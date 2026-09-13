Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Real Madrid earned a commanding 4-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, pulling the club level with Barcelona at the top of La Liga after a difficult week that had tested manager Jose Mourinho's squad.

The win marked a bounce-back performance for Real Madrid following a loss to Real Betis in their previous league outing, and it came just days after the team's midweek Champions League fixture against Inter Milan. Mourinho's side wasted little time asserting control over their crosstown rivals, building a three-goal cushion before halftime.

A fast start puts the game away early

Real Madrid opened the scoring in the 14th minute when Mbappe converted from the penalty spot after Rayo defender Florian Lejeune fouled Alvaro Carreras inside the box. Mbappe sent goalkeeper Emil Audero the wrong way to give the hosts an early lead and register his sixth goal of the domestic season.

The second goal followed just three minutes later. Lejeune gave the ball away under pressure from Vinicius Junior, and Carreras combined with Mbappe before finding the back of the net himself, doubling Real Madrid's advantage inside the opening 20 minutes.

Real Madrid's wide players continued to cause problems for Rayo's defense as the half progressed. Vinicius Junior and Yan Diomande, making his first career start for the club following his arrival in August, found ample space to operate on the flanks. In the 34th minute, Diomande raced down the left before squaring the ball to Jude Bellingham, who was positioned just inside the box and side-footed a finish into the bottom corner with minimal fuss, extending the lead to 3-0 before the break.

Rayo respond but can't complete the comeback

Rayo Vallecano pulled a goal back early in the second half through Sergio Camello, offering a brief window of hope for the visitors. For a stretch afterward, Rayo enjoyed more comfortable possession in Real Madrid's half and kept goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois busy, while frustration visibly mounted on Mourinho's side of the touchline, mirrored by whistles from portions of the Bernabeu crowd.

Real Madrid nearly extended their lead with 13 minutes remaining, when substitute Denzel Dumfries connected with a cross from fellow substitute Arda Guler, only to be denied by a spectacular save from Audero. Real Madrid finally sealed the result in the 91st minute, when Mbappe struck again on the counter-attack to complete his brace and push his season tally to seven goals across all competitions.

Mourinho praises his side's mental resilience

Speaking to Real Madrid TV after the match, Mourinho emphasized how important the victory was given the circumstances surrounding it, both the prior league defeat and the physical toll of a midweek European fixture.

"It was fundamental to win, above all after losing the last game in La Liga," Mourinho said. "We killed the game in the first half — that's not easy, working like we did after the Champions League game, not just physically, but mentally."

Rayo's coach reflects on a difficult start

Rayo Vallecano manager San Jose acknowledged that his side's slow start effectively decided the match, while praising his players' response after halftime.

"Conceding the [early] penalty was a blow, then we had another mistake when bringing the ball out," San Jose said. "I think we could have scored in the first half too, but it's true that they were better... We have to congratulate Madrid, but I'm proud of the players because the second half was much better."

Standings tighten at the top of La Liga

With the win, Real Madrid moved to 12 points through the opening stretch of the season, drawing level with defending champions Barcelona atop the table. Barcelona were scheduled to visit Levante on Sunday, looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign and reclaim sole possession of first place.

Elsewhere across the matchday's fixtures, Espanyol defeated Osasuna 2-0 behind an early brace from Roberto Fernandez, while Racing Santander came from behind to beat in-form Alaves 2-1. Athletic Club and Elche played out a 1-1 draw at San Mames, with Elche taking an early lead through a second-half penalty from Facundo Buonanotte before Athletic captain Inaki Williams equalized with 11 minutes remaining.

Real Madrid will return to action Tuesday with a trip to face Elche, while Rayo Vallecano host Espanyol in their next league fixture. For Real Madrid, Saturday's dominant display offers reassurance heading into a stretch of matches that will test squad depth across both domestic and European competition, particularly with Mourinho having already used his bench strategically to manage minutes for key contributors like Mbappe, Bellingham and Vinicius Junior during the closing stages against Rayo.

For Barcelona, Sunday's fixture against Levante represents an opportunity to reassert their position at the top of the table, setting up an early-season title race between Spain's two traditional powerhouses that already appears set to define the opening months of the 2026-27 La Liga campaign.