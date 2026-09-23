DURHAM, N.C. — Chris Spatola, a college basketball analyst and the son-in-law of former Duke University head coach Mike Krzyzewski, has died at 47, the university confirmed Tuesday night.

Duke confirmed Spatola's death and released a statement on behalf of the Krzyzewski family. "There are no words to adequately express our heartbreak over the loss of our beloved Chris Spatola," the family said. "Chris served our country, was a devoted husband and father, and was such an important part of our family. We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, thoughts, and prayers we have received during this incredibly difficult time. We respectfully ask for privacy as our entire family, particularly Jamie and her three beautiful children, grieve and process this unimaginable loss." The cause of Spatola's death has not been disclosed.

Spatola's connection to Duke basketball ran deep, both professionally and personally. He served as an assistant coach for the Blue Devils from 2007 through 2012, a stretch that included time as the program's director of basketball operations during his years in Durham. Before joining Krzyzewski's staff, Spatola built his own playing career at Army, where he was a four-year starter from 1998 to 2002. Following his time as a player, he served in the United States Army for five years, holding roles as a battery commander and an executive officer.

Spatola's ties to the Krzyzewski family extended well beyond the basketball program itself. He married Jamie, one of Krzyzewski's daughters, and the couple went on to raise three children together. In a 2022 interview with WRAL, Spatola reflected on the connection between his own relationship with Jamie and the bond between Krzyzewski and his wife, Mickie, describing the parallels between the two couples' stories.

Beyond his work on Duke's coaching staff, Spatola was also closely involved with USA Basketball during Krzyzewski's tenure leading the U.S. Men's National Team. He served as a court coach for the program during its gold medal run at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and again during the team's gold medal performance at the 2010 World Championships in Istanbul.

Spatola transitioned into sports media in 2012, joining ESPN as a college basketball analyst, a role that drew on the full breadth of his background in the sport. ESPN issued a statement following news of his death, reflecting on the perspective he brought to the network's coverage. "Chris Spatola brought a unique perspective to ESPN's college basketball coverage, shaped by his experiences as a student-athlete, Army veteran, coach and broadcaster," the network said. "He was thoughtful, prepared, and passionate about the sport, earning the respect of colleagues, coaches, players, and fans alike. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time."

Spatola's career spanned nearly every vantage point the sport of college basketball has to offer, from his own playing days as a four-year starter at Army, through his military service, his years coaching alongside one of the sport's most decorated figures at Duke, his international coaching work with USA Basketball, and ultimately his second career as a national television analyst. That range of experience became a defining feature of his broadcasting work, where colleagues and viewers alike came to recognize the distinctive perspective he brought to discussions of the college game.

Krzyzewski, who retired from coaching at Duke in 2022 after 42 seasons leading the program, built one of the most successful careers in college basketball history, winning five national championships and numerous Atlantic Coast Conference titles during his tenure. Spatola's years on Krzyzewski's staff placed him at the center of that program during a particularly successful stretch, and his subsequent marriage into the Krzyzewski family further cemented his lasting connection to Duke basketball well beyond his formal coaching tenure.

News of Spatola's death drew tributes from across the college basketball community following Tuesday night's announcement, with both Duke University and ESPN moving quickly to confirm the news and offer condolences to his family. The Krzyzewski family's statement made clear their focus in the immediate aftermath remains on privacy and grieving, particularly for Jamie Spatola and the couple's three children.

Funeral arrangements and further details about Spatola's death had not been publicly announced as of the most recent available reporting. As tributes continue to circulate across the basketball world, Spatola is being remembered both for his substantial contributions to the sport across multiple roles, as a player, coach, international team staffer and broadcaster, and for the close, personal bond he shared with the Krzyzewski family that extended well beyond his professional accomplishments on the court and in the broadcast booth.