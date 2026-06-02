NEW YORK — LeBron James' longtime agent Rich Paul has drawn a parallel between the NBA superstar and boxing legend Muhammad Ali, describing James as the "People's Champ" whose connection with fans transcends wins and losses, even as debate continues over his place among the greatest players in basketball history.

Paul made the comparison during a recent episode of his podcast "Game Over," reflecting on James' 2016 NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers as a defining moment in his legacy. The Cavaliers overcame a 3-1 deficit against the record-setting 73-win Golden State Warriors, delivering Cleveland its first major sports title since 1964.

"We were just having a conversation and I was just like, 'I think this is probably the best situation. It may not happen overnight, but if you win one time in Cleveland, there's nothing else to be done,'" Paul said. "Because he already had rings. Whether you have two, four, six, 18, whatever. You're a champion. No one can say you're not a champion. But the idea of going back home, winning one. I always looked at LeBron to be more of, what I would say was the People's Champ, like Muhammad Ali was. Even when he lost I felt like people really embraced him."

The comments come as James, now 41 and in his 23rd NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers, continues to defy expectations for players his age. While some analysts point to his 4-6 record in NBA Finals as a limitation on his all-time ranking, others highlight his four championships, all-time scoring record and sustained excellence across more than two decades.

Context of the Comparison

Muhammad Ali, widely regarded as one of the most influential athletes of the 20th century, was known not only for his boxing prowess but for his charisma, activism and connection with the public. Paul's comparison emphasizes James' similar ability to maintain broad appeal despite polarizing moments in his career, from his 2010 move to Miami to his social justice advocacy in recent years.

James has long been one of the most discussed figures in American sports. His on-court achievements include four NBA MVP awards, 20 All-Star selections and leadership in some of the league's most memorable playoff runs. Off the court, his business ventures, media production company and philanthropic work have expanded his influence far beyond basketball.

Paul's remarks underscore the idea that James' legacy extends beyond statistics and championships to his cultural resonance. The 2016 title, in particular, stands out as a crowning achievement that resonated deeply with Cleveland fans and solidified James' status as a hometown hero who delivered on a promise.

James' Enduring Career

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At 41, James remains a productive player for the Lakers, averaging nearly 25 points per game in recent seasons. His longevity has drawn comparisons to other all-time greats who extended their primes into their 40s, though few have matched his combination of scoring, playmaking and defensive versatility at that age.

The debate over James' place in NBA history often centers on his Finals record and individual awards compared to players like Michael Jordan. However, supporters point to his adaptability across different team contexts and his role in elevating teammates throughout his career.

Paul's perspective frames James as a figure whose impact mirrors Ali's — transcending sport through personality, resilience and public engagement. Even in defeat, James has maintained a significant following, much like Ali during periods of controversy and professional setbacks.

Reactions from the Basketball Community

The comparison has sparked discussion among analysts, former players and fans. Some view it as fitting given James' global influence and willingness to use his platform on social issues. Others suggest it may overstate the parallel, noting Ali's unique place in American cultural and political history.

James himself has not publicly responded to Paul's comments, maintaining his typical focus on preparation and team success as the Lakers evaluate their roster for the upcoming season. The franchise continues to build around its veteran star while incorporating younger talent.

Basketball historians note that legacy discussions often evolve over time. James' career, still active, will likely be reassessed in future decades as new generations evaluate his body of work against emerging stars.

Broader Implications for Athlete Legacies

Paul's remarks highlight how modern athletes build legacies through multiple channels — on-field performance, cultural influence and business acumen. James has been a pioneer in player empowerment, media ownership and brand building, areas where his impact may prove as enduring as his statistical achievements.

The comparison to Ali also touches on the role of athletes as public figures. Both men faced intense scrutiny and used their platforms to address broader societal issues, though in vastly different eras and contexts.

As James approaches the later stages of his playing career, conversations about his place in sports history are likely to intensify. Whether he adds another championship or not, his influence on the game and beyond appears secure.

Paul's podcast comments provide insight into how those closest to James view his journey. The emphasis on the 2016 championship as a pinnacle moment reinforces the narrative of James as a player who delivered under the brightest lights when it mattered most to his hometown.

Looking Ahead for James

With the 2026-27 NBA season approaching, James and the Lakers will aim to position themselves for another deep playoff run. His continued presence on the court provides motivation for teammates and inspiration for fans, while his off-court endeavors ensure his legacy extends well beyond his playing days.

The debate over James' ranking among all-time greats will persist, but Paul's comparison offers a different lens — one focused on public connection and cultural significance rather than solely on championships or efficiency metrics.

As one of the most accomplished and scrutinized athletes of his generation, James continues to shape conversations about excellence, resilience and impact in professional sports. His agent's words add another layer to an already rich narrative that shows no signs of concluding soon.

For now, the basketball world watches as James writes the final chapters of his playing career, with his place as a transformative figure in the sport firmly established regardless of where individual rankings ultimately settle.