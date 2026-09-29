LONDON — Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has reportedly found a new way to settle into life in England: reformer Pilates classes at an exclusive private members' club in the Cotswolds.

The Sun newspaper reported that the 45-year-old duchess has become a regular at classes inside the Wellness Barn at Soho Farmhouse, a luxury countryside retreat in Great Tew, Oxfordshire. The report comes about a month after Meghan, Prince Harry and their two children moved to Britain.

"Meghan absolutely loves reformer pilates," a source told The Sun. "It's a great way for her to unwind as well as make new friends in the area."

The source described the duchess as a friendly presence in class and said fellow members have been careful not to intrude.

"Meghan has become a regular at the classes inside the Wellness Barn and she's chatty and polite," the source said. "Everyone in the classes gives her space. It's a very tranquil setting and no one wants to disturb her peace."

The claims could not be independently verified. No comment from the Sussexes on the report was immediately available.

A quiet return to Britain

The Sussexes and their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, relocated to the United Kingdom on Aug. 26 for what has been described as an extended stay. The couple has not disclosed the location of their new home, citing security and privacy concerns.

While Harry has attended several public events since the move, including the WellChild Awards, Meghan has largely stayed out of public view and has yet to make an official public appearance in Britain.

She has, however, been spotted in the Oxfordshire countryside. Earlier this month, Meghan was seen having an early morning coffee at Soho Farmhouse, fueling speculation that the family's new home could be nearby. She was also recently seen at The Three Horseshoes, a historic 18th-century pub near Burford, with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, actor Portia de Rossi. DeGeneres was a neighbor of the Sussexes in Montecito, California, before she and de Rossi moved to England.

According to insiders cited by British media, Meghan has visited Soho Farmhouse on a regular basis over the past two weeks.

Inside Soho Farmhouse

Soho Farmhouse, part of the Soho House group of private members' clubs, sits on about 100 acres in the Oxfordshire countryside and has long been popular with celebrities and high-profile guests.

The property includes a spa, gym and pools. Its Wellness Barn, which the club describes as "an escape from the stresses of everyday life," features ice baths, an ozone sauna pod, treatment rooms and a wellness studio that hosts reformer Pilates classes.

Membership at the retreat costs 4,500 British pounds (about $6,000) a year and includes access to more than 50 Soho House clubs around the world, according to The Sun. Soho House currently lists membership at the property starting at 325 pounds per month.

Soho Farmhouse has a longstanding connection to the duchess. Meghan reportedly celebrated her bachelorette party there before marrying Harry in 2018.

A longtime fitness fan

Reformer Pilates is a low-impact workout performed on a machine with a sliding carriage, springs and straps that provide resistance. The exercise is designed to build strength, improve posture and increase flexibility, and it is often credited with reducing stress. The workout has surged in popularity in recent years, in part because of its visibility on social media.

Meghan has long spoken publicly about her interest in wellness and exercise. Her mother, Doria Ragland, once worked as a Pilates instructor, according to British media reports, and the duchess has frequently discussed yoga as part of her routine.

In California, Meghan regularly attended group fitness classes. In a 2025 interview with People magazine, she acknowledged that joining large classes felt a little uncomfortable at first.

"I go to group [yoga] classes that sometimes have 40 to 50 people in them and just walk in like, 'Hi!'" she said. "Of course, at the beginning, that felt like a lot."

Harry says family is settling in

The report comes days after Harry offered a rare update on how the family is adjusting to life in Britain.

Asked about the move during an interview with Canada's CTV News on Sept. 25, the Duke of Sussex said the transition had gone well.

"It's been great. It's been great to be back on British soil," Harry said. "The kids are happy in school and it gives me a chance to be able to really focus on the Invictus Games in Birmingham in July next year."

The Invictus Games, which Harry founded in 2014, is an international multisport competition for wounded, injured and sick service members and veterans. The 2027 games are set to be held in Birmingham, England.

Meghan has been focused on helping Archie and Lilibet adjust to their new schools and surroundings, according to media reports.

Years of distance from royal life

The family's return marks a significant shift for the couple, who stepped back from their roles as working members of the royal family in early 2020, a decision widely referred to as "Megxit." They moved first to Canada and then to California, where they settled in Montecito and raised their children.

In the years that followed, the Sussexes spoke openly about their strained relationship with the royal family, including in a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, a 2022 Netflix documentary series and Harry's 2023 memoir, "Spare." Harry has also been involved in a long-running dispute over his family's security arrangements in Britain.

Meghan has built a business and media career since leaving royal life, including her lifestyle brand As Ever and her Netflix series "With Love, Meghan." British media reports have said she plans to resume some charitable activities in Britain, including reconnecting with Smart Works, a charity that helps unemployed women prepare for job interviews.

Watching for a public debut

Royal watchers are closely following the Sussexes' return for signs of how the couple will balance their private lives with public roles in Britain, and whether their move will lead to warmer relations with other members of the royal family.

Media reports have said Prince William and Princess Kate are taking a cautious, wait-and-see approach to the couple's return.

For now, Meghan appears to be keeping a low profile, spending her time close to home. It remains unclear when she will make her first official public appearance since the family's move to England.