John Longmire Leaves Sydney Swans After Nearly 25 Years to Join Last-Placed Essendon in Major AFL Coup

MELBOURNE, Australia — John Longmire, the longest-serving coach in Sydney Swans history and the man who led the club to the 2012 AFL premiership, is leaving Sydney after nearly a quarter century to join the Essendon Bombers in a senior football role.

Essendon announced Monday that the 55-year-old will become its general manager of AFL performance, a newly created position that places him alongside first-year Bombers head coach Mark McVeigh, a former Swans assistant.

Longmire will begin his new role this week, ahead of the AFL trade period.

"I'm really excited to be joining the Essendon Football Club," Longmire said in a statement.

"I've known Mark (McVeigh) for a long time and have worked with him as well. He is passionate about the Bombers and has a clear vision for the team," he said. "I look forward to supporting both him and the staff as the club looks to take the necessary steps back towards being a consistent team who challenge the opposition every week."

A Swans legend

Longmire arrived at Sydney as an assistant coach in 2002 and was part of the coaching staff when the Swans broke a 72-year premiership drought in 2005. He succeeded Paul Roos as head coach in 2011, beginning a 14-season run in the top job.

He coached the Swans in 333 games with a winning percentage of about 63%, leading the club to 12 finals series and five grand finals. His greatest triumph came in his second season, when Sydney beat Hawthorn by 10 points in the 2012 Grand Final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. He was named coach of the year in 2012 and 2014.

Longmire stepped down as head coach at the end of the 2024 season, handing the job to longtime assistant Dean Cox, but remained at the club as executive director of club performance.

Swans chairman Andrew Pridham paid tribute to Longmire as one of the most important figures in the club's history.

"John is a much-loved and respected figure at the Sydney Swans. Put simply, he is a legend of our Club," Pridham said.

"John's connection with multiple generations of players, coaches, staff and fans has been incredibly strong. He has positively impacted the lives and careers of the many people who have passed through our doors over almost a quarter of a century," he said.

"He leaves us as a great friend, a valued colleague and, of course, a Premiership coach. That will never change. Once a Blood, always a Blood."

Big role at Essendon

In his new position, Longmire will oversee game strategy, player development, leadership, the coaching group, performance analytics and strength and conditioning, according to Essendon. The club has effectively split its football department leadership into two roles.

Essendon chief executive Tim Roberts described the appointment as a major step in the club's rebuild.

"John's football experience and leadership are exactly what we have been looking for in this role," Roberts said. "We have made no secret of our ambition to build a football program capable of delivering sustained success, and bringing in someone of John's calibre is a significant investment in that goal."

Roberts said Longmire would be especially valuable in supporting McVeigh as he begins his first season as a senior coach.

"Very few people understand the demands of the Senior Coach role like John does and having someone of his experience alongside Mark to provide support, guidance and a sounding board will allow Mark to focus on coaching and developing our players," Roberts said.

Reunion with McVeigh

The move reunites Longmire with McVeigh, who worked as an assistant coach under him at Sydney before being appointed Essendon head coach last month.

McVeigh is a former Essendon player who spent his entire playing career with the Bombers. His younger brother, Jarrad McVeigh, played more than 300 games for Sydney and was a co-captain during Longmire's premiership-winning era.

Longmire's close relationship with McVeigh was reported to be a key factor in his decision. He had been linked to head coaching vacancies, including at North Melbourne, where he enjoyed a successful playing career, but he chose not to pursue those roles.

Coup for the Bombers

The appointment was widely hailed as a major win for Essendon, which endured a disastrous 2026 season. The Bombers finished last on the AFL ladder with just two wins from 23 games.

Essendon great Tim Watson said Longmire's arrival was the club's best appointment in a generation.

"This is the club's best appointment in the last 25 years," Watson said on SEN radio.

Former Essendon star Matthew Lloyd also noted that Longmire's experience would ease some of the pressure on McVeigh as he adjusts to the demands of being a first-time head coach.

The Bombers, one of the AFL's most successful and best-supported clubs, have not won a finals match since 2004, a drought that has become a source of intense frustration for supporters.

Difficult period for Sydney

Longmire's departure comes less than two weeks after Sydney's season ended with a preliminary final loss to the Fremantle Dockers.

It also comes during a turbulent period for the Swans, who have been dealing with the fallout from an off-field scandal at a Pullman hotel that resulted in five players being suspended for the rest of the 2026 season. Longmire was involved as the players returned to the club to face their teammates.

His exit leaves a significant gap in the Swans' football department as the club prepares for the trade period and the 2027 season.

Longmire is expected to play a key role for Essendon during the upcoming trade period, as the Bombers look to rebuild their list after finishing on the bottom of the ladder.

For Sydney, attention turns to how it will fill the void left by one of the most influential figures in the club's history, as Cox continues to lead the team in the coming season.