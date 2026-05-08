NEW YORK — Samsung has officially confirmed it will discontinue its long-standing Samsung Messages application in July 2026 for users in the United States, urging Galaxy phone owners to switch to Google Messages as the default SMS, MMS and RCS platform to ensure continued functionality and access to modern features.

The end-of-service announcement, posted on Samsung's U.S. support website, marks the final step in a years-long shift away from the company's proprietary messaging app. Samsung began making Google Messages the default on new flagship devices in 2024 and stopped pre-installing Samsung Messages on many models. Now, the app itself will cease to function entirely for affected users starting in July.

"The Samsung Messages application will be discontinued in July 2026," the notice states. "Upgrade to Google Messages as your default messaging app today to maintain a consistent messaging experience on Android." The change applies to devices running Android 12 and newer in the U.S. market. Older devices and users outside the United States appear unaffected for now.

Why Samsung Is Making the Change

The move aligns Samsung more closely with Google's broader Android ecosystem and the push toward Rich Communication Services (RCS) as the standard for modern texting. Google Messages offers enhanced features including end-to-end encryption (rolling out), better spam protection, AI-powered replies via Gemini, and seamless cross-device syncing. Samsung's decision streamlines support and accelerates RCS adoption across its massive Galaxy user base.

Industry analysts view the discontinuation as a logical evolution. Samsung has been gradually de-emphasizing its own app for years, and the July 2026 cutoff gives users ample time to migrate. Devices running Android 11 or older will not be impacted by the shutdown.

What Users Need to Do Before July

Samsung recommends taking these steps as soon as possible:

Set Google Messages as the default messaging app in phone settings.

Back up chat history in Samsung Messages before the cutoff (export options are available in the app).

Ensure Google Messages is updated via the Play Store for the latest RCS and security features.

Test sending and receiving messages after the switch to confirm everything works smoothly.

After July, Samsung Messages will no longer send or receive texts (except possibly emergency services in some cases), and the app will be removed from the Galaxy Store. New Galaxy S26 series devices and future models will not even offer Samsung Messages as a downloadable option.

User Reactions and Concerns

The announcement has sparked mixed feelings across Samsung communities. Many users welcome the change, citing Google Messages' superior features and cleaner interface. Others express nostalgia for Samsung's customizable themes, edge lighting integration and familiar layout that some preferred over Google's design.

On Reddit and Samsung forums, long-time users are sharing tips for smooth migration and backing up years of conversation history. Scammers have already begun exploiting the news with fake "Samsung Messages shutdown" phishing attempts, prompting warnings from security experts to only download Google Messages from the official Play Store.

Broader Implications for Android Messaging

Samsung's decision accelerates the industry shift toward a unified messaging standard. With Apple also adopting RCS (with encryption in testing), cross-platform texting between Android and iPhone users is expected to improve significantly in the coming years. Google's control over the default messaging experience on most Android devices strengthens its position in the mobile ecosystem.

For carriers, the move simplifies RCS rollout and reduces fragmentation. Users should see better message delivery, typing indicators, high-resolution media sharing and read receipts when communicating with other RCS-enabled devices.

How to Make the Switch Smoothly

Experts recommend the following transition checklist:

Open Samsung Messages and export or back up important conversations.

Download and set Google Messages as default.

Re-register with your carrier for RCS if prompted.

Review Google Messages settings for spam protection and customization.

Test group chats, media sharing and international messaging.

Most users report the switch takes only minutes and preserves the majority of functionality, with added benefits from Google's ecosystem.

What Happens After July 2026

Post-discontinuation, Samsung Messages will stop working entirely for U.S. users on supported devices. No new updates or security patches will be provided. Google Messages will handle all SMS, MMS and RCS traffic going forward, with Samsung focusing engineering resources on deeper integration rather than maintaining a parallel app.

The change is currently limited to the U.S. market, though international users may see similar transitions in the future. Samsung has not announced global rollout details.

Looking Ahead

Samsung's discontinuation of its Messages app represents a pragmatic acknowledgment that Google's platform has become the de facto standard for Android messaging. For millions of Galaxy users, July 2026 marks the end of an era but also the beginning of a more unified, feature-rich texting experience.

As the deadline approaches, Samsung is expected to issue more detailed guides and in-app notifications. Users who act early can avoid last-minute disruptions and take full advantage of Google Messages' modern capabilities. The transition ultimately aims to deliver a better, more consistent experience across the Android ecosystem.