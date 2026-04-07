Australia — Lottery officials and locals launched a public hunt Tuesday for a mystery winner who purchased a $4.8 million Set for Life ticket at a Cairns newsagency over the Easter weekend, with the buyer possibly still unaware of the life-changing windfall that will pay $20,000 every month for the next 20 years.

The sole division one winning entry in Set for Life draw 3894 was sold at Raintrees Newsagency, Shop 24 in Raintrees Shopping Centre on Koch Street in Cairns, for the Saturday, April 4 draw. The Lott confirmed the prize remains unclaimed as of Tuesday, urging anyone who bought a ticket in the area over the long weekend to check their tickets immediately.

A spokesman for The Lott, Matt Hart, said the winner could be walking around Cairns completely oblivious to their fortune. "This is one of those rare situations where the winner might not even realise they've won yet," Hart told reporters. "We're asking everyone in the Cairns region who purchased a Set for Life ticket recently to double-check — it could change your life forever."

Set for Life offers winners the unique structure of monthly payments rather than a lump sum. The $4.8 million top prize equates to $20,000 deposited into the winner's account each month for 240 months, providing a steady income stream that many describe as "set for life" security. Previous winners have used the funds for debt-free living, family support, travel or early retirement.

The ticket was purchased during the busy Easter period, when shopping centres like Raintrees see heavy foot traffic from locals and tourists in the Far North Queensland city. Raintrees Newsagency staff expressed excitement mixed with anticipation, with one employee telling local media the store hopes the winner comes forward soon so they can celebrate the good news together.

Cairns Post reports described the situation as creating an "oblivious millionaire" in the tropical city of about 150,000 people. The winner could be anyone — a regular customer grabbing milk or a newspaper, a tourist passing through, or a resident who plays the same numbers weekly without checking results.

This marks the latest in a string of high-profile unclaimed prizes in Australia, where lottery operators actively search for winners through media appeals, store notifications and direct contact attempts when possible. In some past cases, winners have come forward days or even weeks later after seeing news coverage or finally checking their tickets.

The Lott has a dedicated team that works to locate unclaimed winners, sometimes tracing purchase patterns or appealing directly through the selling outlet. For this Cairns ticket, officials have notified the newsagency and are encouraging widespread community sharing of the story.

Set for Life has produced many memorable winners across Australia. Recent division one victors include a Morayfield single dad who prioritised his son's future, a Tablelands couple from near Cairns who celebrated with a sleepless night of joy, and various everyday Australians who described the win as surreal. Many winners choose to remain anonymous, but the structured monthly payments often allow for thoughtful long-term planning rather than sudden windfall pressure.

In Queensland, lottery wins have previously transformed lives in regional areas. A Cairns man won a similar $4.8 million Set for Life prize in 2021, while other Far North Queensland residents have taken home major jackpots that funded home purchases, family holidays and community giving.

Officials stressed that the prize will remain available for the standard claim period, which in most Australian states and territories is up to seven years for major prizes, though winners are encouraged to claim as soon as possible for peace of mind and to begin receiving payments.

Anyone believing they hold the winning ticket should contact The Lott directly or visit an authorised outlet with the physical ticket or digital confirmation. Security measures ensure only the legitimate holder can claim, with rigorous verification processes in place.

The appeal has spread quickly on social media, with Cairns residents sharing posts and speculating about who the lucky buyer might be. Local Facebook groups and community pages buzzed with messages like "Check your tickets, Cairns!" and light-hearted guesses about neighbours or colleagues suddenly going quiet.

Raintrees Shopping Centre, a popular hub with supermarkets, retail stores and food outlets, serves a broad cross-section of the Cairns community. Easter shoppers might have bought the ticket while picking up last-minute items or treating themselves to a quick lottery play.

Lottery experts note that some winners delay checking because they play casually or assume their numbers rarely come up. Others simply tuck tickets away and forget until prompted by news stories. In this case, the timing over a public holiday weekend may have delayed routine ticket checks.

The Lott spokesman encouraged responsible play and reminded all participants that every ticket has an equal chance. "While we celebrate big wins, it's important to play within your means," he said.

For the mystery winner, the prize represents not just financial security but freedom — monthly payments that could cover living expenses, allow part-time work or support loved ones without the stress of a traditional 9-to-5 grind.

As the search continues into its early days, Cairns residents are scanning old receipts and ticket stubs. Newsagency staff at Raintrees reported increased foot traffic Tuesday as curious locals stopped by to chat about the story and buy fresh tickets.

This unclaimed prize adds to the allure of Set for Life, a game that has paid out hundreds of millions since its introduction, turning ordinary Australians into recipients of guaranteed monthly income.

Queensland has seen its share of lottery success stories, with the state often ranking high in per capita wins. The tropical lifestyle in Cairns — with its proximity to the Great Barrier Reef, rainforests and relaxed pace — makes the idea of $20,000 monthly particularly appealing for those dreaming of more time enjoying the region's natural beauty.

While the winner remains unknown, the story has united the community in a positive way, with many expressing genuine happiness for the stranger who might soon discover their fortune.

The Lott will continue monitoring and appealing through local and national media until the prize is claimed. In the meantime, the message is simple for anyone in Cairns or who visited the area recently: Check your tickets now. You could be set for life.

As Tuesday evening approached in Far North Queensland, the hunt for the mystery millionaire showed no signs of slowing, with hopes high that the winner will soon step forward to begin their new chapter of financial freedom paid month by month over two decades.