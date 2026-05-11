SYDNEY — Australia's household wealth has surged to a record $18.8 trillion, but the gains have disproportionately benefited homeowners, older generations and the already wealthy, deepening a divide that threatens the nation's egalitarian image and economic stability.

New data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics and independent analyses show average household net worth reaching around $1.56 million in 2024-25, up sharply from earlier years. Yet the median — the typical household sitting in the middle — hovers near $700,000 and has barely budged, highlighting how housing wealth and asset inflation have skewed the distribution.

The gap manifests across generations, income groups and asset ownership. Baby boomers and Gen X hold the lion's share, driven by property values, while many younger Australians and renters struggle to build equity. Economists warn the trend risks entrenching inequality and reducing social mobility.

Record totals mask uneven gains

Household net worth rose 2.5% or $453.7 billion in the December 2025 quarter alone, propelled by rising land and dwelling values plus financial assets including superannuation. Total wealth now stands at approximately $18.85 trillion.

However, KPMG urban economist Terry Rawnsley noted the average figure masks reality. While average wealth jumped 24% from $1.26 million in 2019-20 to $1.56 million, the median dipped slightly to around $700,000. This divergence signals a hollowing out of the middle: households with $300,000 to $900,000 in net wealth now represent less than 28% of all households, down from 34%.

Property remains the primary driver. Home prices rose about 10% in the past year, delivering windfall gains to owners. A median-value home buyer gained roughly $95,000 in equity — equivalent to high-earner salary growth. Yet those without property, roughly one-third of households, miss out entirely.

Top versus bottom: Stark disparities

Wealth concentration is pronounced. The top 10% of households by net worth control nearly half of all private wealth, with averages exceeding $3 million in some analyses. The bottom 50% hold just 10%, and the lowest 20% average only about $35,000 — often less than one average city apartment deposit.

Oxfam data underscores the extremes: 48 Australian billionaires hold more combined wealth than the bottom 40% of the population — roughly 11 million people. Those billionaires added about $10.5 billion collectively in one recent year, averaging nearly $600,000 daily per person.

The Gini coefficient for household net worth stood at 0.606 in 2022-23, indicating high inequality by international standards, though slightly improved from prior years. Australia ranks around 20th out of 29 OECD countries on wealth inequality metrics.

Generational fault lines widen

Age cohorts reveal sharp divides. Baby boomer households average $2.46 million in net worth, with strong superannuation and cash holdings. Gen X follows closely at about $2.2 million, dominating property wealth at $1.445 million per household on average.

Millennials lag significantly, averaging $905,000 overall and far less in property. Young households (25-40) hold a typical net worth of around $330,000, compared to $959,000 for middle-aged ones. Retirees over 65 control 32% of total national household wealth — up from 20% two decades ago — totaling nearly $6 trillion.

Young homeowners who bought before recent price surges have seen 63% wealth growth in five years, but renters and late entrants face barriers. This "great wealth transfer" favors those already positioned with assets.

Drivers and structural factors

Housing dominates: non-financial assets, mainly dwellings, comprise the bulk of wealth. Rising prices, low supply and investor activity amplify gains for owners. Superannuation growth helps, but benefits accrue over time to higher earners.

High household debt — among the OECD's highest — adds vulnerability. Many middle-wealth households carry mortgages that offset gains during rate hikes. Cost-of-living pressures hit lower-wealth groups hardest, limiting savings and investment.

Policy settings, including negative gearing and capital gains tax discounts, have been criticized for favoring investors. Limited social housing and planning restrictions constrain supply, keeping prices elevated.

Economic and social implications

Economists argue the wealth gap stifles consumption, innovation and fairness. A shrinking middle class reduces economic resilience and fuels political discontent. Younger generations face delayed milestones — homeownership, family formation — while older cohorts benefit from asset inflation.

The divide also intersects with geography: capital city homeowners fare better than regional renters. Indigenous and migrant communities often face additional barriers to wealth building.

Potential pathways forward

Analysts call for balanced reforms: increasing housing supply, reviewing tax concessions, expanding social housing and targeted support for first-home buyers. Strengthening superannuation access for lower earners and addressing wage stagnation could help narrow gaps.

The federal budget and RBA policies remain pivotal. Higher interest rates protect savers but pressure borrowers, while targeted cost-of-living relief could ease burdens on lower-wealth households.

Looking ahead

Australia's total wealth paints a prosperous picture, yet distribution tells a story of growing separation. Without intervention, property-driven gains risk cementing advantages for current owners and older generations, leaving younger Australians and non-owners further behind.

As debates intensify ahead of future budgets and elections, the household wealth gap stands as a defining challenge. Bridging it will require addressing housing affordability, tax settings and economic opportunity — or risk a more divided nation where birthplace, timing and asset ownership determine life trajectories more than effort.

The data is clear: Australia is wealthier than ever, but for millions, that prosperity feels increasingly out of reach.