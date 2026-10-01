Keanu Reeves' Panned Sci-Fi Remake The Day the Earth Stood Still Surges on Streaming 18 Years After Flop

LOS ANGELES — Nearly 18 years after critics savaged it, Keanu Reeves' 2008 science-fiction remake "The Day the Earth Stood Still" is finding a new audience on streaming.

The film has climbed sharply on U.S. streaming charts in recent days, jumping 4,764 spots on JustWatch's daily streaming rankings to reach No. 169 among movies in the United States, according to Collider. JustWatch, which tracks what users search for and watch across platforms, flagged it as one of the week's biggest streaming spikes.

The surge marks an unexpected second act for a film that was widely dismissed when it opened in theaters in December 2008.

Where to watch

"The Day the Earth Stood Still" is currently available to stream in the United States through AMC, Philo and Fubo, according to Collider. It is also available to rent or buy on digital storefronts.

The film's availability varies by country. It is not currently offered on Netflix in some regions, while it appears on Disney+ in certain international markets following Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox.

It was not immediately clear what triggered the renewed interest. Older films frequently see streaming spikes when they move to new platforms, appear in recommendation algorithms or gain attention on social media.

A reimagining of a classic

The 2008 film is a remake of the 1951 science-fiction classic of the same name, directed by Robert Wise and starring Michael Rennie as Klaatu, an alien visitor who arrives in Washington with a towering robot and a warning for humanity. The original, adapted from Harry Bates' 1940 short story "Farewell to the Master," is regarded as one of the most influential science-fiction films of its era.

The remake, directed by Scott Derrickson and written by David Scarpa, updated the story for a modern audience. Reeves plays Klaatu, an emotionless alien in human form who comes to Earth to determine whether humanity should be allowed to survive, given the damage it has done to the planet.

Jennifer Connelly co-stars as Dr. Helen Benson, a scientist who becomes caught up in Klaatu's mission, alongside a young Jaden Smith as her stepson, Jacob. The cast also includes Kathy Bates, John Cleese, Jon Hamm and Kyle Chandler.

The film features the giant robot GORT, reimagined with modern visual effects, and an apocalyptic swarm capable of destroying human civilization.

Reeves' approach to Klaatu

Reeves, who has said he dislikes remakes, agreed to the project after being impressed by a script he considered a reimagining rather than a straight copy of the original. He reportedly spent weeks working on the script to make Klaatu's gradual shift, from a detached alien to a being who comes to appreciate human emotion, subtle and nuanced.

Derrickson said Reeves avoided unusual or quirky mannerisms but still "keeps you aware of the fact that this being you're walking through this movie with is not a human being."

The role leaned into Reeves' trademark understated screen presence, a quality that critics at the time saw as either a perfect fit for an alien or a missed opportunity.

A critical misfire

The film was originally scheduled for release in May 2008 but was pushed to December, when it opened in both conventional and IMAX theaters.

Critics were largely unimpressed. The film holds a 21% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 193 reviews, with 152 rated negatively. Many reviewers praised its visual effects but faulted the remake for lacking the emotional weight and social commentary of the original, which used its alien visitor to reflect Cold War anxieties about nuclear weapons.

The 2008 version shifted that message to environmental destruction, but critics said the film relied too heavily on spectacle.

Despite the reviews, the movie was a commercial success. It opened at No. 1 at the U.S. box office and went on to earn more than $230 million worldwide, well above its reported production budget.

Audiences have generally been kinder than critics. The film holds a 4.3-out-of-5 rating from more than 5,000 customer reviews on Amazon, and some viewers have defended Reeves' performance in recent years.

Reeves' enduring popularity

The renewed interest comes as Reeves remains one of Hollywood's most popular stars. His career has spanned decades and genres, from "Speed" and "The Matrix" franchise to the "John Wick" action series, which revived his box office appeal in the 2010s and 2020s.

His wide fan base has made his older films frequent streaming performers, as viewers revisit titles they may have skipped in theaters.

Streaming gives flops a second chance

The film's rebound reflects a broader trend in the streaming era, in which movies that underperformed or were panned by critics can find new life at home.

Without the cost of a theater ticket, viewers are often more willing to take a chance on a film with a star they like or a premise that interests them. Streaming charts regularly feature older titles that suddenly gain traction, sometimes years after their original release.

For "The Day the Earth Stood Still," the jump on JustWatch's charts does not place it among the top streaming titles in the country. But the dramatic climb suggests a growing number of viewers are giving the much-criticized remake a second look.

It remains to be seen whether the film's renewed popularity will last. For now, nearly two decades after its theatrical run, Reeves' alien visitor is once again drawing attention, this time from audiences at home.