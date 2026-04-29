NEW YORK — Lady Gaga has released a high-energy collaboration with rising rap star Doechii titled "Runway," a standout track for the soundtrack of the highly anticipated sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2, complete with a lavish, fashion-forward music video that has fans and critics buzzing.

The upbeat single, directed by acclaimed choreographer and director Parris Goebel, transforms the dancefloor into a literal runway, blending Gaga's theatrical pop flair with Doechii's sharp rap delivery. The video features extravagant couture, dynamic choreography and cinematic visuals that perfectly capture the chic, competitive world of the iconic fashion film franchise.

Released on April 28, 2026, "Runway" marks another bold creative step for Gaga following her successful Mayhem Ball tour, which continues with expanded North American dates into 2026. The collaboration highlights Gaga's ongoing influence in both music and film, as she balances her pop career with high-profile acting projects and soundtrack contributions.

Gaga's team has also confirmed she is developing a "very bombastic" new project slated for later in 2026, fueling speculation about a potential new album or major artistic endeavor. While details remain under wraps, the description has excited fans who are eager for fresh music following the Mayhem era.

The Mayhem Ball tour itself continues to draw massive crowds, with recent sold-out shows and additional North American dates added due to overwhelming demand. The tour, which began in 2025, showcases Gaga at her most theatrical, blending hits from across her catalog with new material and elaborate staging that has been praised as some of her best live work.

In February 2026, Gaga delivered a memorable performance at the Grammy Awards, performing a rock version of "Abracadabra" and taking home multiple awards, including Best Dance Pop Recording. Her appearance underscored her enduring relevance and versatility across genres.

Beyond music, Gaga remains active in film and fashion. Her role as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux (2024) earned critical acclaim, and rumors persist about potential future acting projects. Her beauty line Haus Labs continues to expand, and she frequently uses her platform to advocate for mental health, LGBTQ+ rights and other causes close to her heart.

The "Runway" collaboration with Doechii feels particularly timely. Doechii, one of hip-hop's fastest-rising talents, brings fresh energy that complements Gaga's chameleonic style. Their chemistry in the music video has already sparked calls for a full joint project or tour appearance.

Fans have reacted enthusiastically on social media, with many praising the track's empowering message and high-fashion production values. The song's tie-in with The Devil Wears Prada 2 has generated additional excitement, as audiences anticipate how the soundtrack will enhance the film's narrative.

Gaga's ability to reinvent herself while maintaining strong commercial and critical success remains remarkable. From her early club hits to Oscar-winning performances and now this latest dance-floor anthem, she continues pushing boundaries and collaborating with new voices in music.

Industry analysts note that Gaga's strategic moves — balancing tours, film roles, brand partnerships and new music — position her for sustained relevance in an increasingly fragmented entertainment landscape. Her business acumen, including catalog ownership and diversified revenue streams, sets her apart from many contemporaries.

As summer 2026 approaches, anticipation builds around what Gaga will deliver next. Whether it's more tour dates, additional soundtrack contributions, or the rumored "bombastic" project, one thing is certain: Mother Monster continues to command attention and deliver memorable moments.

For now, "Runway" offers fans a fresh dose of Gaga's signature drama and style. The collaboration not only boosts Doechii's profile but also reaffirms Gaga's role as a tastemaker who bridges generations and genres. As she prepares for the next chapter, the pop icon shows no signs of slowing down.