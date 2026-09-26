LONDON — Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, drew significant public attention this week with an appearance at the London premiere of Tom Cruise's film "Digger," a moment royal commentators say has renewed comparisons with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, even as Harry generated his own headlines in New York after a teleprompter malfunction briefly derailed a speech on the dangers of artificial intelligence.

William and Kate turned heads at the star-studded "Digger" premiere, an appearance royal biographer Tom Bower suggested would sting particularly for the Sussexes given their own reduced public profile since stepping back from royal duties. Bower claimed Harry and Meghan would be "pulling their hair out with envy and anger" watching the Waleses command that kind of spotlight, a characterization that reflects Bower's own interpretation of the dynamic between the two couples rather than any confirmed statement from Harry or Meghan themselves.

Meanwhile, in New York, Harry faced a very different kind of public moment. Speaking Wednesday at the Clinton Global Initiative's annual meeting, the Duke of Sussex, 42, addressed the risks posed by artificial intelligence and the broader impact of social media and technology on children. More than halfway through his remarks, the teleprompter he was reading from failed. "We do not have years for what comes next," Harry said, before the screen glitched and he fell silent for a moment. Appearing visibly confused, he asked, "And that's it?" before walking off the stage.

Nearly 40 minutes later, Harry returned to the stage to deliver the remainder of his planned remarks, opening with a self-deprecating joke about the mishap. "AI got into my speech, so I was asked to come out and finish it," he said, drawing laughter from the audience, according to CNN.

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Before the technical failure, Harry had spoken about his own experience as a father and the families he has met through his work on online child safety. "I come to this as a father, one who has shared countless conversations with other parents as they mourned the loss of their children to recklessly built technology," Harry said. He referenced his return to the same Clinton Global Initiative stage two years after announcing The Parents' Network, an initiative he and Meghan launched through their Archewell foundation following meetings with families whose children died by suicide or suffered other harm connected to technology use.

The teleprompter incident quickly drew commentary from royal-watchers and body language experts in the days following the speech. Body language expert Judi James, speaking to the Daily Express, argued the mishap exposed a meaningful difference between delivering a scripted address and speaking with genuine subject-matter command. "It should be impossible for anyone else to do an 'expert' speech," James said, suggesting that a true expert should be able to continue speaking on a topic even without a prepared script to rely on.

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The moment also drew a wave of criticism online, with some social media users questioning Harry's command of the subject matter given his reliance on the teleprompter. One user wrote, "He and his 'wife' claim this is the most important issue to them. But he can't even speak without a teleprompter on said issue? What a joke." Another commented, "You mean he was so clueless about the subject that without the speech written for him he couldn't ad lib about the subject on his own?" Such comments reflect individual social media reactions circulating online rather than any broader consensus assessment of Harry's grasp of the issue, and Harry has continued to be closely associated with online child safety advocacy work through Archewell in the years since stepping back from royal duties.

The juxtaposition of William and Kate's high-profile red carpet appearance alongside Harry's more difficult moment onstage in New York has fueled continued media narratives contrasting the public fortunes of the two branches of the royal family this week. Royal commentators have frequently framed such moments, a splashy public appearance for one side of the family paired with a less flattering headline for the other, as evidence of an ongoing, if largely one-sided, rivalry for public attention between the Waleses and the Sussexes, even though neither William, Kate, Harry nor Meghan have publicly commented on any such framing themselves.

Harry's New York appearance came amid a broader stretch of public engagements since his and Meghan's return to the United Kingdom in late August, a period that has also included his solo appearance at the Invictus Spirit Awards and continued public focus on his relationship with the rest of the royal family. William and Kate, for their part, have continued their own separate schedule of public engagements and high-profile appearances in London, with Friday's "Digger" premiere marking one of their more visible recent outings on the international entertainment circuit.

With both moments continuing to circulate widely across entertainment and royal-focused media coverage, the contrasting public receptions received by the two couples this week are likely to remain a recurring point of comparison among royal commentators, even as the underlying substance of Harry's remarks, addressing the real and ongoing risks technology poses to children, remained the stated purpose of his New York appearance regardless of how the teleprompter malfunction ultimately overshadowed parts of the coverage that followed.