MUNICH — Bayern Munich produced a seven-goal Champions League quarterfinal classic Wednesday night, rallying late to defeat Real Madrid 4-3 at the Allianz Arena and advance 6-4 on aggregate, ending the 15-time European champions' campaign in dramatic fashion.

The hosts trailed 3-2 at halftime in a blistering first half that featured five goals, including a strike from Arda Güler just 35 seconds in. Harry Kane leveled matters for Bayern before Kylian Mbappé restored Real Madrid's aggregate advantage. But two late goals from Luis Díaz and Michael Olise, combined with Eduardo Camavinga's red card, sealed Bayern's progression to a semifinal clash with holders Paris Saint-Germain.

The match lived up to the storied rivalry's billing, delivering end-to-end action, clinical finishing and late drama that left 75,000 fans roaring. Bayern Munich, under coach Vincent Kompany, showed resilience and attacking flair to knock out Carlo Ancelotti's successor Álvaro Arbeloa's side for the first time since 2012 in this competition.

Güler opened the scoring in dream fashion for the visitors, latching onto a quick transition and firing past Manuel Neuer inside the opening minute. The young Turkish talent's early strike stunned the Allianz Arena and put Real Madrid ahead 1-0 on the night, trailing 2-1 from the first leg.

Bayern responded quickly. Aleksandar Pavlović equalized with a composed finish, capitalizing on sustained pressure from the Bavarian midfield. But Real Madrid regained the lead through a Güler free-kick, curling the ball beautifully into the top corner to make it 2-1 on the night and level the tie at 3-3 on aggregate.

The see-saw continued. Harry Kane, continuing his prolific form, leveled again for Bayern with a clinical strike, bringing his seasonal tally to 50 goals across all competitions. The England captain's composure under pressure highlighted why he remains one of Europe's most lethal forwards.

Just before the break, Mbappé struck for Real Madrid, ghosting behind the defense to tap home a cross and restore the visitors' aggregate lead at 4-4. The French superstar's goal, his contribution in a high-stakes tie, kept Los Blancos firmly in contention heading into the second half.

The second period proved more cagey initially as both teams adjusted after the chaotic opening 45 minutes. Bayern controlled possession and created chances, but Real Madrid defended resolutely until Camavinga's dismissal changed the dynamic. The French midfielder received a second yellow card four minutes from time for a late challenge, leaving Real Madrid with 10 men — or effectively nine after earlier disruptions — and vulnerable in the closing stages.

Bayern seized the momentum. Substitute Luis Díaz, who had also scored in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabéu, found the net again with a composed finish to put the hosts ahead 3-3 on the night and 5-4 on aggregate. The Colombian winger's pace and clinical edge proved decisive once more.

With Real Madrid pushing forward in search of an equalizer despite the numerical disadvantage, gaps opened at the back. Michael Olise, another impactful substitute, curled home a stunning fourth goal deep into added time, sealing the 4-3 victory and confirming Bayern's passage to the semifinals.

Olise, signed from Crystal Palace in recent seasons, has become a key creative outlet for Kompany's side. His late strike, celebrated wildly by teammates and fans, capped an impressive individual performance and underscored Bayern's depth in attack.

Kane hailed the night as "special" in post-match comments, praising the team's character. "We knew it would be tough against Real Madrid, but we showed what we're capable of," the striker said. "The fans were incredible, and to score in front of them in such a big game means everything."

Neuer, the veteran goalkeeper, made several key saves to keep Bayern in the contest during the frantic first half. His experience proved vital as waves of Real Madrid attacks tested the defense.

For Real Madrid, the exit marks a disappointing end to a season that promised much. Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior showed flashes of brilliance, but the team struggled with discipline, as evidenced by Camavinga's sending-off and a late red card shown to the substituted Güler after full time for dissent.

Arbeloa, in his role leading the squad, expressed frustration at the red card's timing but acknowledged Bayern's quality. "We fought until the end, but the decisions and the flow of the game went against us in the final moments," he said.

The first leg, played April 7 at the Santiago Bernabéu, saw Bayern claim a 2-1 win with goals from Díaz and Kane sandwiching Mbappé's response. That narrow advantage set up a tense return fixture in Munich, where the aggregate score remained precarious until the late drama unfolded.

Bayern's victory extends their strong European form under Kompany, who took over after previous managerial changes. The German champions have blended youth and experience effectively, with players like Pavlović, Musiala and the attacking reinforcements providing balance.

Statistics underscored the match's intensity: Bayern registered 33 shots with 14 on target, dominating large portions despite Real Madrid's early threat. Both teams combined for seven goals, a reminder of why these fixtures often produce memorable nights.

The result eliminates Real Madrid, the competition's most successful club, from the 2025-26 Champions League. It also sets up an intriguing semifinal between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, promising another clash of attacking philosophies and star power.

Bayern advances with momentum, having shown they can trade blows with Europe's elite and prevail in open, high-scoring encounters. For a club with a rich history in the competition — though not as decorated as Real Madrid — reaching the final four offers a platform to chase silverware.

Kompany's tactical setup emphasized high pressing and quick transitions, exploiting spaces left by an adventurous Real Madrid side. The introduction of Díaz and Olise from the bench injected fresh energy precisely when needed.

As the Allianz Arena emptied under Munich's night sky, fans reflected on a match that will rank among the great modern encounters between these giants. From Güler's lightning start to Olise's curling winner, the 90-plus minutes delivered nonstop entertainment.

This quarterfinal tie added another chapter to the Bayern-Real Madrid rivalry, which has featured epic semifinals and high-stakes clashes over the decades. Wednesday's slugfest, with its seven goals and late twists, may stand out for its sheer entertainment value.

Looking ahead, Bayern must now prepare for PSG, a team boasting its own array of attacking talent. The semifinal legs will test the Bavarians' depth and mental strength after this emotional high.

For Real Madrid, the focus shifts to domestic commitments and planning for the next campaign. The club, known for its Galáctico rebuilds, will analyze what went wrong in defense and midfield discipline.

Harry Kane's milestone 50th goal of the season added personal gloss to the team success. The forward's consistency has been a cornerstone of Bayern's campaign, providing the cutting edge in big moments.

In the broader context of the 2025-26 Champions League, the quarterfinals have delivered surprises and thrillers. Bayern's progression keeps German representation alive, while Real Madrid's exit opens the path for other contenders.

As semifinals approach, football fans worldwide anticipate more nights like this one — open, attacking displays where individual brilliance and collective resolve collide.

Bayern Munich's players celebrated on the pitch long after the final whistle, aware they had authored another memorable page in club history. Real Madrid, gracious in defeat despite the frustration, departed knowing they had contributed to a classic.

The 4-3 scoreline on the night and 6-4 aggregate perfectly captured the balance and drama of two of Europe's premier clubs going toe-to-toe. In the end, it was Bayern's late surge and clinical finishing that proved decisive in this insane slugging battle.