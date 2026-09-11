NEW YORK — Ceremonies marking 25 years since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks are underway Friday at the three sites forever associated with that day, and multiple broadcast, cable and streaming options are available for Americans hoping to watch the commemorations live from home.

The main ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial in Lower Manhattan began at 8 a.m. Eastern time, with families gathering on the Memorial Plaza to read aloud the names of the 2,983 men, women and children killed in the 2001 attacks and the earlier Feb. 26, 1993, bombing of the World Trade Center. This year's ceremony includes seven moments of silence rather than the traditional six, with a newly added pause honoring those who have died in the years since from illnesses tied to their exposure at Ground Zero. The previous six moments of silence continue to mark the exact times each World Trade Center tower was struck, when each tower fell, and the moments corresponding to the attack on the Pentagon and the crash of United Airlines Flight 93 in Pennsylvania.

Viewers can stream live coverage of the New York ceremony beginning at 8 a.m. through ABC7 New York and wherever ABC7's livestream is available, including on Disney+ and Hulu. NBC News is also providing special coverage throughout the day, beginning at 7 a.m. Eastern with a special edition of "Today," anchored by Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin, with viewers able to stream NBC's coverage through DirecTV or Fubo, both of which offer five-day free trials. A separate one-hour ABC News special hosted live from New York by "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir, "Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts and anchor Diane Sawyer is scheduled to air later in the day, culminating in live coverage of the Tribute in Light, with performances from Cyndi Lauper, Lainey Wilson and John Ondrasik of Five for Fighting from the base of the light installation.

At the Pentagon, a commemoration ceremony honoring the 184 people killed there began Friday morning after an American flag was unfurled over the building's roof. President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at the Pentagon event, according to New York Times reporting from the scene.

In Shanksville, Pennsylvania, the Flight 93 National Memorial is holding a morning observance featuring a reading of victims' names, musical performances and the ringing of the Bells of Remembrance, along with wreath-layings timed to correspond to key moments of the 2001 crash. A separate afternoon ceremony is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Eastern time and will include keynote remarks from Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, additional musical performances, and a wreath-laying at the memorial's Wall of Names. The Flight 93 National Memorial is livestreaming both the morning and afternoon events on YouTube.

C-SPAN is providing rolling, commercial-free coverage across all three of its networks beginning at 6 a.m. Eastern with a special edition of "Washington Journal," continuing through 10 p.m. Eastern with live events, viewer calls, expert guests and archival footage. According to Deadline, C-SPAN's planned 25th anniversary coverage also includes remembrance events in Boston, Michigan, South Carolina, Colorado and California, along with a commemorative service in Gander, Newfoundland, recognizing that community's role sheltering nearly 7,000 stranded airline passengers and crew after U.S. airspace was closed following the attacks, as well as events recorded in Dallas featuring former President George W. Bush, former National Security Adviser Condoleezza Rice and former White House Chief of Staff Andrew Card.

Fox News Media is presenting commemorative packages and interviews throughout the day, with correspondents reporting live from New York, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. "Fox & Friends," which aired live on the morning of the original attacks, has featured a week of special coverage from multiple locations leading up to Friday's anniversary, including appearances from co-host Steve Doocy, who was broadcasting live alongside Brian Kilmeade on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.

For viewers seeking a more localized viewing option, many local television station apps offer live "Breaking Live" streams that typically carry national ceremony coverage alongside local reporting, accessible through Roku, smart TV app stores, or individual station apps.

This year's ceremony in New York unfolded amid heightened attention to security and political tension surrounding the event. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani attended the ceremony despite facing calls from some conservative politicians in the days leading up to the anniversary urging him not to participate, according to New York Times reporting from the scene. Mamdani's aides said he planned to remain for the full reading of victims' names. Also present at the ceremony were House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and New York Attorney General Letitia James, according to reporting from the memorial plaza Friday morning.

This year's anniversary carries particular significance given that more than 100 million Americans have now been born after the 2001 attacks, meaning an increasingly large share of the population knows about Sept. 11 only through education, family stories and historical media rather than personal memory. That demographic shift has added emphasis to this year's programming, including a new exhibit titled "In Their Honor: 25 Years of 9/11-Inspired Service," scheduled to open to the public at the 9/11 Memorial Museum on Sept. 12, the day immediately following this year's ceremony.

With ceremonies continuing throughout the day across New York, Washington and Shanksville, Americans have a wide range of broadcast and streaming options available to follow this year's milestone 25th anniversary commemoration, whether through major network coverage, C-SPAN's extended rolling broadcast, or the official livestreams provided directly by the memorial sites themselves.