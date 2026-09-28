SEOUL — South Korea host Uruguay in an international friendly on Monday at Seoul World Cup Stadium, with kickoff set for 8 p.m. local time, in a match that gives both national teams a first chance to start a new cycle under new coaches after early exits from the 2026 World Cup.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. in South Korea, which is 11:00 GMT and 12:00 noon in Britain, according to the match listings on bet365 News and Sportsdunia. In the United States, that works out to 7 a.m. Eastern time, or 4 a.m. Pacific time, according to Athlon Sports. In Uruguay, kickoff is at 8 a.m. local time, and Brazilian outlets list it at 8 a.m. Brasília time. Official lineups are typically released about an hour before kickoff, according to the LiveSoccerTV match page.

Broadcast options depend on where viewers are. In the United States, the match will be shown on FOX Sports and streamed on fuboTV, Athlon Sports reported. In South Korea, viewers can watch on Coupang Play, according to Sportsdunia, and Athlon said the game is available on cable networks. The Indian outlet Khelnow also listed TV Chosun and tvN alongside Coupang Play for Korean viewers. In Uruguay, the match is on DIRECTV Sports, known as DSports, and Canal 5, according to Athlon, while Sportsdunia listed Flow TV for Uruguayan fans. In the United Kingdom, bet365 said the match is available through its live sports streaming service.

Viewers in some countries may have no broadcaster at all. Brazilian outlet Nosso Palestra, cited by OneFootball, reported there will be no broadcast in Brazil. The listings site Footaz said a broadcaster was known in only two countries and had not been confirmed for others. Sportsdunia noted that streaming is available only in selected regions. Because international friendly rights are sold country by country, fans elsewhere should check their local sports channels and streaming apps for confirmation.

The fixture carries extra interest because both teams are in transition. South Korea arrive after a 3-0 win over Ecuador last Thursday, which marked the debut of Spanish coach Robert Moreno, according to OneFootball. Captain Son Heung-min was again the standout, scoring a free kick in that match, Khelnow reported. The hosts have won three of their last five games, according to Sportsdunia. South Korea bowed out at the group stage of the World Cup, bet365 News noted.

Uruguay come to Seoul on the back of a 3-1 defeat by Japan in Miyagi, which was the first game in charge for coach Diego Forlan, OneFootball reported. Maxi Araujo scored Uruguay's lone goal in that match and is expected to play on the left wing again, according to Khelnow. Uruguay's squad includes two players from Brazil's Palmeiras, defender Joaquin Piquerez and midfielder Emiliano Martinez, OneFootball reported. Athlon Sports said both sides suffered early exits at the World Cup and will be eager to begin the new cycle on a positive note.

History favors the visitors. Athlon Sports and Sportsdunia both said the historical record is in Uruguay's favor. Athlon nonetheless cautioned that South Korea will be tough to beat in front of their own fans. "The Taegeuk Warriors will be a difficult opponent to break down in front of their home crowd," the outlet wrote, using the nickname of the Korean national team. bet365 News said Uruguay have lost only two of their previous 13 fixtures, a run that includes a 1-1 draw with England, though the recent defeat in Japan showed the team is still adjusting under its new coach.

Sportsdunia reported that four players were expected to be absent from the match, without identifying them in the summary reviewed here. Lineups are usually clarified close to kickoff, so fans should check official team announcements for the latest information. The match is a friendly and carries no weight in any standings, which often means coaches use the game to test combinations and give minutes to players who might not start in competitive fixtures.

Match venues for the game were reported inconsistently in some previews. Most sources, including Athlon Sports, Sportsdunia and bet365 News, place the game at Seoul World Cup Stadium in the capital, though one preview referred to Suwon World Cup Stadium. Fans traveling to the game should confirm the venue and entry details with the Korea Football Association's official channels.

None of the sources reviewed for this article contained direct quotes from either coach or from players ahead of the match, so this report relies on published match details and previews. Live scores, match events and statistics are updated in real time on the listing sites once the game begins, according to LiveSoccerTV, and highlights are typically posted by broadcasters and league accounts shortly after full time.

For fans hoping to watch live, the essential details are straightforward: kickoff at 8 p.m. in Seoul, 7 a.m. Eastern in the United States, with FOX Sports and fuboTV carrying the game in the U.S. and Coupang Play the main streaming option in South Korea. Anyone outside those markets should consult local listings, since not every country has a confirmed broadcaster.