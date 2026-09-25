LONDON — Photographs posted by a close friend of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, offered the first widely circulated images of her in England since she and Prince Harry moved back from California, and a caption that thanked people they met for being "so loving."

Kelly McKee Zajfen, who appeared in Meghan's Netflix series "With Love, Meghan," published an Instagram carousel on Sept. 23 after visiting the couple in the Cotswolds with her infant son, Jack. The pictures showed Meghan holding the baby, Harry on the floor playing with him, and family time that included pub food. Lilibet appeared from behind in at least one frame, looking toward the child.

Zajfen wrote: "Having the best time. There's something so special about getting a taste of this magical place with my bestie, and having my sweet Jack along for the adventure." She continued: "I've loved seeing this sweet chapter through her eyes and daily adventures! Especially getting to experience so many little firsts with Jack by my side."

On the reception she said they encountered, she wrote: "To everyone we've met or bumped into, thank you for being so loving to my friend. It's been beautiful to witness. She missed you too!"

She also wrote: "Family time is just what the heart ordered. With a side of mashed peas and fish n chips! All of it has filled my heart." Addressing Britain, she added that the country had been "so good to us" and that they were "leaving with full hearts and definitely leaving a piece of ours here."

The post is a friend's travel note, not a statement from the Sussexes' office. It does not quantify how many people they met or where beyond the Cotswolds setting of the pictures. It does put Meghan on camera in England after weeks in which she had not been publicly photographed there.

U.S. and British outlets had already reported a lunch on Monday, Sept. 21, at the Three Horseshoes near Burford, Oxfordshire, with Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi. Zajfen's album included pub images consistent with that outing, including the baby on her lap. Markus Anderson, a longtime friend of Meghan's, appeared in other frames, including a mahjong table in some reports of the same set.

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Harry and Meghan stepped back as working royals in 2020 and settled in Montecito, California. Coverage this summer said they returned to Britain in late August. Harry has taken part in public events; Meghan's first clear pictorial record of this stay arrived through Zajfen's feed rather than an official photocall.

The duchess remains a polarizing figure in Britain. Supporters treat the caption as evidence of ordinary politeness in villages. Critics treat a friend's thank-you as public relations. Tabloid write-ups collected skeptical social-media replies. Those comments are not a poll. They are the noise that follows any Sussex photograph.

What can be stated from the primary post is narrower. A visitor from California described walks, a baby, fish and chips, and strangers who were kind to her friend. She said Meghan missed people in Britain. She did not claim a national welcome or speak for the royal household.

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Zajfen is a children's-advocacy philanthropist and former model. Jack was born years after the death of her older son from COVID-19, a fact she has discussed publicly and that LBC repeated in its account of the trip. The visit, in her telling, mixed firsts for the baby with time in a landscape Harry has long preferred.

The Cotswolds have figured in earlier reporting about where the couple might base themselves. Soho Farmhouse and nearby villages sit in the same band of countryside. Neither Zajfen's caption nor the palace has announced a permanent address.

Meghan's own past interviews described her years as a working royal as difficult. This article does not relitigate those interviews. The new document is Zajfen's caption and the pictures attached to it.

Harry on the floor with a friend's child is the sort of domestic image the couple's California years produced in volume. Seeing it in an English interior, with a pub lunch in the same album, is what made the post news in London and on U.S. celebrity desks.

No official comment from Buckingham Palace or from Harry and Meghan's spokesperson was attached to the Instagram dump in the first wave of reports. The public record, for now, is a friend's album: a "sweet chapter," mashed peas, thanks to people they "bumped into," and the sentence "She missed you too."

Whether that is a private thank-you or a message aimed at a wider audience is a matter of reading. The words on the post are Zajfen's. The faces in the frames are Meghan, Harry, a baby and, at the edge, Lilibet. That is the available record of the duchess's first photographed days back in the Cotswolds.