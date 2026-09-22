KEY POINTS Prince William Doesn't Envy Kate Middleton's Popularity Like Charles Did With Diana, Royal Experts Say LONDON — Royal commentators say Prince William shows no sign of the jealousy some have attributed to his father, King Charles III, in response to the intense public fascination surrounding Princess Diana decades ago, arguing instead that William appears genuinely pleased by the attention his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, continues to draw more than a decade into their marriage. The comparison has resurfaced as William and Kate remain among the most closely watched figures in the royal family, with their public appearances continuing to draw significant crowds and media coverage. Several royal experts, speaking separately to Fox News Digital and other outlets, described William's reaction to that attention as markedly different from accounts of how Charles responded to Diana's own extraordinary popularity during their marriage. British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard pointed specifically to William's visible reaction whenever Kate becomes the center of public attention. "Prince William is not only proud, but he is smitten. He watches Princess Catherine and lights up. After more than a decade of marriage and three children, he is still completely enchanted by her," Chard said. She also highlighted the couple's ability to balance their public profile with their private family life, describing the strength of their public bond in historical terms. "Few marriages have deepened in public admiration the way theirs has," Chard said, adding that the couple appears to have found a workable equilibrium between the demands of public life and their desire for privacy. Christopher Andersen, author of the book "Kate!", drew a more direct contrast between William's demeanor and the dynamic long described between his parents. "But rather than be jealous of his wife the way King Charles was jealous of Diana's popularity, William is more than content to let Kate shine," Andersen said. "In fact, there are times when he is perfectly happy to bask in her reflected glory." That characterization echoes long-standing reporting suggesting Charles struggled at points during his marriage to Diana with the scale of attention she commanded relative to his own public profile, a dynamic that has been referenced repeatedly in retrospective coverage of the couple's relationship in the years since Diana's death. Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond offered a similar assessment in comments to The Mirror, framing William's comfort with Kate's popularity as a generational departure from his father's experience. "Luckily, William doesn't seem to suffer the same jealousy that his father did when Diana was the darling of the crowds," Bond said. British royal expert Hilary Fordwich, also speaking to Fox News Digital, described William's reaction to his wife's public reception in unambiguously positive terms. "Rather than Prince William being jealous, his delight regarding her success is palpable," Fordwich said, pointing to specific, observable behavior as evidence of that dynamic. She said William's admiration is visible through "his adoring glances and his general ease with her popularity." Taken together, the experts' comments paint a consistent picture of a couple whose public dynamic differs meaningfully from the more strained relationship long described between Charles and Diana, at least as it pertains to how each royal husband has responded publicly to his wife's own popularity and media attention. None of the commentary cited direct, on-the-record statements from William, Kate or Charles themselves addressing the comparison, with the assessment instead reflecting the interpretation of royal commentators observing the couple's public appearances and body language over time. The renewed comparison between the two royal marriages comes amid a broader moment of scrutiny for the royal family's internal dynamics, following the recent publication of excerpts from Diana's brother, Charles Spencer's, memoir, "Swan Song: Diana, My Sister," which has itself reignited public and media interest in the history of Charles and Diana's marriage and its aftermath. That renewed attention on the elder generation's relationship has, in turn, provided a natural point of comparison for commentators assessing how William and Kate have navigated similar pressures within their own marriage. William and Kate married in 2011 and have three children together: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Since their wedding, the couple has built a public profile characterized by joint royal engagements, a consistent public presentation of partnership, and, according to the experts cited, a dynamic in which William has appeared comfortable ceding public attention to his wife rather than competing for it. That pattern stands in contrast to the more complicated public narrative long associated with Charles and Diana's own marriage, which unfolded amid significant media scrutiny and ultimately ended in divorce before Diana's death in a car accident in Paris in 1997. Neither Kensington Palace nor Buckingham Palace have issued any official comment addressing the specific comparison drawn by the royal commentators, and the assessment remains, as with much royal family analysis, an interpretation offered by outside observers rather than a matter confirmed directly by the family members involved. Even so, the consistency of the characterization across multiple independent commentators, each pointing to similar observed behavior from William during public appearances alongside Kate, has reinforced a broader public narrative that has developed around the couple in the years since their marriage: one in which William's support for his wife's public role is frequently cited as a defining feature of how the two present themselves as a royal partnership.

