KEY POINTS Selena Gomez's Brady Corbet Film 'The Origin of the World' Reportedly Recasts Lead Role With Lily McInerny Actress Lily McInerny has reportedly stepped into the lead role of Brady Corbet's upcoming film "The Origin of the World," replacing Sadie Soverall in the ensemble project that also features Selena Gomez, according to industry outlet World of Reel. The report, which has not been officially confirmed by Corbet, the film's production team, or either actress involved, cites McInerny's recent presence on the film's set alongside co-star Michael Fassbender as evidence of the reported casting change. No official explanation has been given for Soverall's departure from the project. According to sources cited in the report, McInerny traveled to Portugal to shoot her scenes for the film around the same time she had been expected to appear at the Toronto International Film Festival to promote her separate project, "Magazine." McInerny's absence from that festival appearance has been cited as one of the factors fueling speculation about her involvement in Corbet's production. "The Origin of the World" is described as a Western drama mystery set primarily in the 1970s, exploring American mysticism and the broader history of occult belief in the United States. Corbet, who won the Oscar for directing "The Brutalist," has said the film's narrative scope extends well beyond its 1970s setting. Speaking about the project, Corbet described its ambitious structure. "The film is really, really genre-defying," he said, noting that the story spans roughly 150 years, from the 19th century through the present day. Corbet also addressed and directly disputed earlier online speculation linking the project to "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre." He said such comparisons misrepresented comments he had previously made about the film. "That is just inaccurate," Corbet said of the comparison. "I think that the reason that was misconstrued is that I was talking about making a film that's set in the 1970s." Beyond Gomez, McInerny and Fassbender, the film's ensemble cast includes Cate Blanchett and Joe Alwyn. The production is being produced by Corbet alongside David Kaplan, Andrew Morrison and Brian Young, with Corbet co-writing the screenplay together with Mona Fastvold, his longtime collaborator and creative partner. The film's expected runtime, cited at nearly four hours, would place it among the longer theatrical releases in recent years, continuing a pattern associated with Corbet's prior work. His previous film, "The Brutalist," similarly drew attention for its extended runtime alongside the critical acclaim that ultimately earned Corbet the Academy Award for Best Director. "The Origin of the World" does not yet have an official release date, though the project is currently expected to arrive sometime in 2027. Details about the film's plot, casting and production have continued to circulate gradually through industry outlets and social media speculation in the months leading up to its eventual release, a pattern common for high-profile prestige films still early in their production timelines. McInerny has built her recent profile through roles including "Palm Trees and Power Lines," while Soverall, the actress reportedly departing the project, previously appeared in "Saltburn." Neither actress's representatives have issued a public statement addressing the reported casting change as of the most recent available reporting. For Gomez, the project represents a notable departure from the type of work she has more commonly been associated with in recent years, joining a prestige ensemble drama under an Oscar-winning director known for ambitious, structurally unconventional filmmaking. Details about the specific nature of Gomez's role within the film's sprawling, multi-decade narrative have not been publicly disclosed. The recasting report adds to a growing body of speculation surrounding "The Origin of the World" as it continues production ahead of its expected 2027 release. Given the absence of an official statement confirming the change from Corbet's production team, the casting update remains, for now, based on outside reporting and set observations rather than a formally announced update from the filmmakers themselves. As with many high-profile film productions still in active shooting, further details about the cast, plot specifics and eventual release timeline are likely to continue emerging gradually as the project moves closer to completion.

Actress Lily McInerny has reportedly stepped into the lead role of Brady Corbet's upcoming film "The Origin of the World," replacing Sadie Soverall in the ensemble project that also features Selena Gomez, according to industry outlet World of Reel.

The report, which has not been officially confirmed by Corbet, the film's production team, or either actress involved, cites McInerny's recent presence on the film's set alongside co-star Michael Fassbender as evidence of the reported casting change. No official explanation has been given for Soverall's departure from the project.

According to sources cited in the report, McInerny traveled to Portugal to shoot her scenes for the film around the same time she had been expected to appear at the Toronto International Film Festival to promote her separate project, "Magazine." McInerny's absence from that festival appearance has been cited as one of the factors fueling speculation about her involvement in Corbet's production.

"The Origin of the World" is described as a Western drama mystery set primarily in the 1970s, exploring American mysticism and the broader history of occult belief in the United States. Corbet, who won the Oscar for directing "The Brutalist," has said the film's narrative scope extends well beyond its 1970s setting. Speaking about the project, Corbet described its ambitious structure. "The film is really, really genre-defying," he said, noting that the story spans roughly 150 years, from the 19th century through the present day.

Corbet also addressed and directly disputed earlier online speculation linking the project to "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre." He said such comparisons misrepresented comments he had previously made about the film. "That is just inaccurate," Corbet said of the comparison. "I think that the reason that was misconstrued is that I was talking about making a film that's set in the 1970s."

Beyond Gomez, McInerny and Fassbender, the film's ensemble cast includes Cate Blanchett and Joe Alwyn. The production is being produced by Corbet alongside David Kaplan, Andrew Morrison and Brian Young, with Corbet co-writing the screenplay together with Mona Fastvold, his longtime collaborator and creative partner.

The film's expected runtime, cited at nearly four hours, would place it among the longer theatrical releases in recent years, continuing a pattern associated with Corbet's prior work. His previous film, "The Brutalist," similarly drew attention for its extended runtime alongside the critical acclaim that ultimately earned Corbet the Academy Award for Best Director.

"The Origin of the World" does not yet have an official release date, though the project is currently expected to arrive sometime in 2027. Details about the film's plot, casting and production have continued to circulate gradually through industry outlets and social media speculation in the months leading up to its eventual release, a pattern common for high-profile prestige films still early in their production timelines.

McInerny has built her recent profile through roles including "Palm Trees and Power Lines," while Soverall, the actress reportedly departing the project, previously appeared in "Saltburn." Neither actress's representatives have issued a public statement addressing the reported casting change as of the most recent available reporting.

For Gomez, the project represents a notable departure from the type of work she has more commonly been associated with in recent years, joining a prestige ensemble drama under an Oscar-winning director known for ambitious, structurally unconventional filmmaking. Details about the specific nature of Gomez's role within the film's sprawling, multi-decade narrative have not been publicly disclosed.

The recasting report adds to a growing body of speculation surrounding "The Origin of the World" as it continues production ahead of its expected 2027 release. Given the absence of an official statement confirming the change from Corbet's production team, the casting update remains, for now, based on outside reporting and set observations rather than a formally announced update from the filmmakers themselves. As with many high-profile film productions still in active shooting, further details about the cast, plot specifics and eventual release timeline are likely to continue emerging gradually as the project moves closer to completion.