MELBOURNE — Kylie Minogue says she is preparing to give everything she has to Saturday's AFL grand final pre-game performance at the MCG, even as the pop star admits to grappling with nerves and self-doubt ahead of what she has described as a full-circle moment in her home city.

Speaking at a media call at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday morning, Minogue offered a preview of what the 100,024 fans expected at the sold-out stadium, along with millions more watching from home, pubs and backyard barbecues around the country, could expect from her set. "They're getting a show," Minogue said. "We really are throwing everything at it. They're getting a Melbourne girl performing in her hometown, which is wild to me."

Minogue said the full weight of the moment only truly hit her during a rehearsal on the MCG's turf, performed without amplification alongside just her backing singers. "It just struck me ... I'm singing centre stage at the MCG. I just had that little moment for myself, which was amazing and a beautiful emotion," she said, adding candidly that she expects the emotion of the actual performance may prove difficult to contain. "I'm hoping I don't get too overcome with emotion – I might," she said, adding that she has been telling herself to "hold it together, hold it together."

Despite a 38-year career that has taken her through countless stadium performances around the world, Minogue said Saturday's set presents a distinct challenge given its compressed format. "With a longer show, you might have two or three songs to kind of settle in, but with a 20-minute set, I've got to get to that point quickly," she said. Even so, she described a surprisingly comforting energy to the venue itself during rehearsals. "I did feel when we were rehearsing that as much as the MCG is gargantuan – and even when it's empty it has this incredible energy – it's also like a massive hug. It's such a communal space that it did feel good out there."

Weather remains an unresolved variable ahead of the performance. "Is it going to be gale force winds? Is it going to be boiling hot? Is it going to be pouring rain," Minogue said, weighing the possibilities aloud, before adding, "But that's part of the fun, isn't it?" Forecasts for Saturday point to cold conditions around 15 degrees Celsius with up to 15 millimeters of rain expected, weather that could complicate a performance built around elaborate, Vegas-style costuming and choreography.

Minogue declined to reveal her full setlist for the performance, though she indicated that her song "Love at First Sight" may be among her personal favorites to perform. She described the broader shape of the show as a mix of familiar hits and unexpected touches, promising "songs that people know, a little bit of nostalgia, a little bit of fun, a few surprises."

She did offer one specific preview, hinting that the set would include a personal reference to her own upbringing in Melbourne. "It makes a nice little mention of me being a young girl going to Camberwell High School and dreaming about pop music and what I might do in life, getting to the end of HSC – I'd already started acting, so there was nothing at school that made any sense to me," Minogue said. She reflected on the improbability of the moment she now finds herself in. "And then the question of what do you want to do, how are you going to live, how are you going to pay your bills, and just how far I've come, I guess, and it's led me back to centre stage at home in the most iconic venue for the most iconic game, an Australian game. There's just so much about this moment for me that's hard for me to grasp, so I'm kind of in awe and wonder myself at this moment."

The Australian Football League had reportedly been trying to secure Minogue for the grand final slot for years before she finally agreed to take part this year. As part of the promotional lead-up to Saturday's show, Minogue took part in a series of social media appearances, including one in which Hawthorn players Nick Watson and Jack Ginnivan, known to fans by their nicknames "The Wiz" and "Ginni," coached her on how to kick a football. Minogue said the exchange left her thinking about unexpected parallels between football and live performance. "We were talking about stepping over the line, and I've been thinking about a lot of those parallels," she said. "I'm not in a team sport, but I kind of am. There's so many people working on this show, and everyone's got each other's back, and the self-talk in your brain, in your mind, leading up to any important gig or game – 'You can do it, you can't do it, this is going to go wrong, that's going to go, what if, but maybe' – and I just felt a nice kind of oneness with people from a completely different field."

Minogue said the internal doubts she experiences ahead of major performances are a universal experience shared by anyone performing at the highest level, whether on a football field or a concert stage. "The voices in your head ... we've all got the same thing. For you guys, it's probably when you get up the race and you step onto the field everything changes," she said. "Same for me. It's like, 'OK, there's no turning back now. It's showtime.'"

With Saturday's pre-game slot now just days away, Minogue's performance is set to draw one of the largest live audiences of her career, combining the scale of Australia's biggest single sporting event with what she has described as a deeply personal homecoming moment in the city where her own pop music dreams first began.