LOS ANGELES — Sony has quietly slashed the price of the PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition to $399 on its official PlayStation Direct store in a limited-time promotion, offering a $200 discount from the new post-hike price and creating a rare buying opportunity for consumers just weeks after the company raised console prices globally.

The Fortnite Flowering Chaos bundle, which includes the PS5 Digital Edition console and in-game content, is now available for $399 — undercutting the updated $599.99 recommended retail price that took effect on April 2, 2026, and even beating the pre-hike price of $499.99. The move comes as Sony appears to be clearing inventory following a significant price increase driven by rising component costs.

This temporary discount marks one of the deepest cuts on a current-generation PS5 model since launch and has sparked renewed interest among gamers who held off purchasing after the March 27 announcement of price hikes across the PS5 lineup.

Background on Recent Price Hikes

On March 27, Sony announced global price increases effective April 2, citing continued pressures in the global economic landscape and rising costs of key components like memory chips. In the United States, the standard PS5 with disc drive rose from $549.99 to $649.99, the Digital Edition jumped from $499.99 to $599.99, and the PS5 Pro increased from $749.99 to $899.99. The PlayStation Portal remote player also rose by $50 to $249.99.

The hikes triggered a pre-increase buying rush, with U.S. PS5 hardware sales hitting 2026 highs in the week leading up to April 2, according to Circana data. Many consumers rushed to secure consoles at the lower prices, boosting Sony's short-term sales figures.

Why the Sudden Discount?

Industry observers suggest the $399 bundle is part of Sony's strategy to manage inventory and maintain momentum amid the higher MSRPs. The bundle includes Fortnite-themed content, appealing to younger players and those interested in the popular battle royale game. Availability appears limited, with stock moving quickly on PlayStation Direct.

This is not a permanent price reduction but a targeted promotion. Similar limited-time deals have appeared in the past when Sony needed to stimulate demand or move specific SKUs. The base disc-drive PS5 remains at the new $649.99 MSRP with fewer promotional discounts reported so far.

Consumer Reaction and Market Impact

The surprise discount has been welcomed by budget-conscious gamers. Social media platforms lit up with posts celebrating the deal, with many calling it a "win" after the recent hikes. Retailers like Amazon and Best Buy have also been monitored for matching or competing offers, though PlayStation Direct currently holds the lowest advertised price on the Digital Edition bundle.

The promotion comes as the PS5 continues strong sales performance in 2026 despite the higher prices. The console generation remains in its prime, with major titles still driving hardware demand. Analysts expect further promotions throughout the year, particularly around holidays like Black Friday.

Comparison With Competitors

Microsoft has kept Xbox Series X and S prices stable in recent months, creating a pricing contrast that some gamers are highlighting. The PS5's higher price point reflects Sony's premium positioning, advanced features and strong first-party game lineup, but temporary discounts help close the gap for value seekers.

Advice for Buyers

Shoppers interested in the $399 bundle should act quickly, as these promotions often sell out fast. Checking PlayStation Direct regularly, setting price alerts on major retailers and comparing bundles are recommended strategies. Those needing a disc drive may still face the full $649.99 price unless additional deals emerge.

For those waiting on the PS6, expected in 2027-2028, current PS5 deals offer strong value for the current generation's extensive library. The console's backward compatibility and growing catalog of enhanced titles make it a compelling purchase even at elevated prices when discounts appear.

Sony's Pricing Strategy Moving Forward

The combination of a March price increase followed by an April discount highlights Sony's flexible approach to balancing profitability, inventory management and consumer demand. With component costs fluctuating and competition from PC gaming and other consoles, such promotions are likely to continue as the company navigates the late stage of the PS5 lifecycle.

As of late April 2026, the $399 Digital Edition bundle stands as the best current deal for new buyers. Whether this signals more aggressive discounting ahead or remains a one-off inventory move remains to be seen, but it provides welcome relief for gamers seeking to enter or upgrade within the PlayStation ecosystem without paying full post-hike prices.

The PS5 continues to dominate headlines and living rooms, with this latest promotion reminding consumers that patience and deal-hunting can still yield significant savings even in a higher-price environment.