SYDNEY — Sydney-based financial planning and accounting firm AGS Financial Group has completed the full acquisition of Hartley Financial and Tax & Wealth, expanding its regional footprint and absorbing established advisory talent amid tightening competition across Australia's wealth management industry.

The strategic acquisition adds approximately $2.6 million in annual revenue to AGS Group. The deal integrates Hartley's established client base and operations across three physical office locations—two in New South Wales and one in Victoria—into AGS's broader multidisciplinary service network.

Geographic Expansion and Talent Acquisition Rationale

The acquisition provides AGS Financial Group with immediate physical hubs in markets where the firm already maintained client relationships and prospective leads but lacked local operational facilities. Under the integration structure, Hartley's offices in Picton and Sutherland in New South Wales, as well as Parkdale in Victoria, will join AGS's existing office network spanning North Sydney, Norwest, Hurstville, Miranda, South Melbourne, and Brisbane.

To streamline operations following the transaction, Hartley's former Mascot office in New South Wales was closed, with existing clients redirected to nearby branches in Picton and Sutherland or offered continuous digital service options. Founder David Hartley is staying involved through the transition phase to ensure operational continuity for long-standing clients.

"What attracted us to Hartley was that we didn't need to change how they work to make this fit," stated Paul Bolstad, Chief Executive Officer of AGS Financial Group, regarding the transaction. "They run the same integrated model we do, with planning, tax, accounting, and lending under one roof, and they hold the same values. Their focus has never been the single transaction, it's the end outcome and the relationship behind it."

Navigating Post-Royal Commission Talent Shortages

Beyond physical expansion, the acquisition directly addresses structural talent shortages across the Australian financial advice sector. Industry-wide regulatory reforms introduced following the Royal Commission into Misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation, and Financial Services Industry led to elevated professional standards and education requirements, resulting in a contracting pool of qualified financial planners nationwide.

While AGS actively cultivates new advisory talent internally, acquiring established firms allows wealth managers to rapidly expand professional capacity without incurring extended recruitment timelines. By bringing Hartley's experienced advisers, brokers, and tax specialists into its corporate structure, AGS expands its client servicing capacity while maintaining operational efficiency.

The transition updates the licensing framework for Hartley's wealth management practice, bringing financial advice operations under AGS's primary license as an Authorised Representative of Akumin Financial Planning. Meanwhile, Hartley's existing client base gains access to specialized AGS practice areas, including comprehensive retirement modeling, aged care strategy, estate planning, and self-managed superannuation fund (SMSF) administration.

Strategic Objectives Driving the Acquisition

Absorbing experienced financial advisers, mortgage brokers, and accountants to mitigate industry-wide talent shortages following regulatory reforms.

Securing established physical office locations in Picton, Sutherland, and Parkdale to support existing local client leads and regional market presence.

Consolidating operational back-office functions while integrating specialized advisory services across SMSF administration, aged care planning, and risk management.

Industry Outlook and Wealth Management Consolidation

The transaction highlights an ongoing wave of corporate consolidation across Australia's mid-tier wealth management and accounting sectors. As compliance overheads rise and client demand for multidisciplinary wealth solutions grows, integrated advisory firms are increasingly leveraging mergers and acquisitions to achieve operational scale.

As integration proceeds, market analysts expect mid-sized advisory groups to continue acquiring independent boutique practices. By pairing localized client service models with centralized compliance, lending, and tax infrastructure, consolidated wealth management firms aim to capture greater market share across competitive regional demographics.