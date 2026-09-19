Millions More Amazon Prime Refunds Are Coming as FTC Expands Eligibility to $200 Payouts Under Settlement

Amazon is accelerating and widening consumer refund payouts tied to a $2.5 billion settlement with the Federal Trade Commission, expanding eligibility for millions of additional customers who could now receive payments of up to $200 each.

The refunds stem from a historic settlement reached in September 2025, in which Amazon agreed to pay up to $1.5 billion in redress to consumers the FTC said were harmed by the company's deceptive Prime enrollment and cancellation practices, in addition to a separate $1 billion civil penalty. As of September 2026, Amazon has issued more than $845 million in redress payments to affected consumers under that settlement.

Under an expanded federal court order, the eligibility criteria for those refunds is now broadening considerably. Previously focused on low-use Prime subscribers, the program will now also include millions of customers who used between 11 and 20 Prime benefits over a one-year period, a significantly larger pool of subscribers than the settlement initially targeted. Alongside that expanded eligibility, the maximum individual payment amount is increasing sharply, jumping from a previous cap of $51 to as much as $200 total per eligible consumer.

Consumers who have already received and cashed earlier refund checks under the original settlement terms are not being left out of the expanded program. Those individuals could receive an additional, automatic supplemental payment of up to $149, with that second round of payments expected to begin rolling out by April 2027.

Christopher Mufarrige, director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, framed the expanded order as a direct effort to ensure the settlement's benefits reach a broader share of affected customers. "The revised order will ensure more consumers who were harmed by Amazon's deceptive enrollment and cancellation practices benefit from the FTC's historic settlement," Mufarrige said.

The new round of payments is designed to require no action from eligible consumers. All new payments will be distributed automatically starting October 1, 2026, through PayPal, Venmo or a mailed paper check, depending on the payment information the FTC has on file or is able to obtain for each eligible consumer. Customers do not need to file any claims, complete any forms, or take any other proactive steps to receive their payment if they qualify under the expanded criteria.

That automatic, no-claim structure has also created an opening for potential fraud, prompting the FTC to issue a direct warning to consumers. The agency said anyone who contacts a consumer claiming to represent the FTC and asks for money, personal information or banking details in order to "claim" a refund is very likely running a scam. Because legitimate payments under the settlement are issued automatically without any request for personal or financial information, the FTC has emphasized that consumers should be highly skeptical of any unsolicited outreach asking them to take action, provide sensitive information, or pay a fee in order to receive a payment connected to the Amazon settlement.

The underlying case traces back to FTC allegations that Amazon made it deceptively easy for consumers to sign up for Prime subscriptions while making the cancellation process unreasonably difficult, a pattern regulators said resulted in many consumers being charged for a service they did not intend to continue using or, in some cases, did not realize they had signed up for in the first place. The $2.5 billion total settlement, combining the $1.5 billion consumer redress fund with the $1 billion civil penalty, ranked among the largest consumer protection settlements in FTC history when it was first announced in September 2025.

The expansion of eligibility criteria and the increase in maximum payment amounts reflect an acknowledgment by regulators that the original settlement terms may not have adequately captured the full scope of consumers affected by Amazon's enrollment and cancellation practices. By extending eligibility to consumers who used a moderate number of Prime benefits, rather than limiting redress strictly to the lowest-use subscribers, the revised order is expected to bring a considerably larger share of Amazon's Prime customer base within reach of some form of compensation under the settlement.

For consumers wondering whether they qualify for either the newly expanded initial payment or the supplemental payment tied to previously cashed checks, no application process exists, meaning eligible individuals should expect to be contacted or to simply receive payment directly through the channels described in the settlement, PayPal, Venmo, or a mailed check, without needing to search for or submit any documentation on their own behalf.

With payments set to begin rolling out automatically starting next month and the supplemental round for earlier claimants following by April 2027, the expanded settlement is expected to continue delivering compensation to Amazon Prime subscribers well into next year, as the FTC works through the process of identifying and distributing funds to the full population of consumers now covered under the revised order.