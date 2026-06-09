LOS ANGELES — Customers who used credit or debit cards at Trader Joe's stores between March 5, 2019, and July 19, 2019, have until Tuesday to file claims for a portion of a $7.4 million class-action settlement over allegations that some receipts displayed too many digits of card numbers, potentially violating federal privacy protections.

The settlement resolves claims brought under the Fair and Accurate Credit Transactions Act, or FACTA, which requires merchants to truncate credit and debit card information on printed receipts to no more than the last five digits. Plaintiff Brian Keim alleged that certain Trader Joe's locations printed the first six and last four digits, exposing customers to heightened risks of identity theft.

Trader Joe's, which operates hundreds of stores nationwide and is known for its unique selection of private-label products without traditional sales or loyalty programs, has denied any wrongdoing. The company maintained that not all stores or transactions were affected and chose to settle to avoid the costs and uncertainties of prolonged litigation.

The proposed settlement received preliminary court approval earlier in 2026. A final approval hearing is scheduled for Aug. 10, 2026, in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Case No. 19STCV36790. If approved, the fund will cover valid claims, attorney fees, administrative costs and a $10,000 incentive payment to the named plaintiff.

Eligible individuals who submit timely, valid claims could receive an estimated $102.45 each, though the actual amount will be prorated based on the total number of approved claims. If claims are low, remaining funds may go to a cy pres recipient such as the Identity Theft Resource Center. No proof of purchase is required, but claimants must attest to qualifying transactions.

To file, customers can visit the official settlement website at tj-factasettlement.com, submit online through the designated portal, call the hotline at 888-444-7415, or mail a completed form to Keim v. Trader Joe's Settlement Administrator, P.O. Box 301134, Los Angeles, CA 90030-1134. The deadline for claims, exclusions and objections is June 9, 2026.

The lawsuit originated from Keim's experience at a Trader Joe's in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, in July 2019. He noticed his receipt contained more card digits than permitted under FACTA. The case was transferred to California courts given the company's headquarters in Monrovia.

FACTA, enacted in 2003 as an amendment to the Fair Credit Reporting Act, aims to protect consumers by limiting printed card information on receipts. Violations can lead to statutory damages, even without proven actual harm, which often drives class-action filings in retail settings. Similar lawsuits have targeted other major chains over the years.

Trader Joe's has emphasized its commitment to customer privacy and data security in public statements, noting no reported instances of identity theft linked to the receipts in question. The company continues normal operations while the settlement process unfolds.

For many consumers, the settlement represents a straightforward way to recover a modest sum for a technical compliance issue that occurred years ago. However, awareness remains key. Many affected shoppers may not have received direct notice and must proactively check eligibility.

Class counsel will seek up to approximately $2.47 million in attorney fees plus expenses. The structure reflects standard practices in consumer privacy class actions, where the bulk of the fund typically goes to claimants after deductions.

Retail experts note that such settlements serve as reminders for businesses to maintain strict point-of-sale system compliance. Modern payment technologies have largely reduced these risks through electronic receipts and better truncation software, but legacy issues from earlier years continue to surface in litigation.

Trader Joe's customer base, known for its loyal following and enthusiasm for seasonal items and value pricing, spans diverse demographics. Shoppers in affected states during the narrow 2019 window — potentially millions of transactions — now have a limited opportunity to participate.

The case highlights ongoing tensions between convenience in retail transactions and data privacy. While printing full or partial card numbers was once common, regulatory scrutiny has intensified. Consumers are advised to review receipts carefully and opt for digital options when available to minimize exposure.

As the deadline approaches, settlement administrators expect a surge in filings. Those with Class ID numbers from mailed notices can use them for faster processing. Late claims will generally be rejected, emphasizing the importance of acting promptly.

Broader implications extend to consumer education. Privacy advocates encourage monitoring financial statements and using credit monitoring services, especially following potential data exposures. The settlement does not require proving individual harm, aligning with FACTA's statutory framework.

For Trader Joe's, the resolution allows focus on core business strengths: curated product selection, friendly staff and efficient stores. The company has grown significantly since 2019, expanding its footprint while maintaining its quirky brand identity.

Legal observers expect final approval barring significant objections. Once funded — typically 10 business days after approval — distribution to claimants could occur within months. Unclaimed portions support related causes rather than reverting to the defendant.

This settlement joins a long list of retail receipt cases that peaked in the 2010s and early 2020s. While individual payouts are modest, collective accountability reinforces compliance standards across the industry.

Consumers who shopped at Trader Joe's during the specified period are encouraged to visit the official site immediately. With Tuesday's deadline, time is limited for potential recovery. The process is designed to be accessible, requiring minimal documentation beyond basic transaction confirmation.

As digital payments rise, physical receipt issues have declined, but legacy cases like this remind both businesses and shoppers of the value of vigilance. Trader Joe's settlement provides a practical outcome for affected customers while closing a chapter on alleged compliance gaps from several years ago.