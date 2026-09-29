LOS ANGELES — Taylor Swift and Madonna were captured embracing and talking away from the main stage at Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards, a brief reunion more than a decade after the two shared a stage and one that lit up social media on a night when both collected major honors.

The moment took place at the Peacock Theater on Sunday, September 27, according to Hola, which said it came more than 11 years after Swift and Madonna memorably shared the stage at the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards. This time their interaction happened away from the main stage, with cameras capturing the two artists embracing and chatting, Hola reported.

The VMAs posted a candid video of the encounter on social media, according to Parade and Yahoo. It showed Madonna smiling as she wrapped her arms around Swift, whose back was to the camera. The account captioned the clip, "Failed the 'try not to scream MOTHERS' challenge!" Both outlets said the two women were out of their seats, embracing and sharing a private conversation, and that after they said goodbye, Madonna pulled Swift back to pose for a few quick photos.

Fans flooded the comments. "The world gasps!" one wrote, according to Yahoo, and another quipped, "I'm dead!" Yahoo also noted that, despite past rumors of a feud, Swift and Madonna have a history of supporting each other's careers and impact in the music industry, a characterization that comes from the outlet rather than from either artist. The coverage reviewed included no comment from Swift or Madonna about the moment.

The encounter came on a night when both women were at the center of the ceremony. Madonna, 68, opened the show with her first live VMAs performance in 23 years, returning to a stage she helped define with her "Like a Virgin" performance at the inaugural VMAs in 1984, Hola reported. "It's mother," she announced as she walked out, NBC News reported. She performed "Bring Your Love" with Sabrina Carpenter, the collaboration they debuted at Coachella in April, before moving into "Danceteria" with Charli XCX, according to NBC News and Eastern Eye. It was the fifth time she opened the show, a VMAs record that had put her tied with Rihanna at four, Yahoo reported, citing Billboard.

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Madonna was also the night's biggest winner, taking home seven awards, including artist of the year, best dance for "Confessions II: The Film" and best collaboration for "Bring Your Love," according to Gold Derby and Hola. Accepting artist of the year, she looked back on her MTV history. "I think most of you were probably not yet born," she told the audience while recalling her 1984 "Like a Virgin" performance, Hola reported. She also reflected on her recent creative chapter. "I spent the last year and a half finding myself, believing in myself and really making the music that I wanted to make," she said, ending with a message encouraging others to "find yourself and believe in yourself."

Swift, 36, had her own history-making night. She received the first-ever MTV VMA Artist Director Honors, presented by Dakota Johnson, and won video of the year for "The Fate of Ophelia" and best direction for "Opalite," CelebrityAccess and Gold Derby reported. The honor pushed her past Beyoncé to become the most-awarded artist in VMA history. She entered the night tied with Beyoncé at 30 career wins, according to CelebrityAccess, and Gold Derby put her career total at 32. Swift then used the moment to premiere the music video for "Patient Zero," the song she released Friday, and the self-directed video stars Johnson and Colin Farrell, CelebrityAccess reported.

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The ceremony itself began late. A football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Dallas Cowboys ran long on CBS, delaying the telecast by about 20 minutes, NBC News reported, and some viewers complained that attendees and news outlets at the theater were posting live updates that spoiled the roughly two-hour show. Host Snoop Dogg described the event as "the biggest party the VMAs has ever seen," NBC News reported. Kacey Musgraves performed a tribute to Dolly Parton, Raye, Sombr and Teddy Swims honored George Michael, and Nirvana received the Video Vanguard Award, according to Billboard and CelebrityAccess. BTS won song of the year for "Swim," and Blackpink's Lisa won best pop, Gold Derby reported.

The Swift-Madonna moment resonated in part because of their shared history. The two artists have long been mentioned together in discussions of pop longevity, with Madonna's career stretching back to the early 1980s and Swift's to the mid-2000s. Yahoo said the pair "shared a private embrace and conversation," a description of the encounter that fits the brief video, which shows only part of what was said. Nothing in the coverage reviewed indicated what they discussed.

The episode also fit a pattern in how the VMAs produce social media moments. Producers and the show's own account frequently share behind-the-scenes clips, and the caption chosen for this one leaned into the fan reaction rather than offering any detail about the conversation. As with much awards-show coverage, the moment traveled far faster than any confirmed context about it.

Both artists have more to promote. Swift's new music video and her recent releases were part of the night, and Madonna's "Confessions II" project drove most of her wins. For fans who had hoped to see the two together on the same stage, however, the off-camera embrace was the closest the ceremony came, and it was enough to make the clip one of the most shared moments from the show. This article will be updated if either artist comments on the encounter.