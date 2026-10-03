TOYOTA, Japan — South Korea and Japan meet Saturday in the men's football final at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. South Korea is chasing a historic fourth straight gold medal, and host Japan is trying to end a run of near misses against its biggest rival.

The match at Toyota Stadium in Aichi Prefecture is the third consecutive Asian Games final between the two countries, following the 2018 Games in Jakarta-Palembang and the 2022 Games in Hangzhou. South Korea won both of those finals.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch.

Kickoff time

The final kicks off at 7:30 p.m. local time Saturday, Oct. 3, at Toyota Stadium.

Kickoff in other time zones:

South Korea: 7:30 p.m. KST (same time as Japan)

India: 4 p.m. IST

United Kingdom: 11:30 a.m. BST

U.S. Eastern: 6:30 a.m. ET

U.S. Pacific: 3:30 a.m. PT

Where to watch in South Korea

South Korean fans can watch Asian Games coverage on free-to-air television. Major networks KBS, MBC and SBS have broadcast the Games, though coverage of individual events varies by network. Viewers should check local listings to confirm which channels are airing the final.

The networks also offer live streams through their websites and mobile apps.

Where to watch in Japan

In Japan, TBS Television holds broadcast rights for the Asian Games and offers coverage on TV and through its digital platforms. Viewers should check TBS listings for the final.

Where to watch in the United States

No major U.S. network has been confirmed to broadcast the Asian Games. Some Asian Games coverage has been available in the U.S. through Willow TV, which can be accessed through Sling and Amazon Prime Video. Willow focuses largely on cricket, and it was not clear whether it would show the football final, so fans should confirm before subscribing.

Other countries

Other free-to-air broadcasters showing the Asian Games include MeWatch in Singapore, VTV in Vietnam, CCTV5 in China and RTM in Malaysia. No broadcasters have been confirmed in the United Kingdom, Canada or Australia.

Highlights and updates are also available on the official Aichi-Nagoya 2026 channels, including on YouTube and Instagram.

South Korea's road to the final

South Korea, coached by Lee Min-sung, reached the final by beating China 2-1 in the semifinals on Sept. 30 in Osaka.

China took the lead through Wang Yudong before Lee Young-jun headed in a corner from Eom Ji-sung in the 33rd minute to tie the score. Bae Jun-ho scored the winner in the 82nd minute, volleying in a long cross from Eom at the far post.

Bae said he and Eom planned the goal at halftime.

"I knew he was going to go for the far post and that's why I ran behind the left back," Bae told Reuters. "He called to me and then I scored. Beautiful pass, it was really easy to score."

Eom, a Swansea City forward, has stepped in as captain after skipper Lee Gi-hyuk was injured.

Japan's dramatic semifinal

Japan, the host nation and runner-up at the last two Asian Games, reached the final the hard way.

The Japanese trailed Uzbekistan after an early goal from Sardorbek Bakhromov and tied the score only in the 88th minute through a header from Sena Ishibashi. After a 1-1 draw through extra time, Japan won a marathon penalty shootout 9-8 that went to the 10th kicker.

Japan dominated its group, winning all three matches without conceding a goal and scoring 12. But the 120-minute semifinal could leave its players fatigued for the final, potentially giving South Korea a physical edge.

What's at stake

For South Korea, a win would make history as the first nation to win four straight Asian Games men's football titles.

The gold medal also carries major personal stakes for South Korean players. Under South Korean law, Asian Games gold medalists receive an exemption from the country's mandatory military service for adult men, which otherwise requires about 18 months of service. The exemption can be crucial for players' professional careers, especially those playing in Europe.

For Japan, a victory on home soil would end a frustrating streak of final defeats against South Korea and give the host nation a memorable gold.

A fierce rivalry

South Korea and Japan have one of the most intense rivalries in Asian sports, shaped by history, politics and decades of competition on the field. Their matches draw huge audiences in both countries, and Saturday's final, played in Japan, is expected to be no exception.

The Asian Games men's football tournament is played mainly by under-23 teams, with a limited number of older players allowed on each squad.

The football final is one of the final events of the 2026 Asian Games, which close Sunday, Oct. 4. The result will decide whether South Korea extends its dominance or Japan finally claims gold in front of its home fans.