even so, he put in the desire and effort to want to come and be able to say goodbye to the people who love him so much."

Scaloni framed the timing of the tribute as essential, given the uncertainty of arranging a similar occasion in the future. "If we have to pay tribute, we have to do it at this moment," he said. "With him, it will never stop, but later, the magic might not be the same."

Messi's on-field legacy with Argentina includes delivering the country's first World Cup title since 1986, scoring twice in the penalty shootout that decided the 2022 final against France following a 3-3 draw after extra time. He followed that triumph with what Scaloni and others have described as a similarly sensational performance at this summer's tournament, scoring eight goals, including his first-ever World Cup hat-trick, which came against Algeria.

Reflecting on the experience of coaching Messi throughout his tenure, Scaloni offered an emotional assessment of what the partnership had meant to him personally. "For me, getting to coach him was the ultimate experience. It was a dream. I told him so, and I'll say it for the rest of my life. There will never be anyone like him," Scaloni said. He went on to describe what he sees as the rarity of a talent like Messi's. "It's very rare for a player like that to come along, not just because of what he does on the pitch, but because of everything he conveys off it. Let's enjoy this."

Scaloni also weighed in on Messi's case for individual recognition following this summer's tournament, suggesting the statistical record speaks for itself. "After the World Cup he just played, there isn't much more to add. If the award is for the best player, there's no doubt. It's already spoken for, the statistics prove it," Scaloni said. "As long as he's on a football pitch, it's hard to argue that he doesn't deserve it."

While Messi's international future is now settled with the announced farewell match, the same cannot be said for Scaloni himself, whose contract as Argentina's head coach is set to expire this December. Asked whether he had received any update on his own future with the federation, Scaloni said he planned to meet with Argentine Football Association president Claudio Tapia in the coming days to discuss the matter. "It is a dream come true, but that doesn't mean I have to cling to the job forever," Scaloni said. "There are certain conditions we need to discuss with the president, and we'll see if we can reach an agreement."

With Messi's farewell match now set for October 6 at Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentine football fans will have one final opportunity to see the sport's most decorated World Cup performer represent the national team, closing out a international career that Scaloni and others have suggested may never be matched by another player in the sport's history.