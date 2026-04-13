WEST MONROE, La. — Sadie Robertson Huff, the former "Duck Dynasty" star turned author and speaker, has opened up about a terrifying choking incident involving her 8-month-old daughter, Kit Carroway Huff, that left the infant briefly without breath and required immediate CPR.

In a vulnerable Instagram post shared Saturday, April 11, 2026, Robertson recounted how the near-tragedy unfolded this week while she prepared dinner at home. Kit was sitting in her high chair eating a snack when she suddenly began to choke. Within seconds, the situation escalated dramatically as the baby stopped breathing.

"My mom pulled her from the high chair and placed my girl into my arms just as she stopped breathing," Robertson wrote. "Everyone went into action and into prayer. Mom called 911, I started CPR, and everyone began to pray out loud and moved the other kids downstairs."

Robertson, 28, credited a combination of prior preparation and faith for the outcome. She had previously watched instructional videos on infant choking response and CPR, skills that kicked in instinctively during the crisis. "I can only explain it now like my body just knew what to do. I felt God's Spirit guiding me, partnering with me in what I had learned and seen," she said. "I remember saying 'What do I do?' and then immediately started doing it and declaring life."

After following proper baby choking protocols and performing CPR, Kit miraculously coughed and began breathing again just as paramedics arrived. Robertson rode in the ambulance with her daughter to the hospital, where Kit spent one night for observation before being released fully recovered and healthy.

The mother of three — who shares daughters Honey James, 4, Haven Belle, 2, and now Kit with husband Christian Huff — described riding waves of anxiety from the trauma while feeling immense gratitude for what she called a miracle and "God's undeniable hand on this situation." She had stepped back from social media recently to focus on her mental health but felt compelled to share the story to raise awareness and encourage other parents.

"I'm currently walking through the waves of anxiety from the trauma of the situation, and the immense gratitude for the miracle of Kit's full recovery," Robertson posted. She emphasized that while faith sustained the family, practical knowledge proved lifesaving. "We can't live in a state of fear... we have to trust God in all of it. And also, preparation and knowledge in the spiritual and physical sense can be a gift that you give yourself and your family!"

Robertson's mother, Korie Robertson, echoed the sentiment in her own social media post, urging followers around children to learn choking response techniques. "We also want to be prepared to do what we can if a moment like this arises and are so thankful that Sadie had watched videos and was able to do what needed to be done," Korie wrote. "God carried us through this, and Sadie wanted to share with the hope that this could help someone else!"

The incident highlights the critical importance of infant first aid training. Choking remains a leading cause of injury and death in young children, with the American Red Cross and American Heart Association recommending that parents and caregivers complete certified CPR and choking relief courses. For infants under 1 year old, the protocol involves back blows and chest thrusts rather than abdominal thrusts used on older children or adults. Robertson's quick application of these techniques, combined with immediate emergency response, proved decisive.

Medical experts note that seconds count in airway obstructions. Even brief oxygen deprivation can lead to serious complications, making rapid intervention essential. In Kit's case, the family's coordinated response — CPR from Sadie, the 911 call from her mother, and collective prayer — created the conditions for a positive outcome. Paramedics arrived to find the baby already breathing, allowing focus on stabilization and transport.

The Robertson family, known for their strong Christian faith through the long-running "Duck Dynasty" reality series and subsequent media ventures, leaned heavily on prayer during the emergency. Family members prayed aloud as the crisis unfolded, a detail Robertson highlighted as integral to the moment. "Everyone went into action and into prayer," she repeated in her account.

Robertson has built a public platform around faith, family and encouragement since rising to fame as a teenager on A&E's "Duck Dynasty," which followed her family's duck-call manufacturing business and outdoors lifestyle. After the show ended, she launched the "Whoa That's Good" podcast, authored books including "Live Original" and "Live Fearless," and spoken at conferences about mental health, anxiety and trusting God amid life's challenges.

Her openness about mental health struggles, including anxiety, made the post particularly resonant. Robertson acknowledged processing trauma while celebrating the recovery, encouraging followers not to let fear dominate but to balance it with preparation and trust. Many parents responded with stories of their own close calls, gratitude for her transparency and commitments to refresh their own first aid knowledge.

Christian Huff, Sadie's husband since 2019, has been by her side throughout. The couple welcomed Kit in August 2025, completing their trio of daughters. Friends and extended family, including grandparents Phil and Miss Kay Robertson, expressed relief and reinforced messages of preparedness and faith.

Safety organizations used the moment to reiterate advice: Keep small objects, hard foods and hazards away from infants; never leave young children unattended while eating; learn age-appropriate choking relief and CPR; and ensure home emergency numbers are accessible. Devices like the LifeVac have gained popularity as supplemental tools, though proper technique remains foundational.

Robertson's story arrives at a time when many families juggle busy schedules and mealtimes. Dinner prep moments, like the one that turned frightening for the Huffs, are common across households. Her willingness to share raw details — the panic, the instinctual action, the spiritual overlay — has sparked widespread conversations about blending practical skills with spiritual reliance.

As Kit continues to thrive at home, Robertson hopes her experience serves as both testimony and warning. "All of us are in God's hands, our days are His," the family has affirmed. Yet they stress the value of being equipped for emergencies that prayer alone may not instantly resolve.

The post has circulated widely on social media, drawing support from fellow celebrities, parenting influencers and everyday moms. Many praised Robertson for turning a private nightmare into a public service announcement on child safety. Hospitals and community centers reported renewed interest in CPR classes following similar high-profile stories.

For the Robertson-Huff family, the incident has deepened their appreciation for life's fragility and the power of preparedness. Sadie continues focusing on recovery from the emotional aftermath while cherishing moments with her healthy baby girl. Kit, now approaching 9 months, remains a bundle of joy, oblivious to the drama that briefly halted her breathing but ultimately strengthened her family's bonds and message.

Parents nationwide are taking note. Pediatricians recommend reviewing choking prevention and response at well-child visits, especially as babies transition to solid foods. Robertson's account serves as a timely reminder that knowledge, quick thinking and community — both earthly and divine — can make all the difference in life's most frightening seconds.