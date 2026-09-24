MELBOURNE — Accounting and advisory firm Moore Australia (VIC/TAS) has appointed former Big Four tax leader Dmitri Filippov as Director of Tax Advisory in its Melbourne office, strengthening the firm's international and corporate tax capabilities amid heightening global cross-border regulatory demands.

Commencing in his new role, Filippov brings over two decades of professional experience advising multinational enterprises, publicly listed corporations, and privately held middle-market businesses across Australia and New Zealand. The executive appointment comes as middle-market accounting networks face increasing client demand for specialized technical guidance navigating complex international tax governance, global minimum tax mandates, and trans-Tasman structural requirements.

Deep Big Four Expertise and Trans-Tasman Market Focus

Prior to joining Moore Australia, Filippov built an extensive career spanning senior leadership roles within major global professional services networks. He served over eight years at Deloitte as Director of Corporate Tax in Melbourne and previously held multiple advisory posts at Ernst & Young (EY), including Senior Tax Manager in Brisbane.

Throughout his career in Big Four practice, Filippov has managed complex corporate restructuring engagements, cross-border merger and acquisition (M&A) tax structuring, and global tax compliance programs for domestic and international corporate groups. His industry background spans key economic sectors including infrastructure, technology, agriculture, financial services, consumer goods, and industrial manufacturing.

"I have spent my career helping businesses make sense of tax across borders, and that work is only becoming more important," stated Filippov regarding his appointment. "Moore Australia gives me the platform to work closely with clients while drawing on a genuinely global network. I am looking forward to helping the team build something that clients value for years to come."

Navigating Global Minimum Tax and Evolving Regulatory Regimes

Filippov's arrival reinforces Moore Australia's advisory infrastructure at a time when mid-tier and multinational enterprises face unprecedented regulatory headwinds. Corporate tax departments across the Asia-Pacific region are managing sweeping international compliance changes, including Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) Pillar Two implementation, tightened transfer pricing enforcement, and changing state and federal tax frameworks.

A Chartered Accountant and Chartered Tax Adviser, Filippov began his career as an investigations officer with the Inland Revenue Department of New Zealand. He holds postgraduate qualifications in corporate law and taxation alongside foundational degrees in accounting and applied mathematics. This combined background in public enforcement and private corporate consulting equips the firm to deliver commercial, risk-managed tax strategies for mid-market clients expanding across international borders.

"Dmitri's appointment is a deliberate investment in the depth and breadth of our Tax Advisory practice," said Steven Sakkas, Chief Executive Officer of Moore Australia (VIC/TAS). "Our clients are ambitious, innovation-driven and growth-oriented, yet they operate in an increasingly complex economic, regulatory and political environment. Dmitri gives clients access to expertise that matters more than ever: over 20 years of corporate and international tax experience across multinational and listed organisations as well as privately owned businesses in Australia and New Zealand, spanning complex tax matters, restructures, and mergers and acquisitions."

Strategic Priorities for Moore Australia's Tax Advisory Practice

Expanding dedicated international tax advisory and trans-Tasman structuring capabilities for mid-market and listed corporate clients.

Structuring tax-effective merger, acquisition, and divestment frameworks across domestic and cross-border commercial transactions.

Navigating multi-jurisdictional compliance programs, global minimum tax regulations, and transfer pricing audit defenses.

Professional Services Talent Competition and Market Outlook

The high-profile hire underscores a broader strategic push among mid-tier accounting networks to capture market share from major global firms. As large corporate clients seek agile advisory models paired with senior-level technical access, firms like Moore Australia are aggressively recruiting proven Big Four leadership to lead key practice areas.

Operating as part of the broader national Moore Australia network—which encompasses 13 offices and over 600 professionals across the country—the Victoria and Tasmania operation continues to scale its core multidisciplinary units. By pairing senior talent acquisition with the firm's global network footprint, Moore Australia aims to position itself as a primary corporate advisor for growth-stage and multinational companies navigating regulatory disruption across the Trans-Tasman economy.