Chris Hemsworth Reportedly Shuts Down Production Company Wild State After Four Years as Website Goes Dark

LOS ANGELES — Chris Hemsworth has reportedly closed Wild State, the production company behind the Netflix action hit "Extraction 2" and the crime thriller "Crime 101," just four years after launching it.

The Australian actor, 43, founded the company in 2022 with producing partner Ben Grayson. According to Page Six, which first reported the closure, Wild State staff were told earlier this month that they would be paid through the end of 2026.

The company's official website no longer works, with visitors now greeted by a blank page displaying only the word "expired."

Neither Hemsworth nor Wild State has released an official statement confirming the shutdown.

'A life choice'

Page Six reported that the closure followed a "fraught few months" for the company, citing speculation of internal conflict as well as tension with Hemsworth's busy filming schedule. The outlet's report also said the decision came after Hemsworth walked away from a Saudi-backed investment, though details of that arrangement were not immediately clear.

Employees were informed of the decision first by Hemsworth's CAA agent, Ida Ziniti, and his lawyer, Matt Galsor, and then by Hemsworth himself, according to Page Six.

An industry insider told the outlet that the actor's decision to close the company was "more of a life choice," and that he remains "proud" of what Wild State achieved in its short run. The report said Hemsworth had decided to step away from the "side-hustle" to focus on more lucrative acting opportunities.

Wild State, which had an office in Santa Monica, California, developed both scripted and unscripted projects.

A short but busy run

Hemsworth and Grayson launched Wild State in 2022 as a multi-platform production company. That same year, it signed a first-look deal with National Geographic to develop unscripted content about adventure, exploration, travel and science.

"Wild State is dedicated to generating immersive narratives that both entertain and shine a light on important issues around the globe," Hemsworth and Grayson said in a joint statement at the time.

The partnership produced the Disney+ series "Limitless with Chris Hemsworth," which followed the actor as he tested the limits of the human body through challenges exploring health, fitness and longevity. The series, created by Darren Aronofsky, ran for three seasons. The company also produced a shark documentary for National Geographic.

In 2023, Wild State entered a strategic partnership with Artists Equity, the production company co-founded by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. Sources told Page Six that the partnership was not renewed.

On the film side, the company helped produce "Extraction 2," the 2023 sequel to Netflix's action hit "Extraction," in which Hemsworth reprised his role as mercenary Tyler Rake. Wild State was also behind "Crime 101," a crime thriller starring Hemsworth.

Finke Desert Race project in limbo

The closure leaves several projects facing an uncertain future.

About four months ago, Wild State signed an exclusive partnership with the Tatts Finke Desert Race, a two-day multi-terrain race for motorbikes, cars and buggies that runs through desert country from Alice Springs to the remote Aputula community in Australia's Northern Territory. The deal was struck ahead of the race's 50th anniversary event in June.

Under the partnership, Wild State planned to develop several projects around the event, including a narrative feature film that would serve as a starring vehicle for Hemsworth, according to Deadline. Writers Ricky Staub and Dan Walser were reportedly working on the script, which was in early development.

The company was also producing unscripted content around the race. Last month, it published "Through the Dust," a video following freestyle motocross star Robbie Maddison as he tackled the race for the first time, on Wild State's YouTube channel.

It was not immediately clear what will happen to those projects.

'Extraction 3' still moving ahead

Despite the closure, Hemsworth and Grayson remain credited as producers on "Extraction 3," which is currently filming in New South Wales, south of Sydney. Wild State is one of the production companies behind the film.

The third installment reunites Hemsworth with director Sam Hargrave and co-star Idris Elba. Hemsworth's continued role as producer on the film suggests he is not walking away from producing entirely.

Busy career beyond producing

Hemsworth remains one of Hollywood's most in-demand stars. He rose to global fame playing Thor in Marvel's blockbuster franchise and is set to return to the role in upcoming Avengers films. He reportedly signed a deal worth about $57 million in July for two upcoming Avengers movies.

The actor has several other projects in the works, including the crime thriller "Kockroach," directed by Matt Ross and co-starring Taron Egerton, Zazie Beetz and Alec Baldwin, which began filming in New South Wales earlier this year.

Hemsworth's estimated net worth is as much as $130 million, according to Australian media reports.

New business venture

The reported closure comes just weeks after Hemsworth announced a new business venture outside the film industry. In August, he became a co-owner of Australian whisky maker Archie Rose, taking an undisclosed stake in the Sydney-based distillery, which is described as Australia's most awarded.

As part of the deal, Hemsworth will help expand the brand into the United States. Three whiskies made in collaboration with the actor are expected to be released.

Archie Rose said it was "beyond proud and excited" to welcome Hemsworth as a co-owner.

Family life in Byron Bay

Hemsworth lives in Byron Bay, on Australia's east coast, with his wife, Spanish actor Elsa Pataky, and their three children. The couple's sprawling coastal estate has drawn attention for its size and amenities.

The actor has spoken in recent years about his desire to spend more time with his family and to be more selective about his work, particularly after learning through "Limitless" that he carries genetic markers associated with an increased risk of Alzheimer's disease.

For now, Hemsworth's representatives have not publicly addressed the reports about Wild State's closure, leaving questions about the future of the company's unfinished projects unanswered.