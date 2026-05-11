Louisiana Lottery Results: Powerball Draws $47.5M Jackpot, Pick 3 Hits 5-2-4 on May 9

BATON ROUGE, La. — No player matched all six numbers in Saturday's Powerball drawing, leaving the estimated jackpot at $57 million for Monday's draw, while Louisiana Pick 3 players celebrated smaller but welcome wins with the combination 5-2-4.

The Powerball numbers drawn on May 9, 2026, were 15, 41, 46, 47 and 56, with Powerball 22 and a 2x Power Play multiplier. The $47.5 million advertised annuity jackpot rolled over, as no ticket won the top prize.

Louisiana Lottery officials reported solid sales statewide, with thousands of players claiming smaller prizes. The drawing, held at 10:59 p.m. CDT and broadcast live, generated excitement across parishes as hopeful participants checked tickets into the night.

Powerball prize breakdown in Louisiana

While the jackpot went unclaimed nationally, Louisiana players took home meaningful winnings across lower tiers. Two tickets matched the first five numbers for $100,000 each (or $200,000 with Power Play). Seven tickets matched four numbers plus the Powerball for $100 prizes (or $200 with multiplier).

Hundreds more won $7 to $14 on three-number matches, and thousands claimed $4 to $8 prizes. The 2x Power Play boosted many of these payouts, adding extra value for players who opted in. Officials noted consistent participation typical for weekend drawings.

The rollover sets up an enticing Monday, May 11 drawing with an estimated $57 million annuity jackpot (cash value around $25.7 million). Powerball drawings occur Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights.

Pick 3 delivers daily wins

In the evening Pick 3 draw, the winning numbers were 5-2-4. Straight bets paid out at the top prize level of $500, while Box, Straight/Box and other play styles distributed thousands more across the state.

Saturday's Pick 3 generated over $74,500 in Straight prizes statewide and more than $20,000 in Box payouts. The game's popularity stems from its accessibility — tickets start at 50 cents — and frequent drawings that offer daily chances for players.

Pick 3 and Pick 4 remain staples for Louisiana players seeking frequent smaller wins compared to the massive but rarer Powerball jackpots. Evening draws provide entertainment and community engagement in towns from Shreveport to New Orleans.

Louisiana Lottery's broader impact

The Louisiana Lottery Corporation continues generating significant revenue for the state. Proceeds support education initiatives, scholarships and public programs. In recent fiscal years, the lottery has contributed hundreds of millions toward these causes while maintaining responsible gaming standards.

Officials emphasize player safety and urge responsible participation. The lottery offers tools for budget management, self-exclusion and problem gambling resources. Saturday's draws followed standard protocols with independent auditors verifying results.

How players can claim prizes

Winners have up to 180 days to claim prizes. Smaller awards (under $600 in many cases) can be redeemed at authorized retailers. Larger sums require visiting lottery headquarters or regional offices with proper identification. All winnings are subject to federal and state taxes where applicable.

Unclaimed prizes eventually return to the lottery pool for future drawings or educational funding. Players are encouraged to sign the back of tickets immediately and store them securely.

Strategies and trends in lottery play

Lottery experts note that while every draw is random, players often favor birthdays, anniversaries or "lucky" numbers. Powerball's structure — five from 69 white balls and one Powerball from 26 — creates enormous odds against winning the jackpot (about 1 in 292 million). Yet the dream of life-changing money keeps participation strong.

Pick 3 offers far better odds, making it attractive for consistent players. Many use wheeling systems or track "hot" and "cold" numbers, though officials remind everyone that past results do not influence future draws.

Community and economic role

In Louisiana, lottery outlets serve as local hubs, especially in rural areas. Saturday's draws coincided with weekend activities, boosting foot traffic at convenience stores and gas stations. The games foster social conversations as friends and families share tickets and hopes.

The lottery also partners with organizations promoting financial literacy and responsible gaming. Educational campaigns highlight that lotteries are entertainment, not investment vehicles.

Looking ahead to upcoming draws

Attention now turns to Monday's Powerball with its increased jackpot. Players can purchase tickets through authorized retailers or the Louisiana Lottery's official app and website until shortly before each drawing. Multi-state games like Powerball offer some of the largest prizes available.

Pick 3 drawings continue daily at midday and evening, providing regular opportunities. Other games including Lotto, Pick 4 and Easy 5 also offer varied prize structures.

Whether chasing massive jackpots or enjoying smaller daily wins, Louisiana Lottery participants contributed to both personal excitement and statewide educational funding on May 9. While Saturday did not produce a new Powerball millionaire, the thrill of possibility remains alive for the next drawing.

Players are reminded to play responsibly and only what they can afford. For official results and more information, visit the Louisiana Lottery website or authorized outlets. Good luck to all participating in future draws.