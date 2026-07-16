PayPal Stock Soars 17% on Report of $53 Billion Takeover Bid From Stripe and Advent International Group

Shares of PayPal Holdings surged Wednesday morning, trading at $55.21 as of 11:28 a.m. EDT, up $7.84 or 16.55%, after Reuters reported that payments company Stripe and private equity firm Advent International had jointly submitted a takeover offer valuing the payments giant at more than $53 billion.

The offer, first reported Tuesday by Reuters citing people familiar with the matter, proposes a price of $60.50 per share, representing a roughly 28% premium to PayPal's closing price the day before the report emerged. PayPal shares jumped as much as 18% to 21% in premarket trading Wednesday following the news, before settling into a more modest but still substantial gain as regular trading got underway.

Details of the Proposed Deal

According to the Reuters report, Stripe and Advent would hold an equal stake in PayPal under the terms of the proposed transaction. The bid is reportedly backed by approximately $50 billion in committed financing support from banks, underscoring the scale and seriousness of the offer, even though the proposal remains non-binding at this stage.

People familiar with the matter told TradingKey that the proposal was formally submitted earlier this month. PayPal has not yet publicly responded to the offer, and PayPal, Stripe and Advent all declined to comment when contacted by reporters.

According to reporting from Rolling Out, people close to the matter indicated that PayPal's board is expected to meet as soon as July 20 to formally weigh the proposal, a timeline suggesting the company's decision-makers are treating the approach with genuine urgency rather than dismissing it outright.

A Fintech Upstart Pursuing the Industry's Pioneer

The proposed acquisition carries significant symbolic weight within the payments industry. PayPal, founded in 1998, was an early pioneer of online payments and remains one of the most recognizable names in consumer-facing digital transactions. Stripe, by contrast, was founded more than a decade later in 2010 by Irish brothers Patrick and John Collison and has grown into one of Silicon Valley's most valuable private companies, most recently valued at around $159 billion in a February tender offer.

While Stripe has traditionally focused on serving businesses and PayPal's core products have centered on consumer-facing transactions, both companies have increasingly operated in each other's markets in recent years, setting up a potential combination that would unite two of the industry's most significant players under a single ownership structure.

One of the Largest Fintech Deals in Years

At more than $53 billion, the proposed transaction would rank among the largest technology acquisitions in recent memory, surpassing both Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, now known as X, and Microsoft's $26.2 billion acquisition of LinkedIn. The scale of the offer reflects the significant capital that private equity firms and well-funded technology companies have been willing to deploy in pursuit of established, if underperforming, market leaders.

A Steep Decline in PayPal's Valuation Set the Stage

The takeover approach comes after a dramatic decline in PayPal's market valuation over the past several years. The company's market capitalization peaked at approximately $360 billion in 2021, before falling to as low as roughly $36 billion earlier this year, as competitors including Apple Pay, Klarna and Google Pay steadily gained market share in the broader digital payments space.

PayPal's market capitalization stood at nearly $42 billion at Tuesday's close, immediately before news of the takeover offer became public, underscoring just how significant the proposed 28% premium would represent for existing shareholders if the deal were to move forward on its current terms.

Broader Market Context

Wednesday's surge in PayPal shares came amid a broader positive session for U.S. equity markets, with major stock index futures edging higher following softer-than-expected inflation data and a strong start to second-quarter corporate earnings season. Investors have been closely weighing whether continued resilience in corporate profits can sustain Wall Street's recent rally, even as geopolitical risks tied to the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran continue to linger in the background.

PayPal's stock move stood out even within that broader positive market backdrop, ranking among the largest individual stock gainers of the session alongside other notable premarket movers driven by company-specific news.

Technical Picture Reflects Strong Bullish Momentum

Market analysts tracking PayPal's chart noted that the stock had already been showing bullish technical signals heading into Wednesday's news. Prior to the takeover report, PayPal's price on the hourly chart sat above all three of its key moving averages, a pattern analysts generally interpret as a signal of sustained buying pressure even before the acquisition news became public.

With the takeover premium now layered on top of that existing momentum, the stock's technical positioning has become secondary to the deal itself as the primary catalyst driving price action, according to market commentary tracking the situation Wednesday.

For now, the proposed acquisition remains non-binding, leaving PayPal shareholders and the broader market watching closely to see whether Wednesday's developments mark the beginning of a formal transaction process, or simply another chapter in what has already been a prolonged and difficult stretch for the company as it works to reestablish its competitive position within the digital payments industry.

With PayPal's board reportedly set to convene as early as July 20 to formally evaluate the offer, investors are likely to closely monitor any further developments in the coming days, including whether PayPal's leadership signals openness to negotiations, seeks a higher offer, or opts to reject the approach entirely in favor of pursuing an independent turnaround strategy. Regardless of the ultimate outcome, Wednesday's dramatic stock surge illustrates the scale of investor appetite for a resolution to PayPal's prolonged valuation struggles, following years of mounting competitive pressure from newer entrants in the payments space.