NEW YORK — ABC is standing firmly by Jimmy Kimmel and has no plans to remove the longtime host of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" despite sharp criticism from former First Lady Melania Trump, according to multiple sources familiar with the network's internal discussions.

The network's decision comes after Melania Trump publicly condemned Kimmel for what she described as "cruel and personal" jokes about her family during a recent monologue. In a statement released Monday, Trump called the segment "disgusting" and accused Kimmel of crossing a line by involving her young son Barron in political humor. The remarks quickly went viral, reigniting debates about the boundaries of late-night comedy and political satire.

Despite the high-profile backlash, ABC executives are reportedly unified in their support for Kimmel. Insiders say the network views the controversy as part of the rough-and-tumble nature of political comedy and has no intention of making personnel changes. "Jimmy is the face of the show and has been for nearly 20 years," one ABC source said. "This is not the kind of thing that would ever lead to him being fired."

Kimmel has not publicly responded to Trump's criticism as of Tuesday. However, sources close to the host say he stands by the segment as legitimate political commentary and has no plans to apologize. The monologue in question referenced recent political developments and included jokes about the Trump family that some viewers found humorous while others deemed inappropriate.

The incident highlights the ongoing tension between late-night comedy shows and conservative figures. Kimmel has long been a vocal critic of Donald Trump, frequently using his platform to mock the former president and his family. While this style has earned him a loyal audience among liberal viewers, it has also made him a frequent target of Republican criticism.

Melania Trump's statement was unusually direct. "Jimmy Kimmel's so-called humor is not only unfunny but deeply hurtful," she wrote. "To target a child, especially my son, is beyond unacceptable. ABC should be ashamed for allowing this kind of content on their airwaves."

The former first lady's comments resonated with many Trump supporters on social media, where calls for Kimmel's firing trended for several hours. Conservative media outlets amplified the story, framing it as another example of Hollywood's liberal bias and disrespect toward conservative families.

ABC has remained quiet publicly but has privately reassured Kimmel of its full support. Network executives believe the controversy will likely blow over, as similar incidents in the past have not significantly impacted ratings or advertiser relationships. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" remains one of ABC's strongest late-night performers, consistently drawing millions of viewers each night.

This is not the first time Kimmel has faced backlash for his Trump-related jokes. During Donald Trump's presidency, the host frequently clashed with the administration, leading to several high-profile feuds. Trump himself has called Kimmel "unfunny" and "overrated" on multiple occasions. The latest exchange with Melania Trump continues this pattern of tension between the late-night host and the Trump family.

Media analysts say ABC's decision to stand by Kimmel reflects broader industry trends. Late-night shows have increasingly embraced political commentary, with hosts like Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers and Trevor Noah building audiences around sharp critiques of conservative politics. Networks have generally tolerated or even encouraged this approach, viewing it as key to maintaining relevance with younger viewers.

However, the strategy carries risks. Advertisers sometimes express discomfort with overly partisan content, and there is ongoing concern about alienating moderate viewers. Still, ABC appears confident that Kimmel's strong ratings and cultural influence outweigh any temporary controversy.

Kimmel's supporters argue that political humor has always been part of late-night television, citing legends like Johnny Carson and David Letterman who occasionally targeted sitting presidents. They contend that Melania Trump's criticism is an attempt to police comedy rather than engage with it.

Critics, including some moderate voices, suggest Kimmel sometimes crosses into personal territory that feels mean-spirited rather than satirical. The jokes involving Barron Trump have drawn particular scrutiny, with some arguing that children of public figures deserve protection from late-night mockery.

The situation has sparked wider conversations about the role of comedy in polarized times. As America remains deeply divided, late-night hosts walk a fine line between entertainment and activism. Kimmel has never shied away from this role, often using his platform to advocate for causes like healthcare and gun control.

Looking ahead, ABC's support for Kimmel appears solid. The network has invested heavily in the show, recently renewing Kimmel's contract through 2028. Executives see him as a key asset in the competitive late-night landscape, where streaming and digital platforms continue to challenge traditional television.

For Melania Trump, the public statement may serve multiple purposes. It defends her family, rallies her husband's base, and positions her as a protective mother. The former first lady has generally maintained a lower public profile than her husband but has spoken out when she feels her children are unfairly targeted.

The controversy is unlikely to damage Kimmel's career long-term. Past spats with political figures have often boosted his visibility and ratings. However, it does highlight the increasingly personal nature of political discourse in entertainment.

As the story continues to unfold, both Kimmel and ABC will likely maintain their current positions. The host will continue his nightly show with the same sharp style that has defined his career, while the network provides quiet but firm backing.

The exchange between Melania Trump and Jimmy Kimmel serves as another chapter in the ongoing culture wars playing out across American media. In an era where comedy and politics are deeply intertwined, moments like this remind us how personal and passionate these battles can become.

For now, Jimmy Kimmel remains firmly in his chair at "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," backed by ABC and supported by his dedicated audience. The latest controversy may fade, but the larger conversation about the limits of political humor is likely here to stay.