LONDON — Royal commentators say Prince William shows no sign of the jealousy some have attributed to his father, King Charles III, in response to the intense public fascination surrounding Princess Diana decades ago, arguing instead that William appears genuinely pleased by the attention his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, continues to draw more than a decade into their marriage.

The comparison has resurfaced as William and Kate remain among the most closely watched figures in the royal family, with their public appearances continuing to draw significant crowds and media coverage. Several royal experts, speaking separately to Fox News Digital and other outlets, described William's reaction to that attention as markedly different from accounts of how Charles responded to Diana's own extraordinary popularity during their marriage.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard pointed specifically to William's visible reaction whenever Kate becomes the center of public attention. "Prince William is not only proud, but he is smitten. He watches Princess Catherine and lights up. After more than a decade of marriage and three children, he is still completely enchanted by her," Chard said. She also highlighted the couple's ability to balance their public profile with their private family life, describing the strength of their public bond in historical terms. "Few marriages have deepened in public admiration the way theirs has," Chard said, adding that the couple appears to have found a workable equilibrium between the demands of public life and their desire for privacy.

Christopher Andersen, author of the book "Kate!", drew a more direct contrast between William's demeanor and the dynamic long described between his parents. "But rather than be jealous of his wife the way King Charles was jealous of Diana's popularity, William is more than content to let Kate shine," Andersen said. "In fact, there are times when he is perfectly happy to bask in her reflected glory." That characterization echoes long-standing reporting suggesting Charles struggled at points during his marriage to Diana with the scale of attention she commanded relative to his own public profile, a dynamic that has been referenced repeatedly in retrospective coverage of the couple's relationship in the years since Diana's death.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond offered a similar assessment in comments to The Mirror, framing William's comfort with Kate's popularity as a generational departure from his father's experience. "Luckily, William doesn't seem to suffer the same jealousy that his father did when Diana was the darling of the crowds," Bond said.

British royal expert Hilary Fordwich, also speaking to Fox News Digital, described William's reaction to his wife's public reception in unambiguously positive terms. "Rather than Prince William being jealous, his delight regarding her success is palpable," Fordwich said, pointing to specific, observable behavior as evidence of that dynamic. She said William's admiration is visible through "his adoring glances and his general ease with her popularity."

Taken together, the experts' comments paint a consistent picture of a couple whose public dynamic differs meaningfully from the more strained relationship long described between Charles and Diana, at least as it pertains to how each royal husband has responded publicly to his wife's own popularity and media attention. None of the commentary cited direct, on-the-record statements from William, Kate or Charles themselves addressing the comparison, with the assessment instead reflecting the interpretation of royal commentators observing the couple's public appearances and body language over time.

The renewed comparison between the two royal marriages comes amid a broader moment of scrutiny for the royal family's internal dynamics, following the recent publication of excerpts from Diana's brother, Charles Spencer's, memoir, "Swan Song: Diana, My Sister," which has itself reignited public and media interest in the history of Charles and Diana's marriage and its aftermath. That renewed attention on the elder generation's relationship has, in turn, provided a natural point of comparison for commentators assessing how William and Kate have navigated similar pressures within their own marriage.

William and Kate married in 2011 and have three children together: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Since their wedding, the couple has built a public profile characterized by joint royal engagements, a consistent public presentation of partnership, and, according to the experts cited, a dynamic in which William has appeared comfortable ceding public attention to his wife rather than competing for it. That pattern stands in contrast to the more complicated public narrative long associated with Charles and Diana's own marriage, which unfolded amid significant media scrutiny and ultimately ended in divorce before Diana's death in a car accident in Paris in 1997.

Neither Kensington Palace nor Buckingham Palace have issued any official comment addressing the specific comparison drawn by the royal commentators, and the assessment remains, as with much royal family analysis, an interpretation offered by outside observers rather than a matter confirmed directly by the family members involved. Even so, the consistency of the characterization across multiple independent commentators, each pointing to similar observed behavior from William during public appearances alongside Kate, has reinforced a broader public narrative that has developed around the couple in the years since their marriage: one in which William's support for his wife's public role is frequently cited as a defining feature of how the two present themselves as a royal partnership.