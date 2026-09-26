PARIS — Kylian Mbappe was forced off with a hyperextended left knee during France's UEFA Nations League opener against Turkiye on Friday, scoring the match's only goal before being substituted, in a setback that leaves Real Madrid waiting anxiously for further medical details on their star forward.

Mbappe, serving as France captain, collected the ball on the edge of the box in the 54th minute and struck a powerful shot into the net to give France a 1-0 lead, marking the first goal of new head coach Zinedine Zidane's tenure in charge of Les Bleus. It was Mbappe's 67th career goal for France. But he was unable to celebrate the strike, immediately grabbing his left knee in visible pain and limping. After receiving treatment from medical staff on the sideline, Mbappe briefly returned to the pitch before signaling to the bench that he could not continue. He was replaced by Paris Saint-Germain forward Desire Doue in the 57th minute, with France going on to secure the 1-0 win.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Zidane offered a blunt and concerning assessment of his star forward's condition. "It's not good. I think he will return to Madrid. We'll take no risks," Zidane told reporters, according to comments carried by TF1 and L'Equipe. He confirmed Mbappe had hyperextended his knee during the shooting motion, adding that the injury did not look encouraging for a quick return. Speaking separately, Zidane reiterated the severity of his concern. "He's not doing good, no, he's not good unfortunately," he said.

As a result of the injury, Mbappe will withdraw from the French national team camp and miss France's three remaining Nations League fixtures during this international window, against Belgium twice and Italy once. According to journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Mbappe is believed to be suffering from a tendon injury, though the precise severity remains unclear pending further testing. No MRI had been conducted as of the most recent reporting, meaning the full extent of the injury remains officially unknown.

Real Madrid confirmed in a statement on their official website that Mbappe had suffered an injury and that the French Football Federation had ruled him out for the remainder of the international break. According to that update, Mbappe underwent preliminary tests within the national team camp and is expected to travel back to Madrid, where he will undergo more extensive diagnostic testing to determine the precise nature and severity of the injury.

The timing adds to a difficult run of injury news across multiple national teams during the current international window. Real Madrid teammate Ibrahima Konate had already withdrawn from the France squad earlier in the camp due to a separate issue, while Germany's Kai Havertz was also returning to his club, Arsenal, and Netherlands forward Brian Brobbey sustained a separate injury on international duty.

The setback is particularly concerning for Real Madrid given how central Mbappe has been to the team's attack this season. He had scored eight goals and provided two assists across eight appearances for the club so far this campaign, spanning both La Liga and the Champions League, continuing a strong start following his free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain. Since joining Real Madrid, Mbappe has amassed 94 goals and 14 assists in 111 appearances across all competitions, underscoring the scale of his importance to the team's attacking output.

Real Madrid's caution around the injury is informed in part by Mbappe's recent injury history. The forward missed nine matches during the 2025-26 season due to a combination of muscular and knee-related issues, a track record that has made the club's medical staff and coaching staff especially wary of risking a premature return before the full extent of any new injury is properly understood.

Real Madrid, managed by Xabi Alonso, are next in action when they host Villarreal on October 3, the first of five matches scheduled for the club in October, a stretch that includes the season's first Clasico against Barcelona later in the month. Whether Mbappe will be available for either fixture remains uncertain pending the results of his MRI and further assessment once he returns to the club's medical staff.

Mbappe enters this stretch fresh off a standout showing at this year's World Cup, where he scored 10 goals to win the tournament's Golden Boot, edging out Lionel Messi for the honor. His injury now threatens to disrupt both his club form with Real Madrid and France's early results under Zidane, who was hoping to build momentum in his first matches in charge of the national team following his appointment.

With Mbappe now set to undergo further testing back in Madrid, both club and country face an anxious wait to determine how long the France captain and Real Madrid talisman will be sidelined, and whether Friday's setback proves to be a short-term absence or a more significant blow to both teams' plans over the coming weeks.