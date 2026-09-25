NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Fans across Nashville and around the world came together Friday to celebrate the life and legacy of Dolly Parton, marking the city's inaugural "Dolly Day" with more than 145 events, fundraisers and celebrations honoring the country music icon who died in the city on August 25 at age 80.

The date itself carries a deliberate double meaning tied to Parton's own career. September 25, written numerically as 9/25, pays homage to "9 to 5," one of Parton's signature songs, giving the newly established celebration a date directly connected to her music catalog.

Even as court disputes over Parton's estate have continued to surface in recent weeks, organizers and participants said Friday's celebration was intended to center on the enduring, unshakable elements of her legacy: her music, her generosity and the sense of joy she brought to audiences throughout her decades-long career. Rather than a day defined primarily by grief, the celebration has increasingly taken the shape of expanded literacy programming and an international day of giving, reflecting causes Parton championed extensively during her lifetime.

Nashville, which served as Parton's home base throughout much of her career, has emerged as the epicenter of the celebration, with more than 145 special events, parties and fundraisers taking place across the city, and organizers said more continued to be added in the lead-up to Friday. Local coffee shops and bars introduced special Dolly-themed menu items for the occasion, many featuring her signature shades of pink. More than 30 local music venues planned performances of "9 to 5" timed to 5 p.m., while a downtown fireworks display scheduled for 9:25 p.m. was set to cap the day's festivities.

A number of Nashville-area businesses tied their own contributions directly to causes closely associated with Parton's philanthropic work. The Grand Ole Opry announced it would donate $5 from each ticket sold for Friday's shows and tours to Parton's Imagination Library, the childhood literacy nonprofit she founded that has distributed free books to children around the world. Hattie B's, the popular Nashville hot chicken chain, said it would donate one book for every qualifying entrée purchased at its Tennessee locations outside the airport. Country music stars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood said they would direct all of Friday's proceeds from their honky-tonk venue, Friends in Low Places, to the Nashville Public Library and the Imagination Library.

Beyond individual business contributions, a broader philanthropic effort known as the Give Like Dolly campaign, organized by the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, drew applications from 555 nonprofit organizations seeking support. Twenty of those organizations were ultimately selected to share donations across four causes connected to Parton's philanthropic focus: helping children succeed, helping people heal, assisting neighbors in need, and opening doors through music and the arts. Participating organizations include Nashville CARES, Dismas House, Girls Write Nashville, Nashville Children's Theatre and the Country Music Hall of Fame's Words & Music education program.

While Nashville has served as the center of Friday's celebrations, Parton's influence has continued extending into an international movement in the weeks following her death. In Florida, Virginia and Ohio, local affiliates of the Imagination Library have reported a notable surge in both donations and new registrations since Parton died on August 25. In West Virginia, the literacy nonprofit Read Aloud West Virginia announced it would match donations made to local Imagination Library affiliates throughout the month for any contribution designated "in memory of Dolly." In London, where a tribute to Parton was projected across the city's Piccadilly Lights advertising displays in the days following her death, the Imagination Library announced plans to double the number of boroughs the program covers.

Parton founded the Imagination Library in 1995 in Sevier County, Tennessee, as a tribute to her own father, who was unable to read, and the program has since grown into one of the most widely recognized childhood literacy initiatives in the world, mailing free books to registered children from birth until they begin kindergarten across numerous countries.

Friday's celebration arrives roughly a month after Parton's death, a period during which tributes to the singer, songwriter and philanthropist have continued to emerge from across the entertainment industry, the philanthropic world and her devoted fan base. The scale of Friday's Nashville events, spanning music venue performances, charitable fundraising, specialty food and drink offerings and a citywide fireworks finale, reflects the deep and continuing connection between Parton and the city that served as the backdrop for much of her decades-long career.

With Dolly Day now established as an annual date tied directly to Parton's own music and philanthropic legacy, organizers and participating businesses have signaled the celebration is likely to continue in future years, extending both the charitable fundraising model established through the Give Like Dolly campaign and the broader spirit of joy and generosity that defined Parton's public persona throughout her lifetime.