The Philadelphia 76ers officially announced LeBron James' signing Monday, sharing a statement from President of Basketball Operations Mike Gansey and flooding social media with images of the four-time NBA champion in his new team's colors.

James will wear No. 23 with the Sixers after signing a two-year, $8 million deal Sunday. The team confirmed the signing on its social media accounts with an image of his jersey hanging in the locker room, marking the official start of a new chapter for one of basketball's most decorated players.

Sixers Leadership Welcomes James

Gansey offered an emotional statement following the signing, reflecting on a relationship with James that stretches back decades. "There is no doubt LeBron is one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball and there are no words to measure the impact he'll have on this organization," Gansey said. "I have had the pleasure of knowing LeBron since high school and have seen the high-level impact he's produced at every stop of his basketball journey. He is a consummate professional, the ultimate competitor, and a tireless worker."

Gansey also spoke to James' character beyond the basketball court. "But he is also an incredible person with natural leadership traits, a family man, and someone who possesses unwavering commitment to community and those around him," Gansey added. "We couldn't be happier that he is officially here and are excited to welcome him, Savannah, and the James family into our 76ers family."

Sixers managing partner Josh Harris echoed that enthusiasm in a separate statement, running through a list of James' career accolades. "I am thrilled to welcome LeBron James to the Philadelphia 76ers," Harris said. "One of the greatest players in NBA history and one of the best athletes ever, his accomplishments are iconic: four-time NBA champion, four-time NBA MVP, four-time Finals MVP, three-time Olympic Gold medalist, the NBA's all-time leading scorer, a record 22 All-Star selections and 21 All-NBA selections."

Harris also looked ahead to how James might fit alongside Philadelphia's existing core. "I cannot wait to see LeBron alongside Jaylen Brown, VJ Edgecombe, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and our talented roster as we work to deliver a championship for Philly," Harris said. "To LeBron and his family: we are grateful you chose the 76ers, and look forward to this next chapter of your legendary career. Welcome to the 76ers!"

A Historic Résumé Joins Philadelphia

James arrives in Philadelphia as one of the most accomplished players in NBA history. He holds the league's all-time records in both points scored, with 43,440, and minutes played, with 61,030. He is also a four-time NBA champion and holds the all-time record for both All-Star appearances, with 22, and All-NBA Team selections, with 21.

James' most recent season came with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he helped lead the team to the second round of the NBA playoffs. During the regular season, James averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists, before elevating his production in the postseason to 23.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists. Across his 23-year NBA career, James has posted averages of 28.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and 7.2 assists, a level of sustained production over such a long span that remains virtually unmatched in league history.

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A Social Media Celebration

The Sixers' celebration of their new star extended well beyond the formal front-office statements. The franchise's social media accounts were flooded with posts marking the occasion, including fan reactions, highlight compilations of James' offensive skill set, and a playful recreation of the popular "Smiling through it all!" internet meme, this time featuring James in a Sixers jersey rather than his previous team colors.

A New Chapter Following His Lakers Exit

James' arrival in Philadelphia comes after he spent eight seasons with the Lakers, a tenure that included delivering the franchise's 2020 championship. His departure from Los Angeles followed a shift in the team's long-term direction, particularly after the Lakers acquired Luka Doncic in a blockbuster trade last year and began building their future around the young star rather than around James.

Now, at 41 years old, James begins a new stretch of his career in Philadelphia, joining a roster that includes All-Star talents in Embiid and Maxey, along with recent additions such as Brown and Edgecombe. The Sixers' front office has framed the signing as a move aimed squarely at contending for a championship, with both Gansey and Harris explicitly referencing the team's title ambitions in their statements welcoming James to the organization.

With training camps opening across the league in the coming days, attention will now turn to how quickly James can integrate into Philadelphia's rotation and how the Sixers plan to build their system around a player who, despite his age, remains one of the most productive and closely watched figures in the sport. James has described the move to Philadelphia as his "last decision," a nod to the way major career choices have long shaped his public narrative, and has said he chose the Sixers because he believes the roster gives him a genuine opportunity to compete for a fifth NBA championship before his playing career comes to a close.

For a franchise that has spent years searching for the right complementary pieces around Embiid, the addition of a player with James' résumé, leadership and continued on-court production represents one of the most significant roster additions in recent Sixers history, setting up what promises to be one of the most closely watched storylines of the coming NBA season.