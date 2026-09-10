SYDNEY — For Brenton Tong, financial planning has never been just about the numbers. It has been about making sure the people sitting across the desk from him actually understand what those numbers mean.

Tong is the managing director of Financial Spectrum, a fee-for-service advisory firm operating out of three offices in Sydney. Over roughly two decades in the industry, he has built a practice — and increasingly a public profile — around translating dense tax and superannuation rules into plain language for clients who feel behind or overwhelmed.

That mission has taken on new relevance this year. Australia's federal budget introduced a series of changes set to reshape how households manage investment property, share portfolios, and family trusts, including the scheduled abolition of the 50% capital gains tax discount from July 1, 2027, new restrictions on negative gearing for established residential property, and a 30% minimum tax on discretionary trust distributions from 2028. Superannuation rules were left largely untouched.

Tong has spent recent months writing plain-English explainers, walking clients and the public through what is changing, what is grandfathered under existing arrangements, and where genuine planning decisions still remain open before the rules take effect. He has framed the roughly 18-month runway between now and mid-2027 as a narrow but meaningful window for households with investment properties, share portfolios carrying unrealized gains, or assets held in family trusts to plan ahead of the changes.

The emphasis on education traces back further than this year's budget, however. Tong has said his own interest in finance was sparked in high school, when a commerce teacher encouraged him to work through concepts in the Australian Financial Review. That habit of talking through ideas rather than simply memorizing them has stuck with him.

"I actually fell into a financial planning career when I was 21," Tong has said, recalling that he originally expected to become an investment banker and had not planned on a career in advice. "One year into working within the industry, I was hooked."

Since then, Tong has said the work of walking clients through their financial picture — rather than simply handing down recommendations — has remained the most rewarding part of the job. "I love what I do," he has said. "I'm very fortunate to have been doing this for so long and to have built up a strong business."

Financial Spectrum's model reflects that philosophy structurally as well. The firm charges fees based on the time and complexity of the advice provided rather than a percentage tied to how much money a client invests, and it does not accept commissions or hold formal ties to banks or product providers. "We have no connections to banks or other financial institutions and we reject all commissions," Tong has said of the arrangement. "That way, our clients can feel assured they're getting the right advice for their individual needs."

Tong holds a Bachelor of Commerce with a major in accounting and law and an Advanced Diploma of Financial Planning. He is working toward a Master of Business Administration and is enrolled in the Fellow Chartered Financial Practitioner program. He also holds membership with the Financial Services Institute of Australasia, the Association of Financial Advisers and the Responsible Investment Association Australasia.

His focus on education extends beyond his own client base. Tong is an accredited trainer for financial planners and contributes to continuing professional development material used by Kaplan Professional, the training and assessment provider used widely across Australia's financial advice industry. He has also been invited to contribute to media coverage of the sector, including as part of a panel of experts assembled by television finance commentator David Koch, and has written commentary for outlets including the Australian Financial Review.

That combination of client work and public commentary has translated into strong marks from the people he advises directly. Tong holds Platinum adviser status on Adviser Ratings, an industry review platform, with dozens of client reviews and an average rating above 4.7 out of 5 stars. The platform has separately profiled him as one of Sydney's top-ranked financial planners.

Clients reviewing his work have pointed specifically to the process of being walked through a complete financial picture rather than receiving isolated product recommendations. One client, writing on Adviser Ratings, described having been "drifting financially with no overarching plan or cohesive approach" before working with Tong and his team, and said the engagement had since led to a home purchase, consolidated superannuation and a clearer household budget.

Tong has said much of his client base arrives carrying similar uncertainty. "Many of our clients come in lacking financial direction and feel that they're wasting time or falling behind," he has said, adding that the volume of conflicting information from friends, family and the media often compounds the problem. In Sydney specifically, he has pointed to the cost of buying property as a persistent source of client anxiety.

Tong has described his ambition for the firm in similarly plain terms. "I want to see Financial Spectrum continue to grow by doing everything possible to improve clients' lives," he has said, "and build a strong profitable business while doing so."

Outside the office, Tong has spoken about splitting his time between his family, a family farm, and offshore sailing, including competing in the Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race — an event he has said he hopes to return to with an eye on a top-five finish in his category.

As Australia's tax and superannuation settings continue to shift in the years ahead, Tong's bet is that the advisers who can explain those changes clearly — not just react to them — will be the ones households turn to first.