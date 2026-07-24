Spain's $50M World Cup Prize Faces Huge US Tax Cut: Will The IRS Drain Millions From The Champions Now?

NEW YORK — Following Spain's 1-0 victory over Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium, the focus has swiftly shifted from the pitch to the accounting ledger. While the Spanish Royal Football Federation secured the top prize of $50 million out of FIFA's total $871 million tournament fund, tax policy experts and sports financial analysts warn that a substantial portion of that payout is headed straight to the United States Internal Revenue Service.

Under longstanding United States tax law, foreign individuals and corporations earning income from personal services performed on American soil are subject to federal income taxation. While FIFA secured tax-exempt status for itself and participating national associations under Section 501(c) of the Internal Revenue Code, that federal shield stops at the institutional level. The individual players, coaches, and technical staff who actually earned the money on the field remain fully exposed to U.S. federal taxation and state-level income taxes.

As legal scholars and accountants scrutinize the tournament's tax structure, the prospect of international champions surrendering up to 30 to 40 percent of their tournament compensation to American tax authorities has sparked intense debate among lawmakers in Washington and financial experts worldwide.

Institutional Exemption Versus Individual Tax Liability

FIFA's total prize pool for the expanded 48-team tournament reached an unprecedented $871 million, with $655 million distributed directly to national federations based on their performance. Spain's federation earned the top $50 million share for winning the title, but the mechanism of distribution creates distinct tax realities for the organization versus its roster.

Prior to the competition, FIFA negotiated an arrangement with the U.S. Treasury Department allowing participating national associations to register as tax-exempt entities under U.S. code. This policy protects the $50 million baseline payout awarded directly to the Spanish federation from federal withholding.

However, once the federation passes those winnings down to individual team members in the form of performance bonuses, contract payouts, or incentive compensation, the money transforms into taxable personal income under U.S. law.

"It doesn't make a difference who wins the game. The IRS will get a piece," said Robert Raiola, director of the sports and entertainment group at accounting firm PKF O'Connor Davies. Raiola noted that the tax burden extends well beyond the starting eleven: "That goes for the coaches, team staff and referees, along with players."

Federal Withholding and the Impact of Tax Treaties

For non-resident foreign athletes competing inside the United States, Internal Revenue Code Sections 871 and 881 establish a default federal withholding rate of 30 percent on all U.S.-sourced income. Because match play, practice sessions, and promotional commitments occurred across host venues in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, tax authorities established specific formulas to determine what proportion of a team's prize money counts as U.S.-sourced income.

Under an agreement established between the IRS and the Canada Revenue Agency prior to the tournament, prize money is allocated based on the ratio of matches played in each host country. For teams playing the majority of their fixtures on American soil, the vast majority of their earnings falls directly under IRS jurisdiction.

While the United States maintains a bilateral income tax treaty with Spain designed to prevent double taxation, treaty protections for elite professional athletes are frequently capped. International tax agreements often contain specific clauses allowing the host nation to tax athletic earnings if total income exceeds designated annual thresholds. Given the massive scale of World Cup payouts, most Spanish squad members far exceed these threshold limits, triggering full federal tax obligations.

Rob Fagan, senior manager at KPMG's Washington National Tax practice, rated the overall tax complexity of the 2026 World Cup as an "8 out of 10," pointing out that tax answers vary even within a single dressing room.

"Even within the same team, there may be different tax answers for different players," Fagan noted, adding that every squad leaving the tournament would carry a tax obligation of some form.

The Added Burden of State "Jock Taxes"

In addition to federal obligations, foreign players face state-level income taxes, commonly known as "jock taxes," which apply to non-residents earning money within specific state borders.

Because the World Cup final was staged in New Jersey, players competing in the championship match are subject to New Jersey state tax regulations. State tax codes rarely recognize foreign tax treaties, meaning state withholdings are assessed independently of federal treaty status.

When combining federal withholding rates with state taxes across different match venues, analysts estimate that Spanish players could see total U.S. tax deductions reach up to 40 percent of their allocated World Cup bonuses before returning home to navigate Spain's national tax framework.

Congressional Pushback and Political Reaction

The prospect of foreign national teams surrendering millions in prize money to the U.S. government has drawn sharp criticism from members of the United States Congress, highlighting a broader divide over foreign policy and domestic tax structure.

Republican Congressman Tim Burchett of Tennessee criticized the withholding rules when discussing the tax burden placed on visiting teams.

"I think it's a rip-off," Burchett said. "I'm not a fan of it, but Americans have to do it. American professional athletes do it, so they knew that when they came over here."

Burchett emphasized that taxing international athletes at high rates could deter global events and visiting spenders.

"I'm not a big fan of the IRS," Burchett added. "They made that money over here, I guess, but I don't like all that. We want to encourage these people to come over here and spend their money, and then we take a big chunk of it. We've got to get a better tax system."

Lawmakers from across the aisle also expressed disapproval of the heavy tax burden placed on visiting workforce members. Democratic Congressman Jonathan Jackson of Illinois called the steep rate on player earnings fundamentally flawed.

"It's wrong, and that kind of highlights something bigger," Jackson stated. "They should be paying the taxes as opposed to having tax loopholes. The people, the laborers that are working, they should not have to pay 30% of their income on taxes."

Broader Implications for Global Sports Tourism

Unlike prior World Cup host nations such as South Africa, Brazil, Russia, and Qatar—which granted sweeping blanket tax waivers covering FIFA, national associations, and participating players—the United States maintained its strict statutory approach to U.S.-sourced personal service income.

While the IRS published a comprehensive "Tax Playbook for Foreign Participants in the 2026 FIFA World Cup" ahead of the event to outline filing procedures and central withholding agreements, financial advisors acknowledge that many foreign players will be surprised by the net size of their checks.

As Spain's squad celebrates its World Cup triumph, players and their wealth managers are entering an extensive administrative process with tax authorities on both sides of the Atlantic to reconcile multi-jurisdictional tax liabilities.