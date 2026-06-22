WiseTech Global Shares Crash 18% as Police Investigate Founder Over Trafficking Allegations

Shares of WiseTech Global plunged 18.44% on Monday, closing at $30.08, as Australian media reports that federal police are investigating company founder and Executive Chairman Richard White over serious trafficking-related allegations sent the logistics software giant to its lowest share price in years.

The Allegations at the Center of the Selloff

Shares of WiseTech Global fell on Monday on widespread media reports that the Australian Federal Police were investigating its executive chairman, Richard White, over claims he exploited a woman's immigration status for sex and provided false information on a visa application. Reuters could not independently verify the reports. The news was first reported by the Australian Financial Review. The federal police told Reuters they will comment "at an appropriate time." WiseTech did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The AFR article and others said the federal police launched an investigation into White, WiseTech's billionaire founder, this year after a complaint from the former head of Kyckr, a separate company controlled by White. The complaint alleged White made up a reason to hire a woman once employed by WiseTech as a cleaner, and provided false information to the government to get her a visa, the AFR said.

A Multi-Year Low for the Stock

The scale of Monday's decline pushed the stock to territory not seen in several years. WiseTech, which had already declined sharply from its 52-week high of $121.31, now trades at a multi-year low, sending shares to their lowest level since August 2021 and making WiseTech the worst-performing stock on the ASX 200 for the session.

A Founder Already Carrying Significant Baggage

The severity of the sell-off reflects more than just a single headline. White had only returned to WiseTech's leadership in February 2026 as executive chairman — having previously stepped down as CEO in late 2024 amid separate sexual misconduct allegations — and the company was already carrying a notable governance discount in the market.

White's continued prominence at WiseTech makes the latest allegations particularly material for shareholders. The company's own website lists him as co-founder, Executive Chair and Chief Innovation Officer, maintaining significant influence over the company's vision, culture and product strategy even after his earlier departure as CEO.

A Pattern of Governance Turmoil Throughout 2026

Monday's news adds to what has already been a difficult year for WiseTech's leadership and governance standing. The company previously placed its shares in a trading halt while the board initiated reviews of governance-related matters. Analysts warned at the time that volatility would remain elevated and that institutional confidence would depend heavily on the credibility of any governance reset.

Markets are not only reacting to one headline. They are asking whether WiseTech can finally move past the Richard White overhang, or whether founder risk remains a recurring drag on the stock.

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A Brutal Year for the Stock Overall

Monday's plunge extends what has already been one of the steepest declines among Australia's large-cap technology names this year. WiseTech Global shares have tumbled sharply in 2026, with the decline representing one of the steepest reversals among Australia's large-cap technology names, with WiseTech caught in a mix of company-specific challenges and broader sector headwinds. The stock has gone rapidly from index darling, up 65% through 2024, to a startling reversal in 2025 that has continued in similar fashion into 2026.

Sector-Wide Headwinds Compounding the Stock's Troubles

WiseTech's company-specific challenges have been amplified by sector-wide technology weakness, with the ASX 200 Info Tech Index down sharply over the past 12 months. The ASX Information Technology sector has faced persistent pressure throughout 2026, with the Reserve Bank of Australia having raised rates cumulatively by 75 basis points since January, compressing valuations for high-multiple growth names.

A Workforce Restructuring Adding to the Turmoil

Beyond the governance concerns, WiseTech has also been navigating significant operational changes that have added their own layer of complexity to the company's narrative. Earlier this year, WiseTech announced plans to cut approximately 2,000 jobs over two years as it increases the use of artificial intelligence and automation across the business. While management framed the restructuring as a productivity enhancement and margin expansion opportunity, the scale of the cuts has raised questions about prior hiring decisions and potential cultural strain.

A Business That Has Continued Performing Despite the Turmoil

Despite the cascading governance and reputational concerns, WiseTech's underlying financial performance has remained resilient throughout the upheaval. Despite the governance turmoil and collapsing share price, WiseTech's underlying business has continued to deliver growth. The company posted first-half underlying net profit of $114.5 million in its 1H FY26 results and reaffirmed its full-year outlook, signaling management confidence in near-term revenue and margin trajectory.

WiseTech is best known for its CargoWise software platform, which has become deeply entrenched in the global logistics and customs software market, giving the company a sticky customer base and recurring revenue even amid the leadership controversy.

Analysts Remain Divided on the Stock's Value

Despite the severity of Monday's decline, Wall Street coverage of the stock remains notably split between bullish and cautious perspectives. Based on nine analysts giving stock ratings to WiseTech in the past three months, eight rate the stock a buy and one rates it a hold, with none recommending a sell. The average 12-month price target sits well above the current trading level, reflecting continued underlying confidence in the company's business fundamentals among at least some segment of analyst coverage, even as the immediate market reaction to Monday's news proved overwhelmingly negative.

With the Australian Federal Police having indicated they will comment on the investigation "at an appropriate time," and with WiseTech yet to issue a public response to the allegations, the coming days are likely to bring further developments that could meaningfully shape investor sentiment toward the stock. Given the combination of a fresh and serious law enforcement investigation into the company's most influential figure, a pre-existing governance discount, an ongoing workforce restructuring, and a challenging rate environment for growth stocks, market participants are reassessing whether WiseTech's premium valuation can be restored without a decisive resolution to the founder-risk question that has now repeatedly weighed on the stock throughout 2026.